PDP faction in Lagos suspends Bode George and 23 members for alleged anti-party conduct

Disciplinary committee cites member misconduct and interactions with rival political parties

Suspended members barred from all party activities amid escalating internal tensions

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced the suspension of party elder Bode George and 23 other prominent members over allegations of anti-party conduct.

The disciplinary action was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Kayode Ogunbiyi, chairman of the Lagos PDP Disciplinary Committee, and the committee's secretary, Desmond Agho.

Tension as Wike-Led PDP Declares Bode George, 23 Other Top Chieftains Suspended

Source: UGC

Committee cites anti-party activities

According to the statement, the suspensions followed the outcome of a disciplinary committee meeting held on Tuesday, May 26, during which petitions alleging misconduct by several party members were considered.

The committee said it reviewed complaints bordering on “anti-party activities and deliberate infractions of the party’s constitution” before reaching its decision.

It alleged that the affected members had engaged with rival political parties in a manner considered detrimental to the interests of the PDP in Lagos State.

Twenty-four members affected

Among those suspended are Bode George, Aduke Maina, Abimbola Ogunkelu, Laja Adeoye, Tunji Shelle, Sunday Olaifa, Gbenga Adegbesan, Rita Orji, Kofoworola Bucknor, Onikepo Oshodi and Idera Sodipo.

Others named in the disciplinary action include Adedipe Ewenla, Bode Ogundipe, Aminu Suleiman, Roli George, Adetokunbo Pearse, Adeyemi Moyegun, Taiwo Kuye, Setonji Koshoedo, Muritala Ashorobi, Amos Fawole and Olumuyiwa Richard.

Suspended members barred from party affairs

The committee stated that the affected chieftains would no longer be allowed to participate in the activities of the party within the state for the duration of their suspension.

It further declared that they were prohibited from representing the PDP in any official or unofficial capacity.

The statement also warned that legal action could be pursued against any suspended member found acting against the interests of the party in Lagos State.

Move deepens internal PDP crisis

The latest development is expected to intensify the long-running internal dispute between Bode George and the faction loyal to Wike.

George, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, has been a vocal critic of the Wike camp, with tensions between both sides escalating in recent years.

The rivalry reached a new level last year when the faction's National Executive Committee announced George's expulsion, further exposing divisions within the opposition party.

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Source: Legit.ng