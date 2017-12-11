Top 15 lounges and bars in Lekki you should visit in 2023

Lekki is a vibrant and fast-developing area southeast of Lagos City, Nigeria. This naturally formed peninsula is known for its state-of-art real estate properties, beaches, and exquisite lounges. People love Lekki's premium clubs and bars because they offer five-star services and quality entertainment. This article lists 15 lounges in Lekki where you can hang out and probably run into celebrities and affluent people.

Fancy nightclubs and bars in Lekki Phase 1 are among rich people's favorite hangout zones in Lagos City. If you want to meet who and who in the country, dress up and go to these entertainment venues. Also, remember to load your bank account or pockets with lots of money because there are so many delicacies you should try out.

Expensive bars and lounges in Lekki

When it comes to areas to hang out with family and friends, Nigeria's big boys and girls will gladly recommend the nightclubs in Lekki. These places are classy and secure and respect their customers' privacy. Moreover, they provide more than just entertainment because wealthy and influential people go here to unwind, mingle, and network. Below are the nightclubs we are talking about:

1. Atlantic White Bar & Lounge

Address: Elegushi Private Beach Lekki, Lagos Nigeria

Elegushi Private Beach Lekki, Lagos Nigeria Phone: 07088886764,08037177758

07088886764,08037177758 Email: info@atlanticwhitebar.com

The Atlantic White Bar & Lounge is at a nice location in Lekki. This posh lounge is on the Elegushi Private Beach of Lagos State, right beside the sea. It is a stunning place for indoor and outdoor partying, celebrity concerts, and corporate meetings. Also, the hotel offers a unique fusion of international and local cuisines, handcrafted mocktails and cocktails, and more.

2. Bay Lounge

Address: Block 12A, 10 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

Block 12A, 10 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 809 294 9597

+234 809 294 9597 Email: thebayloungeltd@gmail.com

The Bay Lounge has a classic and spacious interior for dining, live band and Deejay performances, movie nights, etc. On the other hand, its stylish exterior has plenty of space for parking and outdoor dining. Besides this, you can enjoy the soothing music at the waterfront setting while watching the sunset's breathtaking panorama.

3. Circa Lagos

Address: 2 Kola Adeyina Close, Off Jerry Iriabe St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

2 Kola Adeyina Close, Off Jerry Iriabe St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 817 999 9960 | +234 817 999 9960

+234 817 999 9960 | +234 817 999 9960 Website: circa.com.ng

Circa Lagos is the best lounge in Lekki. The place offers a contemporary dining experience with a view of the ocean. They make beautiful cocktails and serve international dishes. Food and drinks at Circa Lagos cost between N5,000 TO N14,000, and you can relish a mouthwatering breakfast in a modern eatery with outdoor seating.

4. Cloud9

Address: 1 Ogbunike St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

1 Ogbunike St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 818 888 4440

Cloud9 is a premium cigar lounge and karaoke bar in Lekki. If you need a place to kick back and relax, you can have it all here. Thursday nights are for live bands, Sundays are for karaoke nights, and Wednesdays are for the WeOutside events.

5. E-BAR

Address: 20 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

20 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 806 886 8506

+234 806 886 8506 Email: ebarnigeria@gmail.com

E-BAR is an opulent hangout spot in Lekki Phase 1. The place offers an excellent outdoor setting, table service, takeout, and live music. It has a cozy environment and is spacious enough for guests to pick the best and most convenient places to sit. Thursdays are Jazz nights, and live bands play on Fridays. Also, a pool table is inside, and you can engage in other fun activities during the day.

6. Grandlux Lounge

Address: 5a, Ayinde Akinmade street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

5a, Ayinde Akinmade street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 901 121 9782 | +234 814 764 7622

+234 901 121 9782 | +234 814 764 7622 Email: grandluxlounge@gmail.com

grandluxlounge@gmail.com Website: grandlux-lounge.business.site

The Grandlux Lounge is another fantastic place to visit in Lekki. Its classic interior design is picture friendly, and they have also decorated the lounge with flowers. You can find a great variety of dishes on the menu, and of course, there is a wide range of beers, cocktails, and grills.

7. La' Vee Rooftop

Address: Remi Olowude St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

Remi Olowude St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 809 870 7070

+234 809 870 7070 Email: laveerooftop@gmail.com

La' Vee Rooftop is a cool rooftop lounge in Lekki Phase 1. They offer dine-in, takeaway, and food delivery services. Guests enjoy beautiful Lekki and Victoria Island views from the 6th floor's rooftop. Also, La' Vee Rooftop has entertaining events like karaoke nights.

