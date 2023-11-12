15 famous people from Honduras: most notable Hondurans

Honduras is a country steeped in rich culture and history. It is the home to many globally renowned figures who have influenced the world significantly. Several famous people from Honduras are symbols of inspiration and pride. Have a look at some famous personalities who reflect the nation’s potential and resilience on the global scene.

Honduras is one of the most remarkable countries in Central America. The country is known internationally for its rich natural resources, including coffee, minerals and tropical fruits. Interestingly, the country’s name means “great depths” in Spanish. Italian explorer Christopher Columbus named the country so because of the deep waters at the coast.

Famous people from Honduras

Honduras is a hub of immense talents across fields. From the talented film and television stars to the greatest athletes in the world, this country has produced many influential figures.

Famous Honduran people

Honduras boasts a treasure trove of accomplished individuals who have left an indelible mark on the world stage. Here are some of the achievements of some of the most notable famous Hondurans.

Satcha Pretto

Satcha Pretto is seen on the set of 'Despierta America' at Univision Studios on October 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Satcha Pretto is a Honduran journalist and news anchor. She was born in La Paz and grew up in Tegucigalpa before moving to San Angelo, Texas, where she attended Angelo State University. Pretto is a renowned investigative journalist, and her work got her nominated for a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters award.

Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga

Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga speaks as he celebrates mass at Suayapa Cathedral on June 11, 2022 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Photo: Jorge Cabrera

Maradiaga is one of the most renowned Honduran famous people. The Honduran priest was the Archbishop of Tegucigalpa for thirty years until his resignation in 2023. Additionally, he was one of the candidates for the papacy in 2013, which declared Pope Francis. Regardless, he is considered a champion for human rights and the underprivileged in Latin America.

María Elena Bottazzi, PhD

Bottazzi is one of the most renowned scientists working on the COVID-19 virus. She was born in Italy but grew up in Honduras, moving to Florida for her doctorate studies in molecular immunology. Alongside her colleague Dr Peter Hotez, Bottazzi created the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 in 2021. The pair was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for their work.

Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez poses after a media workout at the City Athletic Boxing Gym on November 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Teofimo Lopez is an American professional boxer. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Honduran immigrant parents. He is considered the best active welterweight globally and has also held titles in the lightweight category. As of 2023, he has almost perfect statistics, recording only one loss out of twenty fights.

Juan Ramon Matta-Ballesteros

Matta-Ballesteros was one of the most notorious smugglers of illicit substances from Honduras. He was the main link between cartels from Mexico and Colombia. He was arrested in 1988 and is serving a life sentence in a federal prison in Pennsylvania. However, Matta was so well-known in the American crime scene that he was featured in an episode of Narcos.

Famous actors from Honduras

While the country’s film industry is still emerging, several actors have managed to carve out a niche and shine brightly. They have given compelling performances in local productions and on the global stage. From rising stars to seasoned veterans, these celebrities from Honduras have captivated audiences with their talent and dedication.

America Ferrera

Actress America Ferrera attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

America Ferrera was born in California, United States, to parents who immigrated from Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Ferrera gained fame for playing Carmen Lowell in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a role for which she won an Imagen Award. She is an influential figure in the American Latinx population, often mobilizing the community around political causes.

Luis Moncada

Luis Moncada and Daniel Moncada attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of AMC's "Better Call Saul" on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Luis Moncada is a Honduran-American actor famous for Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. Luis and his brother Daniel played “The Cousins” Marco and Leonel Salamanca in the hit shows. Luis is the older of the two by three years, even though they played twins in the two shows.

Carlos Mencia

Comedian Carlos Mencia visits YoungHollywood.com at Young Hollywood Studio on May 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Mencia is a Honduran-American actor, writer and comedian born Ned Arnel "Carlos" Mencía in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He moved to Los Angeles as a child, where his aunt and uncle raised him. Despite his immense success, Mencia is disliked by several fellow comedians, and Joe Rogan accused him of being a joke thief.

Rocsi Diaz

Rocsi Diaz attends 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Raquel Roxanne "Rocsi" Diaz is a Honduran-American award-winning TV host, model, radio personality and actress. She is best known as Rocsi because she hosted BET's 106 & Park from 2006 to 2012. She debuted as an actress playing Kate in Gangs of Roses 2: Next Generation (2012). In October 2023, Diaz became a freelance contributor for ABC News.

Miguel Izaguirre

Miguel Izaguirre Castaneda was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras and is an actor and artist. Izaguirre migrated with his family to Miami, Florida, for better opportunities. He had his first significant role in the US version of Shameless and rose to fame for playing Diablo on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

Famous Honduran soccer players

Honduras, a nation with a deep passion for soccer, has consistently produced world-class talent that has shone brightly on the global stage. These extraordinary athletes have represented their country with remarkable skill and dedication. These are some of the top Honduran celebrities globally known for their soccer skills and contributions.

Carlos Pavón

Honduras' striker Carlos Pavon warms up during a training session in Bloemfontein on June 24, 2010 during the South Africa 2010 World Cup football tournament. Photo: Yuri Cortez/AFP

Carlos Alberto Pavón Plummer is widely regarded as one of the nation’s best soccer players in history. He started his club career playing for Real España when he was 18. He went on to play for Italian clubs Napoli and Udinese and the Spanish club Real Valladolid. Carlos retired in 2012 to become a soccer commentator and an assistant coach.

Carlo Costly

Carlo Costly reacts after scoring his second goal against Ecuador during an international friendly match at BBVA Compass Stadium on November 19, 2013 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Carlo Costly is a famous person from Honduras known for his impressive soccer career. He is a striker for Lone FC, a Liga de Ascenso team. Carlo followed in the footsteps of his father, Anthony Costly, a former soccer player. Costly has helped bring his national team to immense victories, beating teams like Mexico, Panama and Jamaica in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Maynor Figueroa

Maynor Figueroa of Honduras during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Photo: Vinicius Costa

Maynor Figueroa is a former professional . He played for local clubs Victoria and Olimpia at the start of his professional career. In 2007, Figueroa played for the English team Wigan Athletic on loan, thus starting his foreign club career. He further played for American soccer clubs from 2015 before he retired in 2021.

Oscar Boniek García

Boniek was a former professional midfielder. He won eight league titles playing for local clubs Olimpia and Marathon. Boniek joined the American club Houston Dynamo in 2012, leading the team to victory in his first match. He rescinded his contract offer in 2022, opting to leave the club and focus on his family, as he told The Striker.

Andy Najar

Andy Najar of the DC United throws out the first pitch before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume

Andy Najar is a defender for his national team and the Major League Soccer club, D.C. United. He moved with his family to the United States when he was thirteen and started playing youth soccer at fifteen. In 2011, he chose to represent Honduras internationally instead of the USA, despite having played his whole career in the USA.

The tapestry of famous people from Honduras is a testament to the nation’s rich diversity and potential within its borders. From art to sports, activism to politics, these celebrated figures have demonstrated that talent knows no bounds. They have achieved recognition and success and inspired countless others to pursue their passions.

