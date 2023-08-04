The Big Brother Naija show is in its eighth season, so fans have seen many housemates come and go.

Relationships, friendships, partnerships and inevitably, enemies have been made in different seasons of the show.

All Stars housemates who have beef to settle Photo credit: @ceec_official/@officialadekunleolopade/@alexunusual

Source: Instagram

The All Stars edition kicked off on July 23, and part of the drama in the house is birthed from the 'beef' housemates have had since their seasons.

While some netizens are convinced so e housemates can never return to being friends or cordial, others see the All Stars season as an avenue for scores to be settled.

Legit.ng brings you a list of BBNaija All Stars housemates with hot pending beef and scores to settle.

1. Cee C and Alex

This is perhaps the biggest enmity of the All Stars season since both housemates went off at each other during their Double Wahala era five years ago.

From the moment Cee C and Alex were introduced on the show, it was clear they would eventually have their moments.

The ladies already fought dirty when Cee C criticised Alex's idea for their wager task.

2. Angel and Ilebaye

Angel and Ilebaye have ignited a beef that might be settled on the show or reign for five years like Cee C and Alex.

The duo got into a heated argument and almost went physical while fighting over Ilebaye peeling her paint into Angel's box.

Netizens thought the ladies should have a good rapport, as they are both the youngest in the house.

3.Ike and Mercy

The duo ended their relationship in a very messy online situation and then avoided each other until they returned to the All Stars house.

So far, neither of the ex-lovers has caused any fight or argument, and they seem to have developed a cordial relationship.

Fans are hoping Ike and Mercy would revisit their issue and spill the tea on why their love ended, maybe with a little drama.

4. Doyin and Adekunle

At their BBNaija reunion earlier this year, Doyin fired Adekunle, and called him a snake amid other horrible names.

Social media went up in flames after Doyin noted that Adekunle owed his mother an apology for throwing her home training away.

The duo are in the house acting cordial but taking turns in being passively aggressive.

Source: Legit.ng