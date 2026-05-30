Former England goalkeeper Rob Green believes PSG are clear favourites to beat Arsenal in the Champions League final

Green claims the French champions are currently stronger than any team in the Premier League

Arsenal are chasing their first Champions League title, while PSG seek back-to-back European crowns

The countdown to the Champions League final is almost over, and former England goalkeeper Rob Green has delivered a blunt verdict on who he expects to lift the trophy in Budapest.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will meet at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, May 30, in one of the most anticipated European finals in recent years.

PSG players training at the Puskas Arena before the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

For the Gunners, it is an opportunity to finally win the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

For PSG, it is a chance to cement their place among Europe’s elite by becoming the first French club to retain the Champions League title.

Despite the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s impressive run to the final, Green believes there is only one likely winner.

Green backs PSG to finish the job

Speaking ahead of the Champions League final in Budapest, Green made it clear he sees PSG as the stronger side.

According to the former goalkeeper, his prediction is not based on sentiment or preference. Instead, he believes the French champions have consistently shown a level of quality that puts them above every other team in Europe, including Arsenal.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has backed PSG to defend their Champions League title against Arsenal. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Green argued that PSG possess the attacking power, experience, and balance needed to dominate the biggest occasions.

He even suggested that Luis Enrique’s side would beat any team currently playing in the Premier League.

"PSG are too good. Arsenal have been brilliant at beating the mid-table, lower-table teams. hey haven't had a perfect run against the big, big teams. These guys, PSG, would beat every Premier League team," Green tells GOAL.

The statistics support part of his argument as PSG have been one of the most devastating attacking teams in this season’s competition.

The Parisians have scored 44 goals in the Champions League, just one short of matching the competition's all-time scoring record set by Barcelona during the 1999-2000 campaign.

Arsenal's route to the UCL final under scrutiny

While praising Arsenal's achievements under Mikel Arteta, Green questioned whether the Gunners benefited from a favourable route to the final.

The former West Ham goalie pointed to the importance of the revamped league phase format, arguing that finishing strongly in the early rounds can significantly influence the path teams receive in the knockout stages.

Green suggested Arsenal avoided some of the toughest opponents on their way to Budapest, adding that several of their rivals failed to produce their best performances when it mattered most.

However, the former England international acknowledged that reaching a Champions League final is never easy and that Arsenal fully deserve their place in the contest.

The North London club will also draw inspiration from their remarkable domestic and European form this season as they prepare for the biggest match in their modern history.

History beckons for both PSG and Arsenal

The final carries enormous significance for both teams as Arsenal are aiming to erase the painful memories of their only previous Champions League final appearance in 2006, when they suffered defeat to Barcelona.

For Arteta, victory would deliver one of the greatest achievements in the club's history and place his name alongside the managers who have guided English clubs to European glory, SportsMole reports.

PSG, meanwhile, have the chance to achieve something no French club has managed before by successfully defending the Champions League crown.

While Green believes PSG enter the final as deserved favourites, he stopped short of declaring the outcome certain.

After all, the Champions League has built its reputation on producing surprises. Arsenal will be hoping another famous upset is just 90 minutes away.

Mysterious cat picks UCL winner

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted the result of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

The cat picks the current champions, Paris Saint-Germain, to defend their crown over Arsenal, who are seeking their first trophy in the competition.

Source: Legit.ng