The role of women in society is impossible to sum up as a whole due to its vastness and myriad effects. The same goes for the Nigerian music industry, as it would interest you to know that most of the country's music icons have been managed or are being managed by female executives

The Nigerian music business is undergoing undeniable growth and international recognition, with singers such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido dominating the international stage.

However, many prominent women work behind the scenes to ensure the global appreciation of Nigerian music.

L-R: Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu, Wizkid's manager Jada Pollock, Tiwa Savage's manager Vanessa Amadi-Ogbonna Credit: @namix, @jada_p, @missamadi

Legit.ng looked into the feminine figures managing some of the country's top singers to ensure their expansion and stability.

Grace Ladoja - Skepta

Grace Ladoja is one of the UK's most promising media executives and founder of Our Homecoming festival in Lagos. A concert that serves as a melting point for music, fashion, sport, and arts in Lagos, Nigeria.

Grace manages Skepta, the Nigerian-British star who has become one of the UK's most high-profile artists.

However, Skepta's success is only a minor portion of Grace's life and influence in the music industry.

She received an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) from the Prince of Wales in 2018 for her contributions to music.

An MBE is an honour bestowed upon an individual by the Queen of England to recognise an exceptional community.

Mariam Aduke - Joeboy

Mariam Aduke manages the fast-rising singer Joeboy. Before starting her career in the entertainment industry, Mariam was a pipeline engineer after she gained her master's in oil and gas pipeline engineering.

However, the engineering company she was with crashed, which led her to start her own management and brand partnership agency (Malc Agency), helping talents scale and grow on brand partnerships to get paid.

Only women work in her companies, with clients like Cilla Purple, Mugler, Meta, Spotify, and Joeboy.

A few months ago, she was among the top Nigerian music players to be inducted into the Grammys' Recording Academy Class of 2023.

Elizabeth Sobowale - Adekunle Gold

Elizabeth Sobowale is a programme director with the Music Business Academy for Africa (MBA Africa) and manages Adekunle Gold.

Elizabeth Sobowale has years of experience working in public relations organisations and as DJ Cuppy's manager.

She operates a consulting firm, Brand & Stitch, and is passionate about expanding the creative business as the Programme Director at MBA Africa.

Nikita Chauhan - Show Dem Camp

Nikita Chauhan is an Asian music executive and founder of Translate.nc, a music talent management and strategic marketing company that manages two African artists, among many others, including Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) and Guiltybeatz (Ghana).

Nikita is one of the inductees listed for the 2023 Grammy Recording Academy.

Bose Ogulu — Burna Boy, Nissi

Bose Ogulu, also known as Mama Burna, is a Nigerian academic, businesswoman, and talent manager. She manages her son Burna Boy's musical career along with that of her daughter Nissi.

She managed Burna Boy until 2014 and again from 2017 onwards, gaining the nickname Mama Burna. She has collected awards for Burna Boy at various events, including the All Africa Music Awards, The Headies, and the MTV Europe Music Award.

Ogulu is the daughter of Fela Kuti's manager, Nigerian music critic Benson Idonije. Ogulu translated for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce after earning a Bachelor of Arts in foreign languages and a Master of Arts in translation from the University of Port Harcourt. She speaks English, French, German, Italian, and Yoruba fluently.

Kimani Moore - Odunsi the Engine, Larry Gaaga

She is a formidable force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music industry. Moore is one of the industry's most trusted voices, thanks to her vital contributions to the lives of her artists, such as Odunsi the Engine and Larry Gaaga.

Isioma Nwaroucha - Young Jonn

Isioma is a member of one of Nigeria's foremost music-producing mega houses, Chocolate City Group, where she is positioned as the Head of Promotions. She currently manages Young Jonn, a gifted record producer who has transitioned to being an artist while simultaneously carrying out the responsibilities of an A&R to improve constructing his sound and public presence.

Amadi-Ogbonna Vanessa - Tiwa Savage

She is one of the key figures in the music business. She currently works as a manager for Afrobetas Diva Tiwa Savage and is connected to many more artists, including Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

Among many other events, she organised Davido's sold-out performance at the famous O2 in 2019.

Morin Oluwatobi - Blaqbonez

Morin Oluwatobi works with Chocolate City and manages the trailblazing, fast-rising Nigerian hip-hop artist Blaqbonez. She is a computer science graduate from the Yaba College of Technology Lagos.

Jada Pollock - Wizkid

Jada has become a household name in the Nigerian music industry for her visible backing of the success and growth of Afrobeats icon Wizkid on the international scene.

The Ojuelegba crooner's talent cannot be disputed, but it also takes a good manager to ensure that an artist's skill is known globally.

She has managed some of the most successful acts worldwide, such as Chris Brown and Pia Mia.

