50+ best villain quotes from movies and books that hit hard

Villains drive the narrative, create conflict, and challenge the protagonists. They are often depicted as evil but have amusing aspects that make them memorable characters. This post highlights some of the best villain quotes from movies and books that will send chills down your spine.

Many villains are perceived to be highly intelligent and crave power and control over others. Some of the widely recognised villains are the likes of The Joker from The Dark Knight, Maleficent and Hades from Hercules, among others. Check out the villain quotes that hit hard from your favourite movies and books.

Best villain quotes from movies and books

Villains are often easily identifiable in most movies and books. However, their narratives are often ambiguous, making it challenging to determine who deserves sympathy. These villain quotes reflect the antagonist’s witty character and capture their essence in the storyline.

Villain quotes from movies

Movie villains make the hero's journey challenging and entertaining. Here are some iconic villain quotes from various movies.

I am the Hourglass. And your time is up. – Lou Landers/Hourglass ( Superhero Movie )

) Don’t ever apologise for being the smartest one in the room. – Mysterio/Quentin Beck ( Spider-Man: Far From Home ).

). Now, let me get this straight, you work for the CIA, yet you're willing to help me sell a nuclear bomb in order to save this man's life. Why would I believe that? – Sergio De Luca ( Spy ).

). When I was your age they said you could become cops or criminals. Today, what I’m saying to you is this: when you’re facing a loaded gun, what’s the difference? – Frank Costello

People think in terms of good and evil, but really, time is the true enemy of us all. Time kills everything. – Kaecilius ( Doctor Strange ).

). You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. – Harvey Dent ( The Dark Knight ).

). You're right, Diana - they don't deserve our help... they only deserve destruction. – Ares ( Wonder Woman ).

). Nobody panics when things go according to plan, even if the plan is horrifying. – The Joker

Now, was that civilised? No, clearly not. Fun, but in no sense civilised. – The Brain Gremlin ( Gremlins 2: The New Batch ).

). If you think this has a happy ending, then you haven’t been paying attention. – Ramsey Snow

As long as there are those that remember what was, there will always be those that are unable to accept what can be. – Thanos (Avengers: Endgame).

Disney villain quotes

Disney villain quotes showcase the diverse personalities and wicked charm of the fairies. Here are some iconic Disney villain quotes that will stay with you long after encountering them.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? - Evil Queen ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ).

). I’m surrounded by idiots. – Scar ( The Lion King ).

). Do you know what happens when I don't see my money, Fagin? People get hurt. – Bill Sykes ( Oliver and Company ).

). I kinda like the dark. – Chernabog ( Fantasia ).

). If you won't bow before a sultan, then you will cower before a sorcerer! – Jafar ( Aladdin ).

). A great hunter doesn’t waste his time on rabbits. – Gaston ( Beauty and the Beast ).

). I didn't throw you away, your kid did! Ain't one kid ever love a toy really! Chew on that when you're at the dump! – Lots-O' Huggin' Bear ( Toy Story 3 ).

). It’s funny how those happy accidents can change the whole direction of your life. – Cruella.

Now you know what it feels like to be like everyone else. Isn’t it just peachy? – Hades (Hercules).

Villain quotes about love

Villains are portrayed as complex and intriguing when it comes to love. These quotes from various books and movies explore the twisted nature of love in the hearts of villains.

Love? A mere distraction, a fleeting fancy. Power, now that's something worth pursuing. – Lord Voldemort (Harry Potter ).

). We shall paint the world red, my love, with the blood of those who dared to separate us. – The Joker ( Batman ).

). Oh, my dear, you mistake obsession for love. I wouldn't waste my affections on something so ephemeral. – Queen Grimhilde ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ).

). Love is a weapon, darling. And in the right hands, it can conquer empires. – Maleficent ( Maleficent ).

). If this is love, then I prefer the sweet sting of betrayal. It's far more predictable. – Hannibal Lecter ( The Silence of the Lambs ).

). You call this love? It's a pathetic charade, a distraction from the real prize: ultimate power. – ( Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War ).

). There's a feeling of power that comes when a woman chooses to bleed for you. Begs to bleed for you. – Madilyn DeRose ( Hemlock ).

). Love is a battlefield, and I'm armed with rage. – Serena Joy Waterford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Villain quotes anime

The world of anime features some of the best fictional villains in the entertainment industry. Check out these villain anime quotes for inspiration.

