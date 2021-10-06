Brandon Flynn’s biography: age, height, sexuality, relationships

Brandon Flynn acquired popularity due to his memorable roles in multiple movies and TV series, including Justin Foley in 13 Reasons Why. Here, you can learn more about this charismatic actor, his career and personal life.

Actor Brandon Flynn attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Justin Foley actor is a subject of interest for those who watched Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and enjoyed his performance. Check out all the information about his life, career, and activism.

Profile summary

Full name: Brandon Paul Flynn

Brandon Paul Flynn Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: October 11, 1993

October 11, 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Gay

Gay Religion: Judaism

Judaism Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 65

65 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Biceps size in inches: 14

14 Biceps size in centimetres: 36

36 Eye colour: Greenish blue

Greenish blue Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Father: Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn Mother: Debbie Flynn

Debbie Flynn Siblings: 2

2 Sisters: Jaime and Danielle Flynn

Jaime and Danielle Flynn Marital status: Single

Single High school: New World School of the Arts

New World School of the Arts University: Rutgers University

Rutgers University Occupation: Actor

Actor Brandon Flynn's Instagram: @brandonflynn

Who is Brandon Flynn?

This actor became popular due to 13 Reasons Why, but he also had a few other significant roles. Nowadays, he has a considerable fanbase.

How old is Brandon Flynn?

This celebrity is currently in his late 20s. Brandon Flynn's birthday is October 11, 1993.

Therefore, Brandon Flynn's age is 28 years, as of 2021.

Early years and career

The young star was born in Miami, Florida. He was raised there by his parents, Michael and Debbie, alongside his sisters, Jaime and Danielle.

He went to the New World School of the Arts and graduated from there before moving on to university. He moved to New Jersey and chose the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University as his alma mater. In 2016, he successfully graduated from there and received his bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

He spent most of his early career in theatre, performing a lot of roles in the off-Broadway plays, such as Kid Victory that took place at the Vineyard Theatre. His play credits include Much Ado About Nothing and The Crucible, among many others. Additionally, he has appeared in multiple commercials.

After that, he began appearing on television, mostly acting in TV series. He became internationally famous due to his role as Justin Foley in 13 Reasons Why.

Brandon Flynn's movies

Actor Brandon Flynn attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

This actor has only appeared in one movie to date. In 2020, he portrayed Max Richards in Looks That Kill.

What shows was Brandon Flynn in?

As of now, he has played a role in four shows.

BrainDead (2016) - Mike the Intern

True Detective (2019) - Ryan Peters

13 Reasons Why (2017-2020) - Justin Foley

Ratched (2020) - Henry Osgood

Where does Brandon Flynn live?

It is known that the actor currently resides in Los Angeles.

Brandon Flynn's height

This television star stands at 5 feet 9 inches, or 1 m 75 cm. He is also reported to weigh 143 lbs or 65 kg.

Is Brandon Flynn gay?

This actor is openly gay, and he is vocal about his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Brandon Flynn's gay activism is vital to his career: he is supportive of LGBTQ+ people in the media, and of creators who represent them in their stories.

Before he came out, there was a lot of speculation about Brandon Flynn's sexuality. However, nowadays, he is very open and honest about being attracted to men.

Brandon Flynn's boyfriends: who has he dated?

In the past, the actor has had a few romances that were covered by the media. However, Brandon Flynn's relationship with Sam Smith was probably the most public one.

Actor Brandon Flynn attends the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Brandon Flynn and Sam Smith were a couple for six months. They started dating in December 2017 and split up in June 2018. Sam spoke about the relationship in a September 2018 interview, saying that it ended amicably and the split was mutual.

After that, there were rumours about Brandon dating the fellow actor Richard Madden, known for his role in Game of Thrones. The two were pictured together in Los Angeles and sparked some rumours. They also came to the Cannes premiere of Rocketman together. However, neither of them has confirmed the speculations.

Additionally, Flynn was once linked to Miles Heizer, his colleague from 13 Reasons Why, who plays Alex Standall. The representative of Brandon said that there is no romantic connection between them, and they are solely good friends.

Brandon Flynn is a talented and hard-working actor, and he is always working on new projects that he is excited to share with the world.

READ ALSO: Sam Holland’s biography: what is known about Tom Holland’s brother?

Legit.ng reported about Sam Holland, who is also well-known in the film industry. Aside from that, he is also a model, a YouTube celebrity, and an entrepreneur.

What is there to know about Tom's younger brother and his life? Check out the most exciting facts about the little sibling of the Spider-Man actor.

Source: Legit