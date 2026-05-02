RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, stated that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu would not be removed as a pastor

Adeboye explained that Oluremi Tinubu was ordained over a decade ago and followed due process without violating church guidelines

Nigerians reacted with mixed opinions as debate trailed the church’s refusal to bow to calls for her removal

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has clarified that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will not be removed from her position as a pastor in the church.

Speaking during the monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.

Adeboye Speaks On Sacking Tinubu's Wife as Redeem Church Pastor

Source: Twitter

Adeboye dismisses calls for removal

Adeboye stressed that the ordination followed due process and adhered strictly to the church’s established guidelines.

He maintained that there has been no breach of doctrine or conduct that would warrant disciplinary action, insisting that external pressure would not influence the church’s decisions.

According to him, the church would not bow to calls demanding her removal, noting that her pastoral role remains valid.

Mixed reactions trail announcement

The development has sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians, particularly on social media, with opinions sharply divided.

A user, Thanos🐦‍🔥 (@Thanors), wrote,

“Of course. Why will you close a channel where taxpayers' money flow into your church?”

Another commenter, Thoughts (@Thoughtsmin12), said,

“How is that our problem, we just want God to help us vote out her husband.”

Mr Austin Chukwu (@austin_chu22188) criticised the decision, stating,

“Why are you telling us religious yahoo yahoo. She is your cashout machine. Mtcheeeeeeew😏”

Similarly, David Ozovehe Omeiza (@ozoveheomeiza1) questioned the church’s decision, asking,

“Ask yourself, why did a church ordain someone who's married to a partner of another faith? The churches just do what they like, not what God would want them to.”

Dennis Attah (@dennisattah) reacted bluntly, saying,

“No ‘Reasonable person’ gives a sh*t.”

However, some voices expressed support for the church’s stance. Eljaheem Michael (@El_Jaheem) noted,

Adeboye Speaks On Sacking Tinubu's Wife as Redeem Church Pastor

Source: Facebook

“On this one I agree with the G.O. RCCG! Nigerians always having misplaced priorities. What does her ordination has to do with Nigeria's challenges?”

In a different tone, Shola Hassan (@hasbol01) urged internal accountability within the church, saying,

“If you're a redeemite, the list of ordainees for 2026 has been posted… Anyone who has questionable character should be flagged.”

Another user, Isiaka Ali (@isiaka_ali), added,

“Yes, of course, she is the wife of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. For God's sake.”

Adeboye's recent church visit sparks debate

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Pastor Adeboye at a thanksgiving service in Ogun state stirred reactions online.

The clip showed him walking to the pulpit with support from his son, Leke Adeboye, at Abraham Tabernacle in Sagamu during the April 6, 2026, event.

The moment that drew attention was when he appeared to bow slightly, which many linked to honouring the church’s tradition, while he later described Otunba Gbenga Daniel as an exceptional politician.

Source: Legit.ng