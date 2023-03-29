100+ beautiful quotes about eyes to put in your Instagram caption

Eyes are said to be the soul's window, as they can be used to express inner feelings. When you look into the eyes deeply, you can tell if a person is happy or sad. Do you know that you can appreciate someone's eyes using quotes? Discover some of the most beautiful quotes about eyes to share as your Instagram captions.

Beautiful quotes. Photo: pexels.com, @jenyzest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eyes come in many beautiful colours from blue, hazel, green, to dark brown. They speak louder than words, and they never lie. One might try to put on a face, but their eyes will always tell their story. Sharing quotes about eyes is a great way to appreciate people's eyes when words are not sufficient. Here are the best beautiful quotes about eyes you can choose from for your Instagram captions.

Beautiful quotes about eyes

Eyes come in many sizes and beautiful colours. Below are some quotes to help you express how beautiful eyes can be.

One of the most wonderful things in nature is a glance of the eye; it transcends speech; it is the bodily symbol of identity.

Look yourself in the eyes in a mirror each day. You can ignore the small voice inside you, but your reflection will always have something to say.

You must get an award for having the most beautiful eyes in the world.

The eye of the master will do more work than both his hands.

One day, your beauty will manifest in someone's eye.

The heart can see things invisible to the eye.

When the star dies, its eye closes; tired of watching, it flies back to its first bright dream.

Nothing and no one is perfect. It just takes a good eye to find those hidden imperfections.

Your eyes need to be opened wider than your heart when love is blinder than your eyes.

He who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe is as good as dead; his eyes are closed.

Words speak to the mind through the ears; actions speak to the mind through the eye.

The ear is never tired of hearing, nor the eye tired of seeing.

The holy eye is the one who can see the extraordinary beauties of ordinary days!

Fix your eyes on perfection, and you make almost everything speed towards it.

Beautiful eyes quotes for IG captions

Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eye quotes can be used to compliment anyone. Here are the best quotes that convey how beautiful eyes are.

Language seems limited in comparison to your eyes.

Weak eyes are fondest of glittering objects.

Your eyes are like two jewels in the sky.

The real lover is the man who can thrill you by touching your head, smiling into your eyes, or just staring into space.

The eyes are hungry but often satiated before they see.

Closing your eyes and listening to silence is self-care.

The eyes can do a thousand things that the fingers can't.

If your worries blind your eyes, you cannot see the beauty of the sunset.

The beauty that addresses itself to the eyes is only the spell of the moment; the eye of the body is not always that of the soul.

Your eyes say it all. You are so beautiful.

Your eyes make me love you more.

My eyes were made to erase all that is ugly.

Short quotes about eyes

Photo: pexels.com, @adrienneandersen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Describing the eyes does not need a lot of words, but it can be short and sweet. Here are some great short quotes about eyes.

Curiosity is gluttony. To see is to devour.

Accept the terrible responsibility of life with eyes wide open.

Where his eyes should've been, there was only fire.

It is in their eyes that their magic resides.

Love gives you eyes.

Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards.

His eyes undress his ancient unrevealable emotions.

Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.

Close your eyes. Fall in love. Stay there.

The eyes have one language everywhere.

Listen with your eyes for feelings.

The tongue may hide the truth but the eyes never!

You can't depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.

The eyes indicate the antiquity of the soul.

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.

Romantic quotes about eyes

Photo: pexels.com, @samrana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Romance is expressed in many ways, and the eyes are excellent at expressing love. Here are some amazing romantic quotes about eyes to compliment someone you love.

The beauty you carry resides in your eyes. It is the doorway to her heart.

The portrait of the soul is the countenance, and the eyes mark its absolute intentions.

Your actual eyes are too honest to disguise the sweet soul shining through them.

Your beautiful eyes are so deep, like an ocean of love.

Across the seat, our eyes are holding hands.

Your eyes shine like diamonds whenever they stare at someone.

Your true beauty is not in your outer look but in your heart, reflected in your eyes.

The eyes that do not cry don't see.

Your eyes are windows to another world.

Your eyes only tell me what my mind is prepared to comprehend.

Others will look at your eyes, but I see your soul through the eyes.

Your eyes are like crystals. I never want to let them go when we stare at each other.

Gorgeous eyes quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @jonaorle (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The eyes are among the most powerful organs in the human body and are gorgeous. Here is a list of quotes to compliment someone with gorgeous eyes.

