Nigerian Fuji superstar Kwam 1 raised eyebrows following his recent stage performance at an event

The musician was seen in a viral video the moment a man walked up to him amid the jolly atmosphere

The two grown-up men had a passionate moment to themselves regardless of who was watching, igniting hot takes online

Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, K1, has elicited mixed reactions after he excitedly kissed a fellow man on stage.

On Thursday May 9, a video of the indigenous singer made views online, capturing him in an animated setting as he delivered his rich vocals.

Kwam 1 kisses male fan on stage. Credit: @kwam1_ofifcial

Source: Instagram

While the music moved everyone around him to dance, a man approached K1, and in the blink of an eye, their lips touched affectionately.

Another look at the video showed a brief exchange between the musician and the male fan, who gave him a gold chain, which prompted the lustful act.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the singer created a scene during his 2023 birthday party where he refused to kiss his wife publicly.

This act has stirred up a debate online that the couple's marriage might be crashing.

Reactions trail Kwam 1's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions here:

b_uniqu.e:

"This one is not cruise abeg. And the other man didn’t see anything wrong with it?? Na from clap dance Dey start."

adewaley99:

"Make una chill na… this na just expression of how they are close… na everything una dey read negative meaning into."

orimada:

"Eeeeeeeewwwww! Women love “material” things.. yenyenyen! See what pple’s grandpas are doing."

imvictoriachris:

You’ll be thinking it’s cruise

evelyn____xx:

“Women will do anything for money” see man turn homo because he’s gifted gold."

somori_1933:

"That's efele of Ogun state ,k1 na him godfather .....una go just dey talk nonsense ,come Dubai see as Arabs dey kiss and peck each."

fathiaaduke8:

"And he refused to kiss his own wife. What an irony."

Curvy lady mesmerizes Kwam 1 at event

The Fuji artist graced an event days back and trended on social media.

In a gathering of top dignitaries as he serenaded the hall with his rich vocals in the company of his band.

A video captured the moment a curvy, beautiful lady climbed up the stage where Kwam 1 was performing to exchange pleasantries.

