Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s biography: Age, wife, children, net worth

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a Nigerian pastor, television host, author, and the President of Believers' LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy International. He is known for organizing large crusades, with some garnering attendance of over one million.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's messages have helped thousands of Nigerians to find their way to God. Who is he, apart from being a pastor? Here is everything you need to know about his life.

Profile summary

Real name Chris Oyakhilome Gender Male Date of birth 7 December 1963 Age 59 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Oregun, Lagos State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 136 lbs (62 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Angelina Oyakhilome Father Tim Oyakhilome Siblings 6 Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Anita Schafer Children 2 School Edo College University Bendel State University (now Ambrose Ali University) Profession Pastor, faith healing minister, television host, author and philanthropist Net worth $50 million

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's biography

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a prominent figure in the world of charismatic Christianity and has left an indelible mark on the lives of millions of people around the globe.

He has built a ministry that spans continents, reaching people with his message of faith, healing, and prosperity.

Who is the father of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome?

His father is Tim Oyakhilome, and his mom is Angelina. His father was one of the pioneers of the Assemblies of God Church in Benin City.

His parents had six other children. They are Beayeta Akhuemokhan, Mercy, Kenneth, Linda Okocha, Kathy Woghiren and Lovelina Osazuwa.

Pastor Chris' brother, Ken, is a Reverend and Pastor of Christ Embassy's Houston, Texas branch. He is also a member of the Christ Embassy Central Executive Council.

His sister, Katty Worghiren, is the director of the LoveWorld Music & Arts Ministry (LMAM). She started as a member of the choir and is also a songwriter.

How old is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome?

As of September 2023, the Nigerian pastor is 59 years old. He was born on 7 December 1963.

Where is pastor Chris Oyakhilome from?

He was born and raised in Edo State, Nigeria. He currently resides in Oregun, Lagos State.

Education

After his primary and secondary education, he attended Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Architecture degree.

AAU also awarded him an honorary Doctor of Science award. He also has an honorary doctorate in divinity from the Benson Idahosa University.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's ministry

Chris entered ministry while still a student at Ambrose Alli University, AAU. At the time, the Believers' LoveWorld Fellowship (now Loveworld Incorporated) was known as Youths For Christ (YFC).

YFC grew and later became the largest fellowship on campus. In 1989, Chris established Believers LoveWorld Incorporated (BLW) alongside Christ Embassy. The church's headquarters were in Lagos.

BLW soon became the most prominent Christian ministry on television across Africa through its Atmosphere For Miracles programme in 2002. Today, Believer's LoveWorld is a global ministry with millions of followers and associates worldwide.

Pastor Chris is also a prolific author with numerous books that cover a wide range of topics, including faith, healing, prayer, and the Christian life. They include:

Year published Books 1998 Recreating Your World 1998 Gates of Zion 1998 Your Rights In Christ 1999 The Oil And The Mantle 2000 None of These Diseases 2001 How To Receive Your Miracle and Retain It 2001 When God Visits You 2001 The Power of Tongues 2002 Join This Chariot 2004 Praying the Right Way 2004 Don't Stop Here 2005 How To Make Your Faith Work 2005 Prophecy 2005 Seven Things The Holy Spirit Will Do For You 2005 Holy Spirit And You 2006 Now That You Are Born Again 2006 The Seven Spirits of God 2010 Healing From Heaven 2011 Rhapsody Of Realities Topical Compendium 2012 How To Pray Effectively 2016 The Power Of Your Mind: Walk In Divine Excellence

What is Chris Oyakhilome's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Oyakhilome's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. He owns two private jets, real estate properties across Nigeria, and luxury cars. He also owns the following:

The International School of Ministry

Believer's LoveWorld Music record label

A smartphone messaging service known as KingsChat

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's house

He owns a 4-storey house in Oregun, Lagos State, worth over ₦150 million. The mansion has a garage and sports facility.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's family

Chris Oyakhilome was previously married to Anita Schafer. They met as university students. Anita was also a Pastor at Christ Embassy and was commonly known as Pastor Anita.

Chris and Anita are currently divorced. Anita filed for divorce on 9 April 2014 at Central Family Court, High Holborn, London, UK. They finally got divorced in February 2016 after 25 years of marriage.

Is Pastor Chris' ex-wife a Nigerian?

All that is known about her ex-wife, Anita Oyakhilome, is that she has Swiss roots. She resides in the United Kingdom, where she practices as a counsellor and an integrated life solution therapist.

Who are Chris Oyakhilome's children?

Anita and Chris are blessed with two children. Chris Oyakhilome's daughters are Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and Charlene Oyakhilome.

How old is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter?

As of 2023, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome is 29 years old. Sharon is a rising gospel star. Her father's teachings inspired her, and she has written the award-winning song Holy Spirit. She is also an inspiring leader of the Global Youth Leaders Forum and presents many shows on its online channels.

In 2018, Sharon got married to Phillip Frimpong, a Ghanaian man. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter's wedding was a beautiful ceremony. During the ceremony, Charlene was Sharon's chief bridesmaid, but their mother was absent.

Did Pastor Chris remarry?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is not married. He is dedicated solely to his service within Christ Embassy. His unwavering commitment to ministry is an ongoing source of inspiration as he ministers, imparts teachings, and extends healing to thousands of individuals.

Quick facts about Chris Oyakhilome

He runs an online prayer network using social media.

In partnership with Benny Hinn, he created the Christian cable channel LoveWorld USA.

He works to assist orphaned and indigent children.

He founded the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a prominent figure in Nigeria and internationally. He is known for his evangelical and healing crusades, as well as his online prayer network and books.

