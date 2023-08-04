The most popular means of getting to London is by air, but a group of daring youths chose to do this by land

The bold youths began a 10,000km journey to London with their cars and shared their progress online

Photos and videos capturing their progress and stops have elicited mixed reactions on social media

Instead of going by flight, a group of youths have begun an adventure to get to London from Accra via car.

A computer engineer, Cyprian Wealth, shared pictures and videos of the bold travellers on Twitter, revealing that the journey is 10,000km and that it is a drive for digitalization.

The youths hope to arrive in London soon. Photo Credit: @edcyprian

Cars in the convoy of the travellers include a Ford, Lexus and Benz. In one of the photos, the youths stopped in a desert-like area as they topped up fuel in their vehicles.

Photos also showed the toll the long trip has taken on the body of their various vehicles.

In a fresh update, Cyprian notified netizens that the travellers were already halfway to their destination. He wrote while sharing pictures and videos:

"The touch down 6,000 km later. @WanderlustGhana.

"Accra to London by road halfway there.

"Drive for digitalization."

Netizens comment on the Ghana-London car travel

@IAmBrightOfori said:

"That's a nice adventure. Osikani Cyprian.

"But I'm wondering how far the Lexus went and the challenges you guys faced with it? Looking at the fleets of vehicles and the journey, it's the weakest."

@frankashun said:

"The guys using the Land Cruisers- kudos. The way that car Dey chew brake pads erhh I hope you have extra brake pads Chaley. After like every 500km you change am."

@Adeye_Son1 said:

"Only the Land Cruiser, Ford and G-wagon will make it to London.

"That Lexus will not make it."

@igwedipo said:

"Would have loved to be on this trip. I don't like driving long journeys but with a convoy? Man, it would be fun."

@Anagazo said:

"Great choice by the Lexus to ditch the alloy rims for iron rims, placing its strongest foot forward."

@nathan_eboyi said:

"I know this group can do. I once met them in a village around Agona Nsaaaba for a birthday party. They explore for fun."

@abstaina_eth said:

"When a car moves at a top speed, there is less fuel consumption."

Man drives danfo bus from London to Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had driven a bus from London to Lagos.

In an exclusive interview with Splash FM, Ibadan, Babatunde said that he has been a civil servant in the UK for about 26 years.

When asked why he embarked on the journey, the man said he wanted to promote Nigeria and show that despite everything happening, it is a good place for those in the diaspora to return to. It was also an opportunity to tick it off his bucket list.

Source: Legit.ng