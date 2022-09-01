Khadeen Ellis’ biography: what is known about Devale Ellis’ wife?

Khadeen Ellis is a renowned American actress, TV host, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She is known for starring in the movie The Business of Christmas as Cyndi. Furthermore, she is the co-host of the Dead As* podcast. The actress is also known as Devale Ellis’ partner.

Before fame, Khadeen Ellis was a model and participated in beauty pageants. She ventured into the entertainment industry and has thrived in her multiple professions while raising her family of four children.

Profile summary

Full name Khadeen Ellis Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 1983 Age 38 years old (as of September 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 36-30-42 Body measurements in centimetres 91-76-107 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sheron E. Bryan-Joseph Father Morrison Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Devale Ellis Children 4 College Hofstra University‘s School of Communication Profession Actress, social media influencer, TV host, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million - $5 million Twitter @khadeeniam Instagram @khadeeniam

Khadeen Ellis’ biography

She was born in the United States of America. Khadeen Ellis’ father is Morrison, and her mother is Sheron E. Bryan-Joseph. She was brought up alongside two siblings, Tristan Joseph and Sakari. Her brother Tristan is a rising social media personality, while her sister Sakari is a nurse based in New York, USA.

Where is Khadeen Ellis' family from? Their parents are believed to be Caribbean immigrants who settled in the US.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Hofstra University‘s School of Communication. Additionally, she has a master’s degree in speech communication, rhetorical studies, and performance.

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Khadeen Ellis?

Khadeen Ellis’ age is 38 years as of September 2022. She was born on 5 December 1983. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Khadeen Ellis do for a living?

Devale Ellis’ wife is a social media influencer popular on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Her self-titled YouTube channel has over 76 thousand subscribers. Her content on the channel includes makeup tutorials and recipes, but she has not posted a video on the platform lately.

She also runs a collaborative channel, The Ellises, with her husband, where they share content about their family. The entertainer is also the co-host of the Webby award-winning podcast Dead As*.

Apart from entertainment, she is an entrepreneur and owns an online apparel store.

What movies has Khadeen Ellis played in?

The actress first hit the screen in 2016, starring in A Piece of Me: An Everyday Story. She currently has three acting credits and has also appeared as herself in TV shows such as Black Coffee and Black Love. Here are Khadeen Ellis’ movies and TV shows:

The Business of Christmas (2020) as Cyndi

(2020) as Cyndi Makeup X Breakup (2019) as Ronnie

(2019) as Ronnie A Piece of Me: An Everyday Story (2016) as Maxine King

What is Khadeen Ellis’ net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the entertainer’s net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. However, the information is not from a credible source and, thus, unreliable. She earns a living from acting, social media influencing, and her apparel business.

How did Khadeen and Devale meet?

They first met in August 2002 at a party and soon after knowing each other, realised they were living in the same neighbourhood. They later met in college and started dating.

After dating for approximately eight years, the couple tied the knot on 5 July 2010. They have four children, Jackson Karter, Kairo Shakur, Dakota Marley, and Kaz Hendrix.

Fast facts about Khadeen Ellis

When is Khadeen Ellis’ birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 5 December every year. She was born in 1983. Does Khadeen Ellis have a twin sister? She does not have a twin sister but two siblings, Tristan Joseph and Sakari. What is Khadeen Ellis’ nationality? She is an American national. What is Khadeen Ellis’ ethnicity? The actress is of African-American ethnicity. Who is Khadeen Ellis’ spouse? She married Devale Ellis, a prominent actor and social media influencer. How many kids does Khadeen Ellis have? She is a mother to four children, Jackson Karter, Kairo Shakur, Dakota Marley, and Kaz Hendrix. What is Khadeen Ellis’ net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Khadeen Ellis rose to fame as a social media influencer and actress. She has three acting credits and boasts a massive following across various social media platforms. She is also widely recognised as the wife of actor Devale Ellis.

