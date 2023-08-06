#MostfahionisticMaleBBNaijastar... Fashion is a state of mind, an expression of art that is primarily innate and not everybody is naturally gifted with it.

You might have all the money in the world and still dress like a bushman. Over the years, we've seen different Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates come and go, but few stay resolute in our minds because of their fashionistic instincts and charisma.

A photo mix of some of the most fashionable BBNaija housemates to have ever graced the reality TV show. Photo credit: @kingvregx/@officialozo_/@aireys

Source: Instagram

Naturally, when discussing men who know how to look good and the BBNaija stars are mentioned immediately, the first name to consider is former housemate turn show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

But a few others don't do badly in this regard for themselves. Legit.ng, in this article, is set to highlight the top seven most fashionable male BBNaija housemates across the last eight seasons.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu:

Arguably the most popular and one of the most successful BBNaija housemates ever. He is one of the most fashionable Nigerian men ever.

Since breaking the internet in 2018 with his wine Agbada outfit for Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding, he has constantly stayed in the news for fashion sense, style and charisma.

It is almost non-negotiable to talk about male fashion in Nigeria and not mention Ebuka. He ranks number 1 as he continues pulling different fashion cats out of the hat. His IG page is littered with beautiful pieces.

2. Ozomena:

You might call him the lover boy, the yellow pawpaw of Biggie's house, but none of all this takes away Ozo's stunning fashion sense.

His capacity to make the simplest outfits look awe-evoking is second to none and must be appreciated.

He might not be the most outspoken, but he is one of the best-looking men to ever step into Biggie's house.

3. Yemi Cregx:

I don't know why he doesn't get talked about enough, but most definitely, Yemi Cregx makes this list effortlessly.

He was one of the BBTitan housemates that represented Nigeria in South Africa. His physique, body shape, height, skin shade, and all-around charisma are what every lady dreams of.

Yemi never disappoints on the red carpet, steadily serving top-notch looks with combinations. He is one for the future.

4. Tobi Bakre:

Love him or hate him, Tobi Bakre is another BBNaija housemate who has done well for himself since leaving the show.

He has carved a place for himself in the film industry, not just any type an action movie star. However, I wonder how his fashion sense and style are never talked about enough.

Tobi isn't the tallest of housemates, but he is one of the fittest, has a great build and has a penchant for the Yoruba demon flair for fashion.

5. Omashola:

Warri-born international male model and former BBNaija housemate Omashola Oburoh is another reality TV star from over the years that left an indelible mark on the subconscious of many with his pristine fashion sense.

You never seem to be able to find fault with an outfit whenever Omashola decides to bless our eyes, be it on stage or on the gram.

6. Neo Akpofure:

The Niger Delta region of the country has got to be one of the most represented parts of the country on the show, and Neo joins that esteemed list.

The dark, tall, broad-shoulder husky Wafi boy passes the fashion test easily. He is so easy on the eyes that are bound to take a second look whenever he walks by.

7. Man Like Mike:

Many might not remember him as much, but Mike Edwards is a joy for any fashion brand. A natural athlete, tall, with a well-streamline body and a top-notch physique, what's not to love about Man like Mike?

He might have gone soft with Instagram use and less peppering. But he is one of the best-looking and most fashionable male BBNaija housemates ever.