8. Marcopolo Chinese

Address: 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 817 727 6552 | +234 802 118 0055

+234 817 727 6552 | +234 802 118 0055 Email: reservation@marcopolo.com.ng

reservation@marcopolo.com.ng Website: www.marcopolo.ng

The Marcopolo Chinese restaurant is an exotic waterfront spot for authentic Chinese and Cantonese cuisines. You can have meals like shredded pork seared with peppers, bamboo shoots, & spicy garlic sauce. They also have stir-fried basmati rice/noodles with shrimp & scrambled eggs, and more delicacies.

9. Natello bar and lounge

Address: Shapati Bus Stop, Lekki, Nigeria

Shapati Bus Stop, Lekki, Nigeria Phone: +234 904 980 0200

The Natello bar and lounge is the best place for chicken barbeque in Lekki. The place is open from Monday to Sunday from 10: 00 am to 11:00 pm. They offer African and continental dishes, cocktails, and a lot of live entertainment.

10. Roma Lagos lounge

Address: 31 A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I 105102, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria

31 A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I 105102, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 809 444 4068

The Roma Lagos lounge offers first-class dining, takeaway, and food delivery services. Visit this place to enjoy an international karaoke experience and barbeque cuisine. The lounge's exterior is built with ancient Roman art and designs, while the interior is embellished with paintings and sculptures of popular Greek gods.

11. Sailors Lounge

Address: Plot 1, Block 12, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

Plot 1, Block 12, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 803 717 0545

The Sailors Lounge is one of the best waterside restaurants in Lekki Phase 1. Its environment is calm, the fresh air from the sea is so wonderful, and they always play trendy local and international music. The highlight of your visit is the lovely view of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

12. Switch1922 Lounge & Grill

Address: 1 Dr. Ladi Alakija St, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

1 Dr. Ladi Alakija St, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 809 771 1922

Switch1922 Lounge & Grill is another exciting place to visit in Lekk. The nightclub has a fabulous indoor and outdoor setting with a fountain. It is a very chilled and affordable spot for dining and parting. You can also have good conversations with people at your table because the music is not too loud.

13. The Lighthouse Bar and Grill

Address: Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 817 643 6641

+234 817 643 6641 Website: the-lighthouse-bar-and-grill.business.site

The Lighthouse Bar and Grill is a comfy and nice lounge in Lekki Phase 1. Its waterfront outdoor seating gives guests an exciting beach-in-the-city experience. What is more fulfilling than enjoying a cool sea breeze and the endless view of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge while having a great meal?!

14. The Place restaurant, bar, and lounge

Address: Plot 3B, Block A10, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

Plot 3B, Block A10, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 818 286 2824

+234 818 286 2824 Email: info@theplace.com.ng

info@theplace.com.ng Website: theplace.com.ng

The Place restaurant, bar, and lounge is a bubbly entertainment joint in Lekki. Step away from the hustle and bustle of Lagos City and visit this place for a thrilling nightlife experience like no other.

Who is the owner of The Place restaurant?

Mr. Kola Adewale is the founder and CEO of The Smackers Limited, which has The Place Restau as a flagship trademark.

15. Xovar bar and restaurant

Address: 19b Sabitex Hotel Rd, Lekki Penninsula II 106104, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria

19b Sabitex Hotel Rd, Lekki Penninsula II 106104, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 807 335 5555 | +234 908 444 7444

+234 807 335 5555 | +234 908 444 7444 Website: www.xovar.ng

The Xovar bar and restaurant is the ideal destination for all-around entertainment and events. The lounge has a wheelchair-accessible ample parking and entrance. The place has a splendid outdoor setting, a lively atmosphere, and reasonably priced food.

What are the most expensive bars and lounges in Lekki?

Lekki has many expensive bars and lounges offering local, intercontinental, and international dishes and drinks. The 15 most famous ones are:

Atlantic White Bar & Lounge Bay Lounge Circa Lagos Cloud9 E-BAR Grandlux Lounge La' Vee Rooftop Marcopolo Chinese Natello bar and lounge Roma Lagos lounge Sailors Lounge Switch1922 Lounge & Grill The Lighthouse Bar and Grill The Place restaurant, bar, and lounge Xovar bar and restaurant

Fancy bars and lounges in Lekki offer delicious meals and satisfactory entertainment services. They have good music, security, and are also courteous to customers. Most Nigerian artists host live shows at these venues. So, you should not be surprised if you bump into one of two celebrities at these restaurants.

