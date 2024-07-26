Late Mohbad's widow has penned a note to her son Liam and said that she hopes he remembers it in future

In the short noted, she shared the sacrifice she made as a single mother for Liam and how she closed her ears to so many things

Her post stirred emotions among fans, who saw it as they cheered her up and prayed for her and her son

Wunmi Aloba, late Mohbad's widow, has stirred the emotions of her fans with a post he made to her son Liam.

The lady, who is embroiled in a DNA controversy with her father-in-law, wrote a note with the hope that her son would see it in future.

Mohbad's widow pens note to son. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has been single-handedly raising her son even when no one was cheering her and the efforts she was putting in bringing up the little boy.

The mother of one noted that she hopes her son grows up to see all she had done and appreciate them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that Wunmi had been emotional about her son in recent times. She once said that number 12 was weird to her, as she lost her husband on that date. She also gave birth to her son on the same date.

Below is the post:

Wunmi's post stirs emotion among fans

Reactions have trailed the post made by the single mother. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_liamlight:

"Obinrin bi okunrin best mom for liam."

@aadedoyin:

"Abo Oluwa Onike a daju lori Wunmi ati Liam."

@iam_liamlight:

"Best mom for Liam."

@fabjewelries03:

"U will live long to reap d fruit of ur labour."

@tajudeenhalima:

"Liam light eyimofe will surely make u proud Omowunmi Aya imole."

@buy_beautiful_house_in_lekki:

"Blessing be with you darling."

@issybabe1:

"Wunmi you will enjoy the fruait fo your labour"

@abiodunalarapon:

"Definitely Liam will grow up and make you proud . Dear keep on hanging there you will laugh last IJN amen."

@ronkradejuyigbe:

"God is your strength Omowumi."

@sgold_ventures:

"The Lord is your strength darling."

@iamtanyagoke:

"Liam would be proud to have her as his mom, when he grows up."

Mohbad's widow makes U-turn

Legit.ng had reported that some women claimed that late Mohbad's widow's Wunmi was ready to conduct the DNA test that her father-in-law requested for.

Joseph Aloba had insisted that Wunmi should do a test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson, Liam.

In a recording that surfaced online, it was stated that if the result comes out positive, Wunmi was going to sue Aloba for defamation.

Source: Legit.ng