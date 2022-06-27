10 famous Nollywood film stars who hail from Anambra State

Anambra State is situated in the southeast of Nigeria. Natural gas, crude oil, bauxite, and ceramics are all abundant in Anambra. In addition, Anambra is home to some of the most gifted actors and actresses, adding to the entertainment value of the Nollywood film industry. So who are the most famous Nollywood actors and actresses from Anambra State?

Famous Nollywood film stars who hail from Anambra State. Photo: @officialngoziezeonu, @bobmanueludokwuofficial, @ogeokoye (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Expressions of life, cultures, concerns, love, strengths and shortcomings can be found in art. Film stars create parallel realms through their extraordinary talents that uplift, move, and reveal aspects of themselves.

Nollywood actresses from Anambra

You can get the amusement you frequently seek through movies, TV shows, and plays. These Nollywood actresses have appeared in a variety of movies playing different roles. These top 10 famous Nollywood stars from Anambra State have greatly contributed to the growth of the industry based on the number of their movie and TV roles.

1. Ngozi Ezeonu

Actress Ngozi Ezeonu in a royal outfit. Photo: @officialngoziezeonu (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Date of birth: 23 May 1965

23 May 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

Ngozi began her career as an actress after working as a journalist at EKO FM. Zed Ejiro, who introduced her, offered her the character of Nkechi in the movie Nneka the Pretty Serpent.

She rose to fame in 1994 after appearing in Glamour Girls as the high society mistress Thelma. She has more than 100 acting credits, per her IMDb profile.

In 2012, she won Africa Movie Academy Awards for the Best Supporting Actress. In addition, Ngozi Ezeonu was nominated the Best Supporting Actress at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

2. Dolly Unachukwu

A photo of Dolly Unachukwu. Photo: @dollyunachukwu (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 1 November 1969

1 November 1969 Age: 52 years (as of July 2022)

Dolly began acting at the age of 16; she was first featured in the television programme junior drama in 1985 as a secretary. Dolly gained fame after being featured in the television series Fortunes as Fadake Akin-Thomas. Apart from acting, Dolly is also a director, writer and director of Nollywood movies.

3. Oge Okoye

The talented Oge Okoye. Photo: @ogeokoye (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 16 November 1980

16 November 1980 Age: 42 years (as of July 2022)

After Oge graduated from University, she joined the Nigerian film in 2001. Oge came into the limelight in 2002 after she was featured in the film Spanner alongside Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki.

She was recognised for writing and producing the film Imperfect Me. In 2006, she was nominated for the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a supporting role.

4. Clarion Chukwura

Veteran actress Clarion Chukwura. Photo: @clarionchukwurah (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 24 July 1964

24 July 1964 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

Clarion first appeared on screen in 1984 in the film Money Power. She is famous for appearing in films such as Efunsetan Aniwura, Equal Right & Justice, Best of the Game and many more.

She was the first Nigerian to win the Best Actress at the 1982 FESPACO film festival in Burkina Faso. In addition, Clarion was recognised as United Nations Peace Ambassador for her charity work across Africa.

5. Chioma Chukwuka

Actress Chioma Chukwuka. Photo: @chiomakpotha (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 12 March 1980

12 March 1980 Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

Chioma was first featured on screen in 2000 in the movie The Apple. With an experience of two decades, she has starred in more than 190 Nollywood movies.

She has also produced and co-produced over eight movies. In 2007, Chioma won African Movie Academy Awards for Best Actress award. In addition, she has served as a brand ambassador for a number of Nigerian and international commercial brands such as Harpic cleaner and Globacom Nigeria.

Nollywood actors from Anambra State

Nollywood actors are renowned for both their attractiveness and excellent acting abilities. Here are some of Anambra State's most well-known actors.

6. Pete Edochie

Date of birth: 7 March 1947

7 March 1947 Age: 75 years (as of 2022)

Pete came into the limelight in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe's all-time best-selling novel, Things Fall Apart. According to his IMDb profile, he has more than 188 acting credits.

