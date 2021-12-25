50+ funny quotes by Joel Osteen on life, love, hope and faith

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Joel Osteen is an American pastor and televangelist renowned for his preaching and command of God's word in his televised sermons. Additionally, he has extensively worked on growing his online presence by spreading the word of God through social media platforms.

As a preacher of faith and happiness, Joel Osteen has authored several books, such as Your Best Life Now. He is one preacher who focuses on living a good and obedient life. In this article, you will find some funny yet inspirational quotes by Joel Osteen on life, love, hope, and faith. Have a look.

50+ Joel Osteen's quotes on life, love, hope and faith

The Christian path is not easy since it is a journey of faith. Therefore, this lets you know that you need constant reminders of who you are and encouragement through this journey of life. Here are some of Joel Osteen's quotes to help through your Christian journey.

Joel Osteen's quotes about life

Here are some of Joel Osteen's quotes about life that will completely transform you.

If you lie about the little things, you'll lie about bigger things before long.

Every disappointment. Every wrong. Even every closed door has helped make you into who you are.

There is no greater feeling than being able to help people rise higher and overcome something and feel better about themselves.

When you focus on being a blessing, God makes sure that you are always blessed in abundance.

Believe there are tremendous breakthroughs in your future.

Believe in explosive blessings.

You've got to pray for big things. You've got to believe in big things.

Don't go into the new year holding a grudge from last year. Leave the hurts and disappointments behind.

Don't just accept whatever comes your way in life. You were born to win; you were born for greatness; you were created to be a champion in life.

Don't live worried, frustrated or upset because of what somebody did or didn't work out. Come back to a place of peace. It's not going to work against you; it's going to work for you.

God wants you to have a good life, a life filled with love, joy, peace, and fulfilment. That doesn't mean it will always be easy, but it does mean that it will always be good.

I believe if you keep your faith, you keep your trust, you keep the right attitude, if you're grateful, you'll see God open up new doors.

God will always bring the right people into your life, but you have to let the wrong people walk away.

God would not have put a dream in your heart if He had not already given you everything you need to fulfil it.

Choosing to be positive and having a grateful attitude will determine how you're going to live your life.

Joel Osteen's quotes on love

As it is stated in the Bible, the greatest commandment is love. The BibleBible goes further to urge people to love their neighbours as they love themselves. Here are some of Joel Osteen's quotes about love. Have a look.

God wants you to have a good life, a life filled with love, joy, peace, and fulfilment. That doesn't mean it will always be easy, but it does mean that it will always be good.

It would be best if you decided that you would move on. It won't happen automatically. You will have to rise.

You may think there is a lot wrong with you, but it is also a lot right.

You must accept yourself and learn to be happy with who God made you be. If you genuinely want to enjoy your life, you must be at peace with yourself.

When God puts love and compassion in your heart towards someone, He's offering you an opportunity to make a difference in that person's life. You must learn to follow that love. Please don't ignore it. Act on it. Somebody needs what you have.

Love overlooks a person's faults. That's not always easy, but love believes the best in every person.

The marriage partner is not the problem. No other person can ultimately make you happy. It would help if you learned how to be satisfied within yourself.

The greatest gift you can give someone is your time, attention, love, and concern.

No matter what's happening, choose to be happy.

If you have your health, you are blessed if you have people in your life to love. Slow down and enjoy the simple things in life.

Nothing in life has happened to you. It's happened to you. Every disappointment. Every wrong. Even every closed door has helped make you into who you are.

Joel Osteen's quotes on hope

Humanity without hope is dead. Therefore, it is essential to have faith and hope in God to sustain us in this journey of life. If you feel like you have lost hope, here are some of Joel Osteen's quotes on the hope that will surely revive your hope in God's word. Have a look.

When you are tempted to get discouraged, remind yourself that your future is getting brighter according to God's word; you are on your way to a new level of glory. You may think you've got a long way to go, but you need to look back at how far you've already come. You may not be everything you want to be, but at least you can thank God that you're not what you used to be.

Let go of yesterday. Let today be a new beginning and be the best that you can be.

Certainly, there are times in all of our lives when bad things happen, or things don't turn out as we had hoped. But that's when we must make a decision that we're going to be happy despite our circumstances.

If one dream dies, dream another dream. If you get knocked down, get back up and go again.

Joel Osteen's quotes about faith

Just like hope, people ought to have faith in God. So if you have been looking for some quotes about faith, here are some of Joel Osteen's quotes about faith.

Faith activates God. Fear starts the enemy.

Faith is about trusting God when you have unanswered questions.

Just because we are in a stressful situation doesn't mean that we have to get stressed out. You may be in a storm. The key is, don't let the storm get in you.

I think faith is fundamental because you will become overwhelmed with what's happening, and you will have waves of grief, but when you turn to your faith, I believe God will give you waves of grace to get through it.

When you release your faith in uncommon ways, you'll see God doing uncommon things.

Act like you are blessed, talk like you are blessed, walk like you are blessed, put actions behind your faith and one day, you will see it become a reality.

Don't spend another minute down on yourself, living in regrets. God has forgiven you; forgive yourself.

God will do more for you than you could even ask or think.

Joel Osteen's quotes on strength

We are humans, and we all get to a point when we lose hope and faith in God. However, the Bible reminds people to carry on and have strength throughout this path. Have a look.

Things are about to turn in your favour. You're going to defy the odds. People are going to know the Lord is on your side.

Whatever God has put in your heart, declare that it will come to pass. You've got to speak favour into your future.

Don't stay focused on the burden and miss the blessing. God has given you the grace to be where you are right now.

It may take longer than you thought, but that's okay. God's timing is the right time. It may not happen the way you had planned, but God's ways are not our ways. He knows what's best for us.

Joel Osteen's quotes on destiny

Here are some of Osteen's quotes on destiny that will assure you of a great future. Have a look.

Your destiny is too great, your assignment too important, your time too valuable. Don't let fear intimidate you.

The power to see a change in your life can be found in words you speak. You can set the destiny for your life by what comes out of your mouth.

You have the destiny to fulfil, something greater than you've ever even imagined. But if you're going to become all you were created to be, you've got to take off the average label.

If you spend your life trying to please people or letting them control you, you may make them happy, but you'll miss your destiny.

Joel Osteen's quotes on relationships

Have you just entered a new relationship, or you are already in a relationship, and you have been looking for some inspiring relationship quotes? Here are some quotes by Joel Osteen that will blow your mind.

It's important to remember that relationships are more important than our accomplishments.

The truth is, no two people are entirely compatible. We have to learn to become one. That means we may have to make sacrifices. We may have to overlook some things. We must be willing to compromise for the good of the relationship.

You may not have the approval of someone essential, but you have the favour of God.

Joel Osteen is among those preachers who have remained consistent in spreading the word of God and restoring people's faith and hope in God. His books and sermons have helped many people through difficult times. Hopefully, you will find these quotes helpful to you through this path of life.

