Mattie Westbrouck’s biography: age, gender, ethnicity, girlfriend

Mattie Westbrouck is a young American TikTok star and social media personality. Her TikTok account has enabled her to achieve tremendous online success. They primarily upload POVs, comedy, and Q&A videos. She also has a YouTube account.

Mattie Westbrouck launched her YouTube channel in 2018. She has consistently uploaded content on the channel, which has earned her immense fame. She is also active on Instagram, sharing photos and entertaining videos.

Profile summary

Full name Mattie Westbrouck Gender Female Date of birth 3 September 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence California, Unites States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Isabella Avila Father Baron Vanhonsebrouck Mother Adriana Vanhonsebrouck Siblings 2 Education Elite College Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million TikTok @westbrouck

Mattie Westbrouck’s biography

The social media star was born in the United States of America. Her parents are Baron and Adriana Vanhonsebrouck. Her father, Baron, is a successful businessman.

Mattie grew up alongside her two siblings, Nolan and Hannah Westbrouck. Her siblings are known for their different professions; Nolan, the older brother, is a voice actor and creative director. Her younger sister, Hannah, is a Tiktok star. Westbrouck graduated from high school in 2018. She recently revealed that she dropped out of college.

What is Mattie Westbrouck's gender?

Mattie was born a female. Her birth name is Madeline. She has, however, indicated that she has no preferred pronouns and is fine with being addressed by any pronoun.

She started to doubt her sexuality at the tender age of 13. She is a member of the queer community. Her brother, Nolan, was the first one to share the news about Mattie's sexuality with the family after he noticed her dating a girl from her Spanish class. Despite their initial disbelief, Mattie's family has accepted her identity.

How old is Mattie Westbrouck?

Mattie Westbrouck’s age is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 3 September 2000. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Mattie Westbrouck's job?

Westbrouck is a well-known social media personality. She came into the spotlight as a result of her TikTok account. She started by posting POVs and funny content on her account. The internet celebrity currently has over 10 million followers on TikTok.

Additionally, she has a self-titled YouTube channel that she started in 2018. Today, her YouTube channel boasts over 1.82 million subscribers. Besides posting her content on YouTube and TikTok, the American influencer also uploads her content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has more than 894 followers as of September 2022.

What is Mattie Westbrouck's net worth?

According to Big Name Bio, her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. However, this is information is not official. She mainly earns her income from her social media career.

Who is Mattie Westbrouck dating?

The YouTuber and Isabella Avila (R) attend the release party at AboutLastNight Lounge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Mattie Westbrouck’s girlfriend is Isabella Avila. Isabella is a TikTok star who rose to fame due to her TikTok account. The two are fond of sharing their photos together on their social media pages. They started when Mattie was 20 years old.

How tall is Mattie Westbrouck?

Mattie Westbrouck’s height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

FAQs

Who is Mattie Westbrouck? She is an American TikTok star and content creator best known for her POVs and comedy videos. How old is Mattie Westbrouck? She is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 3 September 2000. What is Mattie Westbrouck's zodiac? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. What is Mattie Westbrouck’s ethnicity? She is an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. What is Mattie Westbrouck's pronoun? She has never publicly disclosed her pronoun. However, she has stated that she has no preferred pronouns and is fine with being addressed by any pronoun. Does Mattie Westbrouck have a sister? She has a younger sister, Hannah Westbrouck, who is also a TikTok sensation. Who is Mattie Westbrouck’s girlfriend? She is currently dating a fellow TikTok star, Isabella Avila.

Mattie Westbrouck is a TikTok star and social media personality from the United States. Her content has earned her a sizable fan base, particularly on TikTok. Her online success inspires many young people to follow their passions.

