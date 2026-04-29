A University of Ibadan nursing graduate has taken to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate his academic milestone

According to the fresh graduate, he wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB) examination four times before he gained admission in 2019

After seven years, he finally became a graduate and mentioned the two major events that prolonged his graduation year

Agbudeloye Adewole Destiny, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, has bagged a degree in nursing from the prestigious institution.

Destiny was inducted into the nursing profession on April 29, and he celebrated his academic feat on X on the same day.

A University of Ibadan nursing graduate celebrates his induction on April 29. Photo Credit: @NscDestiny, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

UI graduate reflects on his academic journey

In his X post, Destiny, who shared his induction photoshoot, expressed delight at finally becoming a nursing graduate after the delays.

Destiny, now a registered nurse, revealed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times and gained admission in 2019.

However, he spent seven years at school, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which delayed his resumption until 2021 and in 2022, he experienced another delay in his academic pursuit caused by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike. He wrote:

"Finally !!!

"Congratulations to me.

"AGBUDELOYE ADEWOLE DESTINY.

"(RN, BNSc. University of Ibadan).

"4x utme attempt.

"Gained admission 2019.

"Covid delayed resumption till 2021.

"ASUU’s strike did its thing in 2022.

"Graduated in 2026."

Netizens celebrated with the latest nurse in town by sending him kind messages.

A young man graduates from the University of Ibadan after seven years. Photo Credit: @NscDestiny

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UI nursing graduate celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan graduate's tweet below:

@Oladimeji_MO said:

"Congratulations Sir Dest."

@_ThePsychNurse

"Congratulations, my ogaa."

@ayobamirichoye said:

"Victory at last! The race is not how far, but how well. The beauty of the story is that you have conquered for the glory of God. I rejoice with you."

@Nursebassey_ said:

"This is proof that timing, delay, and obstacles are not denial. To every nurse, student, or anyone still in the process:

"Your story is still loading… don’t give up.

"Congratulations Nurse Destiny."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan pharmacy graduate had bagged a first-class honours degree with multiple awards.

UI student bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student who finished secondary school in 2020 had graduated with a first-class degree.

The fresh graduate, named Oluwadarasimi Otunla, celebrated her academic milestone on LinkedIn. Oluwadarasimi, in her LinkedIn post, started with a quote from The Big Bang Theory and reflected on her project defence, which was on January 9.

According to Oluwadarasimi, she could not take pictures on the day of her defence because she was too occupied with how to ace it. The UI graduate further revealed that she finished secondary school in 2020 and immediately got admission into the university, but was held back by a strike, which is why her four-year programme became six. Social media users reacted to her post.

Source: Legit.ng