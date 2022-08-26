Will Tennyson’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Will Tennyson is a prominent YouTuber and social media influencer from Canada. He shot into the limelight for uploading fitness routines, nutrition advice, and lifestyle content on his self-titled YouTube channel.

Photo: @willtenny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Will Tennyson is a popular social media influencer. He commands a significant fan following on various social media platforms, especially on YouTube and Instagram. He is a brand ambassador of Gymshark and BPN-Bare Performance Nutrition.

Profile summary

Real name Will Tennyson Gender Male Date of birth 30 August 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Toronto, Canada Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Paul Tennyson Mother Nancy Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kaitlyn Education University of Guelph, George Brown College Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $600 thousand Instagram @willtenny YouTube Will Tennyson

Will Tennyson’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, where he resides. He is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

Who are Will Tennyson’s parents? His parents are Nancy and Paul Tennyson. His mother is a fitness YouTuber. The name of her YouTube channel is Mama Tenny.

His father is a former athlete, and he was once his personal trainer. Will was raised alongside his older sister Victoria and a younger sister, Elizabeth.

Where did Will Tennyson go to college?

After completing his high school studies, he enrolled at the University of Guelph and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 2015. He also obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from George Brown College in 2017.

How old is Will Tennyson?

He is 28 years old as of 2022. When is Will Tennyson’s birthday? He was born on 30 August 1994. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Will Tennyson do for a living?

He is a YouTuber and social media influencer. He is best known for uploading fitness routines, nutrition advice, and lifestyle content on YouTube.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 1 April 2015. His consistent and engaging content has garnered him a significant following. As of now, the channel has almost 1.4 million subscribers.

He is also famous on Instagram, with over 376 thousand followers. He majorly shares his lifestyle and fitness pictures alongside his girlfriend. He also uses the account to endorse various fitness products such as BPN-Bare Performance Nutrition and Blue Star Nutraceuticals.

Aside from being a YouTuber, the fitness enthusiast is also a businessperson. He owns an online retail store where he sells hoodies, T-shirts, and aprons.

What is Will Tennyson's net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. He primarily earns his income from his content creation endeavours, brand endorsements, and sales from his online retail shop.

Who is Will Tennyson's girlfriend?

The fitness YouTuber is currently in a romantic relationship with Kaitlyn. The two have been dating for a while now, and she often appears in his YouTube videos and Instagram posts.

What is Will Tennyson’s height?

The prominent YouTuber is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 181 pounds (82 kilograms).

Fast facts about Will Tennyson

Will Tennyson is a fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle content creator known for his consistent and engaging content on YouTube, where he boasts a significant fan following. He is a business person and sells a variety of apparel on his website. He is also the brand ambassador of Gymshark.

