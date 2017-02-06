Top 12 richest pastors in Nigeria in 2022: source, net worth and cars

Nigerians are predominantly Christian or Muslim. Pentecostal preachers are becoming more popular in the country today. Some are well-known worldwide for their work in large churches and having a large following. These pastors have made a name for themselves in society. Some own mansions and properties worth a lot of money. So, who is the richest pastor in Nigeria?

The wealthiest pastors in Nigeria have built businesses with the support of their followers, enabling them to live the comfortable lifestyle they do. Below is a list of the richest pastors in Nigeria and their net worth.

Who is the richest pastor in Nigeria in 2022?

The table below is a summary of the 12 pastors who are rich in Nigeria.

Rank Name Net worth Church 1 Bishop David Oyedepo $150 million Living Faith World Outreach Ministry 2 Pastor Enoch Adeboye $65 million The Redeemed Christian Church of God 3 Pastor Chris Oyakhilome $50 million Christ Embassy Church 4 Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor $32 million World of Life Bible Church 5 Pastor Sam Adeyemi $30 million Daystar Christian Centre 6 Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua $15 million The Synagogue Church of All Nations 7 Lazarus Muoka $8 million The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement 8 Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo $6 million Kingsway International Christian Centre 9 Pastor Gbenga Oso $3.5 million Laughter Foundation Church 10 Pastor Chris Okotie $3 million Household of God Church International Ministries 11 Bishop Mike Okonkwo $3 million The Redeemed Evangelical Mission 12 Prophet Odumeje $500,000 The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry

Top richest pastors in Nigeria

The following are 12 rich pastors in Nigeria you should know.

12. Prophet Odumeje - $500,000

Male Ministry: The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry

Odumeje is among the wealthiest pastors in Nigeria, with a net worth of $500 thousand. He is the general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry. He is known for his unorthodox healing methods and exorcism of supposedly demon-possessed individuals. He has in his possession flashy cars and mansions.

11. Bishop Mike Okonkwo - $3 million

Male Ministry: The Redeemed Evangelical Mission

Bishop Mike Okonkwo is the founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission and a former banker. He began his ministry with the United Church of Christ in 1972. Until 1980, he was a member of the United Church of Christ, where he founded The Redeemed Evangelical Mission.

TREM is one of the most popular churches in Nigeria, attended by thousands of people. Bishop Mike is one of the richest pastors, with a net worth of $3 million. He owns two private jets and an estate.

10. Pastor Chris Okotie - $3 million

Male Ministry: Household of God Church International Ministries

Pastor Chris Okotie is a leading Nigerian televangelist with a net worth of $3 million. He began his career as a singer before he turned his was and dedicated his life to Christ. He currently ministers at the Household of God Church International Ministries, where he has been the senior pastor since 1987.

His source of wealth includes proceeds and donations brought by members of his church, properties he owns in Nigeria, and the sale of Christian publications he has authored.

9. Pastor Gbenga Oso - $3.5 million

Male Ministry: Laughter Foundation Church

Pastor Gbenga Oso began his ministry with the Gospel Faith Mission International before establishing the Laughter Foundation Church.

Gbenga Oso, also known as the "Father of One Million Babies," claims that his miracles have assisted one million couples in conceiving children. He has become one of the most popular and richest pastors, with a net worth of $3.5 million.

8. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo - $6 million

Male Ministry: Kingsway International Christian Centre

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo is the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre based in London. Matthew Ashimolowo converted to Christianity from Islam at the age of 20.

His net worth is estimated to be $6 million. His sources of wealth are the sale of Christian literature and documentaries from his media company. He owns a radio program, Winning Ways, which is aired daily on various stations in London, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. He also owns high-end automobiles such as a bullet-proof Hummer Jeep and a Range Rover Vogue Sport.

7. Lazarus Muoka - $8 million

Male Ministry: The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

Lazarus Muoka is an author and the leader of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. He was born into a Catholic family in Mgbidi in Imo State.

He decided to dedicate his life to Christ, and in 1994, he started his ministry with a small group of people, and since then, he has grown it into one of the largest churches in Nigeria and all of Africa.

As of 2022, his net worth is estimated to be $8 million. The private businesses he runs and book sales are the main sources of his wealth.

6. Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua - $15 million

Male Ministry: The Synagogue Church of All Nations

Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known by his stage name TB Joshua, was a charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist. He had a tremendous social media following with millions of fans and was well-known throughout Latin America and Africa. His net worth is estimated to be $15 million at the time of his death.

5. Pastor Sam Adeyemi - $30 million

Male Ministry: Daystar Christian Centre

Sam Adeyemi is a senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. His broadcast programme Excellent Leadership airs on Daystar Network Television and Word Network in the United States.

Pastor founded Daystar Christian Centre in 1995. In 2002 he founded a non-profit leadership and management development school Daystar Leadership Academy. He is one of the richest preachers in Nigeria, with a net worth of $30 million.

4. Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor - $32 million

Male Ministry: World of Life Bible Church

Papa Ayo Oritsejafor is a founder of the World of Life Bible Church. His Church is stationed in Warri, Nigeria. He is one of the richest pastors in Nigeria, with a net worth of $32 million. His ministry provided him with millions of dollars, fascinating cars, real estate and a private jet.

3. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome - $50 million

Male Ministry: Christ Embassy Church

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome developed his style of praying when he was in school. He is a creator of The Believer's World Fellowship, which was turned into the Christ Embassy Church. He is one of the richest pastors in Africa, with megachurches and a net worth of $50 million.

2. Pastor Enoch Adeboye - $65 million

Male Ministry: The Redeemed Christian Church of God

Who is the third richest pastor in Nigeria? Pastor Enoch is one of the top three richest pastors in Nigeria. Pastor Adeboye's net worth in 2022 is $65 million. He started his General Overseeing post at The Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1981.

He took over the Overseeing post from Papa Akindayomi. The Church was not famous when Pastor Enoch Adejare took over the position. Now it's one of the most powerful churches in Nigeria and has branches in 192 nations globally.

1. Bishop David Oyedepo - $150 million

Male Ministry: Living Faith World Outreach Ministry

Who is the richest pastor in 2022? David Oyedepo tops the list of the richest pastors in Nigeria with a net worth of $150 million. He is the founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church World Wide, also known as Winners Chapel. He has four private jets, commercial buildings, and other properties in Nigeria and abroad.

Which is the biggest church in Nigeria?

The Redeemed Church of God is Nigeria's largest and most populous Pentecostal church, with a membership of over 2 million people.

Who is the richest pastor in the world?

With a net worth of $300 million, Kenneth Copeland is considered the world's richest pastor. He is a preacher, public speaker, televangelist, and musician from Lubbock, Texas, who was born in December 1936. He is the founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, which is based in Tarrant County, Texas.

How many church denominations are there in Nigeria?

The main Christian denominations in Nigeria are Baptist, Anglican, Catholic, Methodist, Apostolic Church, and Pentecostal churches.

To be considered the richest pastor in Nigeria, you must own assets and have a net worth in the millions. These wealthy pastors have spent decades running their ministries and ministering in large churches with thousands of members.

