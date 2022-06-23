70+ badass cowboy quotes, sayings, captions, and one-liners

When people hear the name 'cowboy,' what immediately crosses their mind is a person riding on a horse with a cowboy hat. However, a cowboy means more than just that. Cowboys are bold, daring, and independent people. If you want to be part of the cowboy family, you will find these cowboy quotes, sayings, captions, and one-liners interesting.

Photo: pexels.com, @jaimereimer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cowboy quotes are full of wisdom that will help you understand more about their lives and why they love cattle, especially horses. Others are hilarious and will make you laugh out loud. Some of these quotes are from prominent writers such as Will Rogers, Winston Churchill, and Nathanael West.

Romantic cowboy love quotes

Love is a beautiful feeling, especially when you find the right partner. When you fall in love, it can be hard to hide the feeling, especially from your friends and the people who know you well. What are the most romantic cowboy quotes about love? Check out these ones below:

Cowboys don't go around breaking hearts. – Missy Lyons

In every cowboy's life, he gets himself a good horse, a good woman, and a good loop! - Kim

In the entire world, you'll never find a love as real as mine. – George Strait

Every woman wants a cowboy. – B.J Daniels

Cowboys are people who work hard, play well, love soft, and are much better than any other boy I've ever seen. – Olivia Flannery

Find her, protect her, spoil her, dance with her, and never stop loving her, or someone else will. – The Cowboy Way

I feel like I will be with the cowboys for the rest of my career. I love it. – Tony Romo

Inside every cowboy, a lady would love to slip out. – Willie Nelson

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Funny cowboy sayings

Photo: pexels.com, @allanlee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes a good laugh is all you need after long working hours or maybe after having a rough day dealing with many issues. Laughter has a way of bringing your body and mind back into balance. If you need something to make you smile, then cowboy sayings with humour can serve that purpose better.

There are two theories to arguin’ with a woman. Neither one works. – Will Rogers

Bravery is being scared to death and saddling up away. – John Wayne

A horse is a mirror to your soul; sometimes, you might not be pleased with what you see in the mirror. –Buck Brannaman

A cowboy is a person who would rather throw a bull than eat beans with his knife. – Charles Dorian

No hour of life is wasted which is spent in the saddle. – Winston Churchill

No man should have cowboy boots in his wardrobe. That's fair enough. Unless you're a cowboy, of course. – Paul Weller

Any cowboy can carry a tune, but a challenge comes when he tries to unload it. – Anonymous

There is no better place to cure a broken heart than on the back of a horse. – Missy Lyons

A decent cowboy does not take what does not belong to him. He should be strung up and left for the flies and coyotes if he does. – Judge Roy Bean

A real cowboy knows about pain, love, and shame but never cares about being famous. – Anonymous

The more secure way to double your money is by folding it and putting it back into your pocket. – Will Rogers

Never slap a man who’s chewing tobacco. – Will Rogers

Cowboys appear in many different shapes and sizes. However, all cowboys must be able to ride horses. – Meg Clibbon

Powerful cowboy quotes about life

Photo: pexels.com, @yaroslavshuraev (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are searching for quotes about life, then you might consider cowboy quotes because they will leave you inspired and motivated.

To live is to experience things and not to sit around thinking about the meaning of life. – Paulo Coelho

If you are always trying to be typical, you will never know how amazing you can be. – Maya Angelou

Tomorrow comes into us at midnight very clean. It's perfect when it arrives, and it puts itself in our hands. – John Wayne

The two essential items necessary to sustain life are sunshine and coconut milk. – Dustin Hoffman

Life's a rodeo. All you have to do is stay in the saddle. – George Jung

It doesn't matter if a cowboy resides in the mountainsides or the flats, as long as it's warm and there is a place to lay his hat. – Anonymous

Life isn't all about horses and rodeos when you are a cowboy. It is about mud and dirt and cowboy boots.

It isn't where. It's how you live. We weren't raised to take but to give the shirt off our back to anyone in need. – Brantley Gilbert

Famous badass cowboy quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @bozan_guzelbozanguzel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are some of the best badass cowboy quotes? Find some of the famous badass cowboy quotes to share with friends and family here:

You know horses are more intelligent than human beings. You have never heard of a horse going broke betting on people. – Will Rogers

I’m not the sort to back away from a fight. I don’t believe in shrinking from anything. It’s not my speed; I’m a guy who meets adversities head-on. – John Wayne

I’ve got two guns. One for each of you… – Doc Holliday

Ride them, cowboy, don't let them throw you down. You can’t make any money if you hit the ground. Ride them, cowboy, don't let them throw you down. You're the toughest cowboy in town. – Juice Newton

I won't be wronged, I won't be abused, and I won't be laid a hand on. I don't do these things to others and require the same from them. – J.B. Books

Whoever said a horse was silly was dumb. – Will Rogers

When my time comes, skin me and put me up there on Trigger, just as though nothing had ever changed. – Roy Rogers

Now you are thinking like a thief. Fewer guns and more exits. We’ll cure your cowboy ways yet. – Richard Kadrey

If you put on a cowboy hat, you must go all the way. You should have livestock around you, settle your disputes with a pistol, and ride a horse everywhere. – Tom Segura

When I was a kid, I wondered who got the horse of a guy killed in a western movie. – George Carlin

Best cowboy captions for social media

Photo: pexels.com, @akinakdag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the best cowboy captions? If you are looking for captions to use when sharing a post on social media, you can consider the following.

I’m your huckleberry. – Doc Holliday

I think I was probably a cowboy in a past life. – Gin Wigmore

You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy. – Arthur Baer

Horses and life are all the same to me. – Buck Brannaman

I’m a cowboy who never saw a cow. – Johnny Mercer

If I thought you weren't my friend, I don't think I could bear it. – Doc Holliday

The great cowboys are the ones with the biggest hearts. – Ty Murray

I’m really a-howling! – Jack Schaefer

Champions emerge from a combination of luck, hard work, and heartache. – Carly Kade

You can’t cover up the swagger of a cowboy. – Jaycee Ford

To sit on a ranch horse that's been broken in it's like getting in a Porsche. – Sam Shepard

A man has to do what a man's got to do. – John Wayne

Empowering cowboy wisdom quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @lenadorofeeva (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some of the cowboy quotes contain words of wisdom. People need such kinds of words because they make a person feel inspired as they guide them. Below are some empowering cowboy quotes to leave you motivated.

Talk low, talk slow, and do not say too much. – John Wayne

Any man who'd make an X-r*ted movie ought to have to take his daughter to see it. – John Wayne

I've often said there is nothing better for a man's inside than the outside of the horse. – Ronald Reagan

Training horses, heck riding horses, isn't easy. Failing is part of the process. How you brush yourself off and get back in the saddle counts the most. There's beauty in the breakdown. Everything is about balance. – Carly Kade

It isn't dying I'm talking about. It is living. I dont believe that it matters where you die but where you live. – Robert Duvall

We should be like the mythical cowboy...able to take on and conquer anything and live in the world without needing other people. – Morrie Schwartz

When you lose, don’t lose the lesson. – Dalai Lama

When you stop fighting, that’s death. – John Wayne

When you are young and fall off a horse, you may break something, but when you're my age, you splatter. – Roy Rogers

Never kick a cow chip on a hot day. – Will Rogers

Where the leather is damaged, there is a notable story to tell. – Jimmy Tart

Amazing cowboy one-liners

Photo: pexels.com, @belalsalem (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are searching for cowboy one-liners, consider the ones below.

Well, there are some things a man can’t just run away from. – John Wayne

I tried being reasonable, and I wouldn't say I liked it. – Clint Eastwood

When you have to shoot, shoot, don’t talk. – Ellie Wallach

I have fallen in love with the life of cowboys. – Donald Cerrone

I’m an old-time cowboy. I’m an outlaw. – Mike Hughes

I’m the stuff men are made of. – John Wayne

Let him ride a horse. He's a cowboy, isn't he? – Nathanael West

Such is the life and death of a good cowboy. – Larry McMurty

The cowboy has been called America’s folk hero. – Charles W. Harris

I want to be a cowboy for life. – Amari Cooper

I grabbed the life of a cowboy like a horse grabs oats. - Anonymous

America is a land of opportunity, and don't ever forget it. – Will Rogers

It's been my childhood dream to be a Cowboy. – Matt Cassel

What do cowboys always say as a greeting?

They say 'howdy' when greeting someone, which means 'hello.' Do cowboys say ‘yeehaw?’ Yes, they say that as a way of expressing enthusiasm or delight. When they are delighted about something, they say 'yeehaw’ to show that they are excited.

Some of these cowboy quotes are full of humour, and others are inspirational and empowering. Hopefully, you found the best cowboy quotes to motivate you and make you smile all day.

READ ALSO: 70+ funny potato jokes, puns, and sayings that are loaded with humour

Legit.ng recently published an article about 70+ funny potato jokes, puns, and sayings that are loaded with humour. Potato jokes can make you laugh until you keel over.

Sharing some of the potato jokes with your friends and family will make you all have a great and memorable time. Some of them are easily relatable, and their humour will spice up your conversations.

Source: Legit.ng