There's a light in a woman's eyes that speaks louder than words.

True love doesn't need proof. The eyes told what the heartfelt.

A woman's eyes cut deeper than a knife.

When a woman is talking to you, listen to what she says with her eyes.

Everything that is made beautiful, fair, and lovely is made for the eye of one who sees.

Tears are nature's lotion for the eyes. The eyes see better for being washed by them.

The eyes see everything through the heart.

The eyes are the amulets of the mind.

The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes, without speaking, confess the secrets of the heart.

Her eyes narrowed until they were a faint greenish glitter, like a forest pool far back in the shadow of trees.

She tucks the veil of her hair behind the crescent moon of her ear to reveal the stars in her eyes.

Fortunately, the soul has an interpreter, often unconscious but still faithful in the eye.

Deep quotes about eyes

Photo: pexels.com, @davdkuko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The eyes can tell a profound story about a person, showing strength in someone's soul. Below are some deep quotes about eyes you should know.

Some words are spoken by the eyes. And you must understand the language of the eyes.

The eye is the cosmos made complete.

Her eyes are homes of silent prayers.

The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes, or just staring into space.

The prettiest eyes sparkle from the inside out.

You never know how you look through other people's eyes.

Eyes can only capture objects that are already seen in the mind. And the mind can only see things already written in the heart.

The eyes of others are our prisons; their thoughts are our cages.

Nothing stands out on someone's body like magnificent eyes. Pretty eyes are hard to ignore because it is human nature to notice beautiful things.

The face is the portrait of the mind; the eyes are its informers.

You can close your eyes to reality but not to memories.

If you see with innocent eyes, everything is divine.

Look with your understanding, find out what you already know, and you'll see how to fly.

Your eyes will always be closer to your soul than to any other part of your body except the heart.

In your eyes, there are countless stars to be discovered. Why will you look for another sky?

The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want.

When the heart is full, the eyes overflow.

Sad quotes about eyes

Photo: pexels.com, @visoesdomundo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When someone is sad, you can tell by looking into their eyes. There is no spark in the eye when someone is sad.

You can't hide your feeling as your eyes can clearly see them.

Sometimes your eyes are not the only place the tears fall from.

The soul would have no rainbow had the eyes no tears.

A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.

The eyes of the sad souls become friends with shadows, not lights!

She says nothing but simply stares upward into the dark sky and watches, with sad eyes, the slow dance of the infinite stars.

The hardest moment is not those when tears flow from eyes. It's when you have to hide the tears in your eyes with a smile on your lips.

You can always say sorry, but the real apology is when you hear the sadness in their voice and see the look in their eyes. And you realize that they have hurt themselves just as much.

You can close your eyes to the things you don't want to see, but you can't close your heart to the things you don't want to feel.

Always hold your head up high, even if, on the inside, you're about to cry. Pretend that nothing's wrong at all; close your eyes before you fall. If you can't see it, it's not there, this is life, and it's unfair.

There are moments when, even to the sober eye of reason, the world of our sad humanity must assume the aspect of Hell.

Sadness in the eyes is the reflection of a hurting heart.

Mysterious quotes about eyes

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The human body is mysterious, and the eyes are no different. Below are the best quotes about the mysterious of eyes.

No object is mysterious. The mystery is your eye.

Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal.

Everyone has two eyes, but no one has the same view.

The eye is the jewel of the body.

The artist always has the masters in his eyes.

An animal's eyes have the power to speak a great language.

Eyes are very different sometimes. We want to see something, but they show us something else.

Eyes are never quiet.

Only in the eyes of love, you can find infinity.

Almost nothing needs to be said when you have eyes.

The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes, without speaking, confess the secrets of the heart.

The voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses.

With your eyes open, doors open.

You believe what your eyes want to believe!

The eyes are the gateway to the soul, and they tell a lot about the person. From sadness to joy, the eyes communicate someone's deep secrets. The above quotes about eyes can be used to express the beauty of the eyes as Instagram captions.

Legit.ng recently published an article about being a mom isn't easy quotes. Being a mother is a joy, as mothers are excited to see their children grow. It is, however, one of the hardest jobs as it doesn't come with a manual.

A mom is the most important person to a child as she is the first contact. The journey of motherhood starts before birth, and the nine months are also challenging. Although stressful, motherhood is equally satisfying and exciting. These being a mom isn't easy quotes will help you in your journey to encourage you when it gets complicated.

Source: Legit.ng