The Kwankwasiya Movement had announced that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was set to leave the ADC for the NDC next week, following unanimous endorsement by Kano stakeholders

Stakeholders across all 44 LGAs had approved the exit from ADC amid unresolved leadership disputes and growing internal instability within the party

Political realignment talks had intensified as Peter Obi and other opposition figures were linked to the planned move to the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections

The Kwankwasiya Movement has disclosed that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is set to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) next week, in what is shaping up to be a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the movement’s spokesperson, Habibu Mohammed, the decision followed unanimous backing from stakeholders across Kano state.

Fresh Twist as Kwankwasiya Movement Announces When Obi, Kwankwaso Will Exit ADC

Source: Twitter

He said discussions with the NDC had reached an advanced stage, adding that both Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were expected to formally join the new platform early next week.

“I believe him, Peter Obi, and some others will be joining the NDC,” Mohammed said.

Stakeholders endorse exit from ADC amid leadership crisis

Mohammed explained that representatives from all 44 local government areas in Kano met at Kwankwaso’s residence, where the consensus to exit the ADC was reached,

He said the stakeholders “unanimously gave him the go-ahead to move to the NDC”, stressing that the current political environment within the ADC was no longer conducive to the People's ambitions.

Kwankwaso, according to him, is expected to return to Abuja on Sunday ahead of the planned defection.

ADC leadership dispute fuels decision to leave

The Kwankwasiya Movement pointed to the ongoing leadership crisis within the ADC as a key reason for the planned departure.

A recent Supreme Court ruling, which returned the dispute over the party’s leadership to the Federal High Court, was said to have further deepened uncertainty within the opposition platform, Leadership reported.

Mohammed argued that the unresolved legal battles made the ADC an unstable option ahead of a critical election cycle.

“If you look at the case referred back to the lower court, it might take time… It does not look feasible to stay there,” he said.

He added that the group had concluded that remaining in the ADC would be “waiting for Godot”, citing multiple court cases and internal divisions.

Obi’s absence raises further questions within opposition ranks

The planned realignment also comes amid growing speculation over Obi’s position within the coalition, following his absence from recent party engagements after the Ibadan opposition leaders’ summit.

Reports suggest he has expressed reservations about unresolved issues such as zoning and power rotation within the ADC structure.

Obi has consistently maintained that equitable zoning of the presidential ticket is essential to maintaining trust within the coalition.

Fresh Twist as Kwankwasiya Movement Announces When Obi, Kwankwaso Will Exit ADC

Source: Twitter

NDC emerges as preferred platform for coalition talks

Mohammed confirmed that while other parties were considered, including the to Redemption Party (PRP), the NDC emerged as the preferred platform for the group’s political strategy going into 2027.

He also revealed that internal consultations had taken into account the approaching deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for submission of party membership registers.

As discussions continue, political observers say the expected movement of Kwankwaso, Obi, and other stakeholders could significantly reshape Nigeria’s opposition landscape ahead of the next general election.

Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ADC said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections.

A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform. Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party has not decided on that.

Source: Legit.ng