A victor must speak not of the current state of the world but of how it should rightfully be. – Sosuke Aizen ( Bleach )

) If you become a demon, you can live forever. – Muzan Kibutsuji ( Demon Slayer ).

). Peace is not the absence of conflict. It is the result of enduring and overcoming it. – Pain ( Naruto ).

). As long as there is a concept of victors, the vanquished will also exist. – Madara Uchiha ( Naruto ).

). Humans... Such pitiful creatures. Always squabbling, always hurting each other. And for what? A fleeting sense of superiority? Pathetic. – Light Yagami ( Death Note ).

). Man seeks peace, yet at the same time is yearning for war. – Madara Uchiha ( Naruto ).

). Justice will prevail, you say? but of course it will! whoever wins this war becomes justice! –Donquixote Doflamingo ( One Piece ).

). Kira is childish and he hates losing... I'm also childish and hate to lose. – L ( Death Note ).

). What's wrong with seeking perfection? –Father ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ).

). Order breeds stagnation. Only through chaos can the world evolve. – Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass).

Badass villain quotes

Badass villain quotes exude a sense of toughness, strength, and assertiveness. They typically reflect characters who embrace their darker side and revel in their antagonistic role. Here is a list of badass quotes from your favourite movie characters.

There are no men like me. There’s only me. – Jamie Lannister

You see in their last moments, people show you who they really are. – The Joker

You don’t make history by following the rules, you make it by seizing power and forcing everyone else to play by your rules. – Kilgrave

Harden yourself against subordinates. Have no friend. Trust no woman. – Sethi ( The Ten Commandments ).

). See I’m not a monster, I’m just ahead of the curve. – The Joker

The best way to get away with murder is to marry it. – Darko Brevic

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. – Verbal Kint ( The Usual Suspects )

) You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. – Harvey Dent ( The Dark Knight )

) It’s better to be hanged for loyalty than rewarded for betrayal. – Vladimir Putin.

Playing fair, being scared, that gets you nowhere. That just gets you beat. – Marla Grayson ( I Care a Lot ).

). Do not, my friends, become addicted to water. It will take hold of you and you will resent its absence. – Immortan Joe

People are not born heroes or villains; they’re created by the people around them. – Chris Colfer

Villain quotes for Instagram

Are you looking for villain quotes suitable for Instagram captions or posts? Here are some villain quotes for Instagram that you might find interesting.

I firmly believe that a story is only as good as the villain. – Clive Barker

Being young and beautiful is not a crime you know. – Meredith Blake ( The Parent Trap ).

). The greatest villains are the ones who believe they are doing the right thing. – Michael Rosenbaum

A villain is someone hurt by the world and so they take revenge on it. – V.E. Schwab ( Vicious )

) Nobody is a villain in their own story. We’re all the heroes of our own stories. – George R. R. Martin

Because sometimes being a villain is just too much fun...

Power flows to the one who knows how. Desire alone is not enough. – Megatron (Transformers).

A villain is simply a victim whose story hasn’t been told. – Chris Colfer ( The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell )

) The scariest villains are the ones who have nothing left to lose. – Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl)

What are some cliche quotes for villains?

Cliche villain quotes might be predictable, but their over-the-top nature can also be humorous. Several examples are shared below.

Prepare to meet your doom!

Underestimating the hero at first, only to be surprised by their resilience.

Oh, please, you call that a plan? I could do better in my sleep!

You heroes are all the same: predictable, boring, and utterly incompetent.

You may call me a villain, but I am simply a misunderstood genius. The world will thank me one day, you'll see!

What is the best villain quote ever?

There are many outstanding famous villain quotes. They include:

Every villain is a hero in their own mind– Tom Hiddleston

Behind every villain lies a broken heart – Joanne Harris

History will decide if I'm a villain or a hero– Harlan Ellison

What is a good catchphrase for a villain?

Good examples of catchphrases for villains that hit hard include the following:

A villain’s strength lies in their ability to manipulate others (J.K. Rowling)

A villain is simply a victim whose story hasn't been told (Chris Colfer)

These villain quotes have been obtained from various films and books. Some of them are funny, sarcastic, and witty, depending on the characters that say them. They are a reminder that villains, like any other characters, have their perspectives and motivations that drive their actions.

