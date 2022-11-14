100 fun things you can do when you turn 18 that are finally legal

Every teen dreams of turning 18 and experiencing the newfound freedom that comes with it. Though many things are still off-limits, plenty of fun activities become legal when you become an adult. Which are those things you can do when you turn 18?

Turning 18 is a big deal for many. At this age, many have cleared high school and are waiting to join college or venture into something that will shape their life. Importantly, don't involve yourself in activities that can land you in trouble.

Common things you can do when you turn 18

What can you do at 18? Here are some things you have always desired that become legal when you turn 18.

You can vote in elections.

You are free to serve on a jury.

You are free to get a tattoo.

Nice to know you can join the military.

Buy cigarettes and enjoy puffing the smoke.

You can buy a lottery ticket and have a chance to win the jackpot.

Finally, you can get a piercing.

Buy alcohol and feel high.

Rent an apartment and enjoy some freedom away from your parents.

Sign a contract and do big business.

Buy a car and enjoy highway driving.

Get a credit card and transact.

Get married and begin a new life.

Change your name and give yourself a new identity.

Buy a gun to protect yourself.

Make a will and ensure anything you own is safe in case of demise.

Run for office and have a chance to serve the nation.

Register to be an organ donor and feel good about saving someone's life.

Get a pilot's license and have an opportunity to get in the skies.

Gamble and enjoy the experience of having a chance to win big.

Travel abroad and feel like a world citizen.

Graduate from high school or college/university and enter the workforce.

Start your own business and be your boss.

Get a driving license and drive a heavy truck.

Book a cruise ship and have a voyage experience.

Weird things you can do at 18

As a teen, there are those bizarre experiences you have always admired but couldn't do due to age limitations. But now that you are 18, here are some weird experiences you can explore and enjoy your new freedom.

You can drive all night and explore the city highways.

It will feel good to drive at high speeds on free highways.

Party and drink all night without fearing the law enforcers.

Str*p dance in nightclubs and make yourself good money.

You have the legal right to sue someone for being a nuisance to you.

You can use a meat or deli slicer anywhere and whenever you want.

Bet all your hard-earned cash on betting sites.

Date as many girls as you want without any legal consequences.

Book a hotel room and spend nights outside the home for fun.

You can freely serve alcohol to your friends at home or a party.

You can change your birth name and call yourself any name you wish.

You can access adult-only places and have fun engaging in adult stuff.

Any store can sell you adult materials such as photography magazines and videos.

You can go skydiving and experience the thrill without caring about the risks.

Igniting fireworks arbitrarily, oblivious of the noise pollution in the surrounding community.

Having so many piercings all because you have no legal limitations.

Bungee jumping is a weird but thrilling experience you can try when you turn 18.

Overworking to make extra income and end up suffering fatigue and distress.

You can visit a str*p club and party with adults oblivious to lurking risks.

Getting married and divorcing arbitrarily at your convenience is weird.

Going ice skating on a frozen lake can sound weird but thrilling.

Rock climbing is adventurous but scary for a first-timer who just turned 18.

Boating down a rough river gives you an out-of-this-world weird experience.

You can kiss your girlfriend publicly, and no one will call it weird.

At 18, you can date someone much older, and no one will call it an illegal relationship.

Fun things you can do at 18 in college

College life can be thrilling and full of fun. And now that you have attained the legal age of 18, you can give yourself the experience you desired as a teenager. Here are some fun things you can legally engage in at college.

Visit a campus bar or restaurant you've never been to.

Join or start a new club or organization.

Study abroad for a semester or even a short-term trip.

Live in a different dorm or even a different town/city for a change of scenery.

Get an on-campus job or internship.

You can now open a bank account.

Take a class outside of your major or comfort zone.

Go to a campus event that you normally wouldn't attend.

Meet new people by attending a campus club or society meeting.

Volunteer for a cause or organization you're passionate about.

Go on a trip with friends to explore different parts of the country.

Take part in a campus-wide event or competition.

Spend a day or even a weekend exploring a nearby city or town.

Go hiking or camping in a nearby state or national park.

Attend a concert, play, or perform at your school's performing arts centre.

Play a sport or compete in an intramural league, even if you are not athletic.

Go stargazing on a clear night.

Rent an Airbnb.

Flirt and win a date or several dates with someone you've never talked to.

Spend a night or even a weekend in a different city or town.

Study for and take a standardized test like the GRE, GMAT, or LSAT.

Apply for a loan.

Go skydiving, bungee jumping, or rock climbing. Or try another adventurous activity that you've always wanted to do.

Partying-related things to do when you turn 18

Life can be fun when you are young and energetic at 18. And now that legal limitations that held you back are out of the way, here are some fun things you can enjoy doing.

Have a house party and invite friends from all walks of life.

Go to a music festival and dance all night.

Plan a road trip with your pals and have as much fun as you wish.

Learn to cook a complicated meal and treat your pals to a surprise.

Parties are a place you meet new people. Try flirting with someone new.

You can try something you've always wanted to do, like tying a cigarette.

You can turn your house into a c*sino by bringing the fun of blackjack or roulette to your living room by hiring a service that sets up the games.

Now that you are 18, you may play drinking games.

Taking your loved one to a hotel room.

Going shopping with your friends would only be possible once you are 18.

Visit a park and enjoy the serene experience with your friends. The authorities won't have a problem with that.

You can go swimming with your friends, something you didn't have the right to do.

You go picnicking with your friends for days and feel the freedom of being 18.

You can have more fun by going to a laser tag place and enjoying the experience.

Things you can do for fun at home when you turn 18

What can you do when you turn 18? Here are a few ideas to help you out.

Get together with friends for a movie night.

Have a game night and compete against each other in various board games or video games.

Make a fort out of blankets and pillows and spend the night watching movies or telling spooky stories.

You can go to the ER alone and get treatment.

Have a picnic in your backyard or hike and enjoy nature.

Make homemade pizzas or cookies and have a baking night.

Try out some new recipes and have a themed dinner party.

Learn how to play an instrument or paint.

Drive a taxi.

You can adopt a child.

Spend an evening stargazing and learning about constellations.

Get crafty and make your jewellery, clothes, or decorations.

Volunteer with a local animal shelter or visit a nursing home to brighten someone's day.

There are lots of things you can do when you turn 18. You can party all night, go to a music festival, or go on a road trip with friends. Whatever fun you want to explore, ensure you enjoy your newfound freedom responsibly and have a great time!

