Hon. Leke Abejide has announced his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections

The member of the House of Representatives cited internal crisis and structure hijack as reasons for his departure from the ADC

According to the federal lawmaker, political actors undermined the opposition party he helped establish

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Leke Abejide has formally dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The federal lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives cited internal crisis and hijacking of the ADC structure.

Leke Abejide dumps ADC

Abejide alleged protracted legal battles that threatened his political future ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He accused unnamed political actors of destabilising the party he claimed to have helped build into national relevance.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, May 1, 2026.

According to Abejide, the absence of validly recognised national officers to endorse nomination forms prompted his decision to seek an alternative political platform.

“My counsel advised me that since ADC is leaderless and without a validly elected National Chairman and National Secretary to sign my nomination form as required by law, I should seek an alternative platform to pursue my political ambition.”

Abejide aligned his next political steps with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signaling a shift towards the ruling political bloc (All Progressives Congress).

Abejide further alleged that politicians expelled from other platforms “unlawfully hijacked” the party from him and others.

He said the actions of the political actors undermined the vision he and others had for the ADC.

Abejide, who has contested elections on the ADC platform since 2019, maintained that his contributions were instrumental to the party’s growth, including financing its structures and expanding its national presence.

The lawmaker insisted that he had voluntarily withdrawn his ADC membership in accordance with constitutional provisions while dismissing claims that he was expelled from the party.

“I was purportedly proclaimed as being expelled on April 14, 2026. I wish to state that I have willingly and voluntarily exited and have since extinguished my membership of ADC.”

What Supreme Court Ruling Means for ADC

Recall that the Supreme Court ruling temporarily bolsters Senator David Mark's leadership of the ADC party.

The ADC faced a looming Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline, complicating its membership registration process.

The ongoing leadership disputes between Mark's faction and Nafir Bala Gombe's faction threaten ADC's legitimacy ahead of the 2027 elections.

INEC takes action on ADC after Supreme Court ruling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng