Richest comedian in Nigeria: top 10 wealthiest funny people

For comedians, it cannot be easy to stand out when there are so many other talented comedians out there with varying approaches. However, as this list of the top 10 richest comedians in Nigeria will show, Africa has given birth to some of the most popular comics of all time.

Laughter may be the best medicine, but when it comes to money, some people laugh all the way to the bank. These Nigerian comedians are cashing in on their comedic chops by earning millions from the joy they bring to their audiences each year.

Who is the richest comedian in Nigeria?

Below is a list of some of the best-known richest comedians and their estimated net worth. They are arranged from the highest to the lowest.

1. Ali Baba - N3 billion

Ali Baba is one of Nigeria's funniest comedians. He shot into the limelight after his show's January 1st concert in 2015. Since then, he has been endorsing products and brands left and right.

Right now, Ali Baba's net worth is estimated to be N3 billion. His real name is Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, but he prefers Ali Baba as a stage name. The comedian has over 15 accolades, including the Paul Harris Fellowship (2018) by Rotary International.

His comedy style mostly revolves around poking fun at Nigerian culture and society. He has won several awards, including Comedy For Change, Commemorating his 20 years on stage in 2010.

2. Bovi Ugboma - N2 billion

Nigerian comedian, writer, and actor Bovi Ugboma is one of many talented comedians who have dominated the Nigerian comedy scene for over 20 years. His rise to stardom began when he starred in a popular TV play Extended Family.

Unlike other actors or comedians who start from the theatre, stage, or circus ring, Bovi Ugboma had it easy from the beginning since a theatre-loving family raised him. His net worth is estimated to be N2 billion

3. Basketmouth - N1.8 billion

Born Bright Okpocha, Basketmouth is a Yoruba Nigerian stand-up comedian and TV personality. As of 2022, his net worth is estimated at N1.8 billion.

He organized popular stand-up comedies like Basketmouth Uncensored across the globe in 2005 and 2006. His YouTube channel has amassed over 35 million views and 221,000 subscribers, with most videos being comedic sketches satirizing social life in Nigeria.

He was among the nominees for the maiden edition of The Humour Awards Academy in 2021, alongside his friend Mr. Funny. Apart from comedy, he owns Barons World Entertainment record label, which released his music album, Horoscope, in 2022.

4. I Go Dye - N1.8 billion

I Go Dye has been making people laugh since he started performing comedy at the age of 12. While still a teenager, his early success led him to work with some of Nigeria's biggest comedians, producers, and organizers.

Before long, he became known as one of the most sought-after comedians in Africa. His net worth is estimated at N1.8 billion (USD 7 million). His comedy is also known for touching on political and social issues, but he says comedy should never be used as a weapon or to promote hate.

He also focuses on empowering people through his comedy. His approach has kept his career going strong, with several successful runs of sold-out shows in Lagos and Abuja.

5. Okey Bakassi - N653 million

One of the most famous comedians in Nigeria is Okey Bakassi. He currently has a net worth of N653 million, equivalent to $1.5 million. Born Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, he started his primary education at the Alvan Ikoku Demonstration School, Owerri, and later went to Mbaise Secondary School.

He then moved to Federal Government College, Port Harcourt. After secondary education, Okey studied Engineering at Rivers State University of Science & Technology, but his mind never shifted from comedy.

He started as a stage actor and has been performing for over 30 years now. He is well-known for his sense of humour on marriage, kids, and day-to-day life events that all families experience. His other interests include acting.

6. Gbenga Adeyinka - N653 million

Gbenga Adeyinka is a Nigerian comedian and businessman. He was born on 7 May, 1968. His comedy styles include stand-up, theatre, and movies.

He studied English at the University of Lagos and later secured a job in an Engineering company in Lagos. Shortly, he left the job for entertainment and gained wide recognition with his popular promo Shine Bobo.

He has bagged several awards, including the most Outstanding Stand-up Comedian of the Decade. His show Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and Friends started in 2006 and became a huge success all over Africa. His current net worth is estimated to be N653 million, which is equivalent to $1.5 million.

7. AY Makun - N500 million

Makun was born and raised in Warri, Nigeria. He started his comedy career at a very young age, but not with much success. He finally made it big after he moved to Lagos, Nigeria, where he had more opportunities for stage time.

Makun became famous as a comedian because of his clean comedy style that appeals to all ages and genders, which is why many people consider him one of the best comedians in Africa.

His jokes are not vulgar or obscene like some other comedians but instead focus on everyday happenings that we can all relate to.

His net worth is estimated to be about N500 million. He has recently entertained crowds worldwide with hilarious performances, including in Dubai, Malaysia, Ghana, and South Africa.

8. Gordons - N400 million

Godwin Komone, aka Gordons, is one of Nigeria's richest comedians. He has been on stage for over 10 years and has won many awards. He has hosted TV and comedy shows and has been a pastor.

His comedy career started during the popular Gospel music comedy group, D.C Envoy. His comedy revolves around social media such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, etc. His most popular jokes are about Nigerian politicians. Gordons' current net worth is estimated to be N400 million.

9. Akpororo - N400 million

Bowoto Jephthah Oluwatiseyifumi Tanimola, better known by his stage name Akpororo is a Nigerian comedian and actor. He graduated from Lagos State University.

His career started as a local gospel musician, but in 2008 he participated in National Comedy Challenge. He emerged of the Calabar Zone and proceeded to Lagos. However, he did not win the nationwide contest.

However, he never gave up on comedy, and in 2009 he took part in the AY Open mic. Though he never won, the experience gave him the confidence to pursue his dream as a comedian.

His comedy will leave you laughing all day. His net worth is estimated to be N400. With so many comedians around Nigeria, Akpororo tops this list for one very good reason; consistency.

10. Julius Agwu - N285 million

As a pioneer of Nigerian comedy for over 30 years, Julius Agwu needs no introduction. The Nigerian-born comedian has seen his earnings steadily rise with each passing year.

At present, he boasts of one of the largest bank balances among comedians. He even makes more than fellow Nigerian celebrity entertainers who are not comedians. This is all due to his vast property holdings, which include a stately mansion and several retail outlets.

He currently ranks as one of the most influential comedians in the world. He has won the 19th African Film Awards and has received honorary citizenship from the City of Riverdale in Atlanta, Georgia, for his charity and philanthropy. Julius' current net worth is estimated to be N285 million.

It has been established that Ali Baba is by far the richest comedian in Nigeria. Nevertheless, there are many other immensely successful funny men in the country, and you should check them out if you haven't already.

