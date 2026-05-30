A young Nigerian man shared his experience after concluding his law studies at the University of Ibadan with a first class

He shared how he struggled during his UTME and ended up writing multiple times before gaining admission into UI

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young man on his achievement

A young man, Paul Inioluwa Dosunmu, who bagged a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan, shared his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) experience.

He opened up about how he wrote UTME and post-UTME multiple times before finally gaining admission.

A University of Ibadan law graduate mentions post-UTME score he used for admission. Photo: LinkedIn/ Inioluwa Dosunmu

Source: UGC

UI first-class graduate recounts UTME experience

On his LinkedIn page, Inioluwa Dosunmu shared how he had initially planned to study law at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Today, I reflect on my undergraduate journey at the University of Ibadan and one thing that I can clearly see is the mercy of God.

"Coming to UI was never one of the plans I envisaged as a young Jambite leaving secondary school. My desire was to go to Obafemi Awolowo University partly because of the aesthetics of the school and the great things I had heard about IfeLaw. I had envisioned myself in one of those branded shirts with IfeLaw clearly printed on it.

"I remembered praying passionately when OAU did not accredit Law in 2018. But God had other plans for me that I did not know. Upon realizing that OAU did not accredit law, I had to pick the only option left for me which was UI.

"I took my first post-utme in 2018 which I got 79 and I was totally convinced that I had already gotten admission. However, when the cut-off was released, I was 0.5 mark below the cut-off. It was very painful for me and it seemed like the end. I never had to rewrite any exam before and it felt a heavy weight that I could not carry.

"I summoned courage and took another Jamb and Post-utme in 2019 and I got 71. I was really afraid because I hated the idea of staying at home again. I held onto prayers and praise and to my greatest surprise, I got admitted scoring 0.5 mark above the cut-off.

"Upon resumption, I made up my mind that I was going to make the best use of my academic journey especially with regards to my academics. And today, it has become my reality. Life in UI was more than I thought, and I am glad that God made me to take that leap of faith to come to UI. Confidently, I can say it anywhere and anytime that I am a proud alumnus of the University of Ibadan. I am proud to have been under the tutelage of the first and best University in Nigeria."

A man shares admission journey as he bags first-class law degree. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng