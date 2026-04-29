A sensitive video featuring Eniola Sisialagbo, her husband, and another woman found its way to the internet

Reports suggested that the influencer’s own husband allegedly shared the footage in a group chat

In a public apology, Eniola revealed that she has been unable to eat or sleep, and she pleaded with her fans not to push her toward self-harm

Popular herb seller and social media influencer Eniola Sisialagbo has issued an apology after a private video involving her and her husband leaked online.

The influencer addressed the controversy in a Facebook post, where she admitted wrongdoing and appealed to fans for understanding.

Reports say that Sisialagbo's husband allegedly shared the footage in a group chat. Photos: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Reports had earlier indicated that the clip, which allegedly showed Sisialagbo in a private situation with her husband and another woman, was first shared in a group chat before spreading across social media platforms.

The development drew criticism from online users, many of whom questioned her public image and influence.

Reacting to the backlash, the influencer acknowledged the incident and expressed regret.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity of the video circulating online, I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she wrote.

She explained that the situation has taken a heavy emotional toll on her, revealing that she has struggled to cope since the clip surfaced.

According to her, the controversy has affected her sleep and appetite, leaving her distressed.

“This is a great phase for me and I pray for God forgiveness and my fans forgiveness. Please let’s move on pass this because this media is where I get little support to feed,” she added.

Sisialagbo further appealed to followers not to condemn her, stressing that her online presence is tied to her livelihood.

She pleaded for empathy, saying she was already dealing with the consequences privately.

“Please don’t condemn me or castigate me. I am already passing through a lot. I can’t eat or sleep for days even sleeping meds aren’t working for me any longer,” she wrote.

Watch the video here:

Read Sisialagbo's apology here:

Reactions trail Sisialagbo's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Ogbeni Niyi Joseph

"You own your body, nobody will be disappointed in you. Lesson learn, move on. Life is beautiful to allow that pin you down."

Kujore Abiola

"You don't have to explain yourself to anybody, they will get over it with time"

@princess.tolani shared:

"They say I’m proud… but they don’t know what I’ve seen. Being around my own gender sometimes comes with too much ilara and betrayal. You trust someone today, tomorrow your story is with their husband… why? 💔 As for you Iyawaweloka Eku oshi😮😮Oloriburuku we are waiting for this moment onilara"

Sisialagbo says that she has been unable to eat or sleep since the tape leaked. Photos: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng