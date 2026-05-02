A young woman who is married to a pastor took to social media to send an important message to women

She advised them against marrying a man of God and mentioned a reason in the description of her post

Many individuals who saw the reason she mentioned in the video took to the comment section to react

A young lady who is married to a man of God has warned women not to marry pastors, and she explained why in her video.

The video she posted on her social media page features background music with powerful lyrics.

Pastor’s wife sends strong message to women, sparks reactions. Photo Source: TikTok/nancyhenryfarr24

Source: TikTok

Woman warns ladies against marrying pastors

The young lady, @nancyhenryfarr24, urged women to think twice before getting married to a pastor.

The lyrics of the song she added to her video also support her warning, as it reads:

"Don't say I didn't warn you."

In the description of the TikTok video, the young lady, who is married to a man of God, explained why she advised women not to marry a pastor.

Lady married to pastor shares warning for women online. Photo Source: TikTok/nancyhenryfarr24

Source: TikTok

According to her, the duties attached to being a pastor's wife are many, and she urged women who do not have the strength for it not to consider marrying a pastor.

The description of the TikTok video read:

"#pastorwife the duties attached to that title are a lot 😩 if you don’t have strength don’t join us oh 😂."

Reactions as pastor's wife warns ladies

Bakemyday added:

"I no won marry pastor before 😭😭😭 only my papa Dey enough."

Borah_debra wrote:

"I no Dey wait for my husband if church close again. I fast when I can."

praise noted:

"I'm a pastor's daughter and i didn't marry a pastor. no be me go stay back after church."

DaaTochi001 noted:

"Never even if I get the instruction from Jesus himself."

Chukwusom shared:

"You warned us and still show us evidence."

Maame Akosua said:

"I will still marry a pastor."

SWEATSHIRTS IN OGBA/OKE~IRA wrote:

"My own pastor wife no send anybody."

X-Men said:

"Mummy GO don warn una."

skyboundjuanah added:

"My own be say I no fit tie scarf like opo."

Sabrina wrote:

"Na God save me, Thank you Jesus ahhhhh wetin I see for only 2 weeks hmmmm."

BIG~JEE noted:

"If I marry pastor no be the two of us God call o😅😅dey do your own make I dey do my own."

Beaksbabe stressed:

"I used to have my heart race so fast when I thought about ending up as a pastor's wife. This thought usually crept in my mind from Age 10 when I sit in Sunday school and look at the pastor's wife preach to us."

omasageless said:

"I remember a great man of God came to marry me then cos I looked innocent 🤣🤣🤣Omo!! I refused cos I wan enjoy life without anyone questioning my dressing and how I talk."

Mary Elijah added:

"The lord knows that you can handle it that’s why you are in that position."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian pastor’s wife shared her experience online, explaining that she often stays behind in church long after the service ends.

In her video, she showed herself still in the church hall with her baby, even after everyone had left. She said they had left home as early as 7 am but were still in church by 2 pm because she had more duties to handle as a pastor’s wife.

Pastor’s wife rocks matching outfits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience as a pastor’s wife.

In her video, she showed different moments of her life with her husband, especially how they like to wear matching outfits whenever they go out together. She described this as one of the simple and happy parts of her marriage, saying she enjoys twinning with her husband.

Source: Legit.ng