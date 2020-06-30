Jamie Clayton’s bio: age, partner, relationship rumors, career
Jamie Clayton is a popular American transgender actress, model, and media personality. She is best known for starring as Nomi Marks in the Netflix series, Sense8, Sasha Booker in Designated Survivor and Tess Van De Berg in Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. Besides acting, Jamie is also an avid advocate and supporter of the LGTBQ+ community.
Interestingly, Jamie did not start acting until she was in her thirties. Here is a quick look at her life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jamie Clayton
|Born as
|Sebastián Elvira
|Gender
|Transgender
|Date of birth
|15th January 1978
|Age
|44 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|San Diego, California, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Height in feet and inches
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Weight in pounds
|132
|Body measurements in inches
|32-24-32
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Single
|Children
|None
|Parents
|Howard and Shelley Clayton
|Sister
|Toni
|Profession
|Actress, model, and media personality
|Net worth
|$1 million
|Instagram page
|@msjamieclayton
|Twitter account
|@MsJamieClayton
Jamie Clayton's bio
The actress was born on 15th January 1978 in San Diego, California, USA. Presently, she is 42 years old. Her nationality is American, and Capricorn is her Zodiac sign.
Jamie Clayton spent her early years in San Diego with her parents, Howard and Shelley, and a sister named Toni. Her father worked as a defence attorney, while her mother worked as an event planner.
Is Jamie Clayton trans? Yes, she is. She underwent gender reassignment from a male to a female years ago. Jamie Clayton's birth name is Sebastián Elvira – she was born as a boy.
Career
Jamie worked as a makeup artist before joining the acting industry. She landed her first acting role when she was in her thirties. At nineteen, Jamie moved to New York City to pursue her career as a makeup artist. In 2010, she secured a job as the co-host of VH1's first makeup show, which was known as TRANSform Me.
She earned significant media attention for her status as a transgender woman. After getting noticed on TRANSform Me, she got an opportunity to appear on different television shows and a few films.
After a few minor acting roles, Jamie got her breakthrough in 2015 when she was cast to play Nomi Marks in the Netflix series titled Sense8. Nomi is a San Francisco transgender political blogger and hacker.
This was followed by her role in the 2016 psychological horror film titled The Neon Demon. Clayton acted alongside Christina Hendrick, Keanu Reeves, Elle Fanning and Jena Malone.
Jamie Clayton joins Hellraiser reboot as Pinhead
At the end of 2021, Jamie was cast to play Pinhead in a new incarnation of Pinhead in Hulu's reboot of Hellraiser. Jamie Clayton's Pinhead role was originally played by Doug Bradley. Pinhead, also known as Lead Cenobite or the Hell Priest, is the main antagonist in the Hellraiser franchise.
Filmography
Here are the films and TV shows on Jamie Clayton's IMDb page.
|Film/TV show
|Year
|Role
|Red Bird Lane
|2021
|Jessica
|The L Word: Generation Q
|2019-2021
|Tess Van De Berg
|Equal
|2020
|Christine Jorgensen
|Roswell, New Mexico
|2020
|Charlie Cameron
|Designated Survivor
|2019
|Sasha Booker
|Chain of Death
|2019
|Dr Ryan
|Sense8
|2015-2018
|Nomi Marks
|The Snowman
|2017
|Edda
|Same Same
|2016
|Niamh
|BoJack Horseman
|2016
|Lady in Stall / Mom Donkey
|The Neon Demon
|2016
|Casting Director
|Motive
|2016
|Avery Bowman
|Hustling
|2013
|Nadya
|Are We There Yet?
|2012
|Carla Favers
|Dirty Work
|2012
|Michelle
|Hung
|2011
|Kyla
When did Jamie Clayton transition?
The renowned actor spent the first 25 years of her life as a male. She transitioned in 2003 during her family's vacation in Tucson. She underwent compilation surgery conducted by Dr Toby Meltzer. Since then, she identifies with the pronouns she/her. She also became an advocate for people afraid to open up about their sexual orientations and identities.
Who is Jamie Clayton dating?
Not much about Jamie Clayton's dating life is in the public domain as she is a rather private person. However, rumours have it that she and Keanu Reeves dated for a while a few years ago.
The duo reportedly started dating in 2015 after they met on the set of the film known as The Neon Demon. Details of the Keanu Reeves and Jamie Clayton relationship were scarce, but there were a lot of speculations circulating in the media.
Clayton was allegedly seen kissing Keanu next to his motorcycle before she jumped into her vehicle. The two are also said to have gone on a date at the Chateau Marmont in July 2015. Was Jamie Clayton in The Matrix? No, she was not. The connection to the movie franchise arose from the rumours that she dated Keanu Reeves, one of the stars of The Matrix.
Although people talked a lot about the Jamie Clayton Keanu Reeves relationship online, neither of the two confirmed it to the public. Who is Jamie Clayton married to? The actor is currently not married.
Social media
The actress is quite active on social media, particularly on Twitter and Instagram. Jamie Clayton's Instagram page has more than half a million followers.
How tall is Jamie Clayton?
The actress is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 meters/ 178 centimetres) tall and weighs about 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 32-24-32 inches for her bust, waist, and hips, respectively.
What is Jamie Clayton's net worth?
According to Idolnetworth, the renowned actress is worth $1 million in 2022. These are not official net worth figures, though.
Fun facts
Here are some fascinating facts about the actress.
- Her favourite film genre is science fiction.
- She has never learned how to drive.
- She is a talented model.
- She was honoured by Out magazine as part of their annual Out 100 awards.
Jamie Clayton is undoubtedly one of the prolific transgender actresses out there. Despite starting out her acting career a bit late, Clayton has already landed numerous roles in television shows, films, and video games.