In 2003, Pete Edochie was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Niger by President Olusegun Obasanjo. Pete is considered one of Africa's most talented actors, being honoured with an Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy.

7. Bob-Manuel Udokwu

Actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu. Photo: @bobmanueludokwuofficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 18 April 1967

18 April 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2022)

Bob first appeared on screen in 1992 in the film Living in Bondage as Mike. He came into the limelight in 2004 when he was featured in the film Checkmate, which won him an award at THEMA and REEL awards for Best Actor in a supporting role.

He has been featured in films such as For Better for Worse, Miserable Wealth, Against the World, Dangerous Blind Man, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and many more. According to his IMDb profile, he has 133 acting credits. He has produced and directed Pasito Deinde 1 and 2.

In 2014, he received the Lifetime Achievement award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards. In addition, he was nominated for Best Actor in a supporting role at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards for his role in Adesuwa.

8. Nonso Diobi

Date of birth: 17 July 1976

17 July 1976 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

Nonso first appeared on screen in the 1999 film Ijele as Boy 1. However, his breakthrough came when he was featured in Across the Bridge.

He came more popular when he starred in the movie Hatred; the movie earned him a nomination for the Most Promising Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. According to his IMDb profile, he has 175 acting credits.

Nonso is the founder and chairman of Goldentape media, a leading African film/TV production company. He is also a UN peace ambassador as well as teachers without Borders ambassador.

9. Yul Edochie

Photo: @yuledochie (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 7 January 1982

7 January 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

Yul followed in his father's footsteps and ventured into acting. He first appeared on screen in 2006 in the film titled The Wolves as Dan. However, he got his first breakthrough in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie Wind Of Glory.

Apart from acting, he has also directed five films and written two films. He opened a film academy in Lagos to give talented people opportunities and introduce them to the Nigerian film industry.

In August 2017, he declared his interest in running for the post of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential elections.

10. Zubby Michael

Date of birth: 1 February 1985

1 February 1985 Age: 37 years (as of June 2022)

Zubby first appeared on screen in 2007 in the film Blood Apart as Johnpaul. He is known for his lead role in the film The Three Widows. Zubby has also appeared in films such as Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Royal Storm and Professional Lady.

Zubby has also won several awards, such as the South East Entertainment Award for the Movie icon of the year. On 25 November 2019, he was appointed as the special adviser on media to the Anambra State governor Willie Obiano.

Zubby was awarded a certificate of recognition for his contribution to the City Radio 89.7 FM youth empowerment initiative in Anambra State.

Who is the most famous Nollywood actor?

The most famous actor in Nollywood is Jim Iyke, also considered one of the richest Nollywood actors, with a net worth of $30 million.

Who is the latest Nollywood actress?

The industry is still introducing new performers and actresses. Sharon Ooja, who rose to fame for playing Shalewa in the web comedy Skinny Girls in Transit, is one of these upcoming actresses. Other new faces include Bisola Aiyeola, Zainab Balogun, Bimbo Ademoye, and Jemima Osunde.

The Nigerian movie industry has produced a lot of talented Nollywood actors and actresses since its inception. It has grown rapidly to become one of the largest producers of movies in Africa. The above actors and actresses are among the most popular stars from Anambra State.

READ ALSO: 50+ nice proud of my daughter quotes from the loving parents

Legit.ng recently published an article on nice proud of my daughter quotes from the loving parents. Everyone's initial relationship is with their parents. As the girl matures into an adult, how love is shown or withheld from her defines who she is as a person.

Daughter love significantly impacts a girl's life in many areas as she enters puberty and develops into an adult. This love influences not just her present and future romantic relationships but also the decisions she takes that determine who she is. Check out this article for the best proud of my daughter quotes you can use to appreciate your girl.

Source: Legit.ng