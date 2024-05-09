A die hard fan of Wizkid known as Khalifa has joined the singer in taunting Davido on social media with his tweet

Wizkid had used the crying video f Davido begging to sleep with a lady to reply one of his fans who requested for an album

After Davido tweeted that some people were getting heat stroke while some were getting hit stroke, the fans replied, using his crying video against him

The last seemed not to be heard about the social media war between Davido and Wizkid as fans of the Ojuelegba crooner has joined the feud.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had used the crying video of Davido to mock him after a fan requested for a new album. He asked them to beg him, like Davido was begging a lady in the clip.

Davido had tweeted that some people were getting heat stroke, while others were getting hit stroke. In response to the tweet, Khalifa, Wizkid FC said some people were begging for toto. He used what Davido said in the crying video against him.

Wizkid's fans blasts Davido over new tweet. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's fan speaks about award

Also in his tweet, Khalifa said that some people were only concerned about bagging awards, while Davido wasn't concern about it.

Fans took to the comment section to throw their weight behind their favourite between Davido and Wizkid.

Recall that Davido had also responded to the tweet made by his colleague who was spiting him.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Wizkid's fan. Here are some of the comments below:

@No_Brainer201:

"003 is coming for u.. u don miss this life changing opportunity ejeh."

@_BigKhalifa:

"E no be my God."

@thisisleroii:

"Nah here e Dey happen !"

@_BigKhalifa:

"No fall oo."

@Kolawol67380812:

"Werey."

@Kriptoemaniacc:

"Speechless."

@damianny20:

"Na just talk mumu . Nothing commot for e body so dey bark dey go."

@chisom_ilobi:

"He no comot anything from his body OBO is still better than your fulture no cap."

@_BigKhalifa:

"Sure now."

@Petertv33:

"Ever since that guy start he orphanage giveaway, abeg na which orphanage the money dey go because I ask for my area them say no be them oh shuuu. Abi .@davidodon dey do fake foundations."

Wizkid replies Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had responded to Davido after the singer called him sick.

Davido had said that Wizkid's career was resurrected just for it to die again.

In response, Wizkid abused all of Davido's crew, including his songwriter.

Source: Legit.ng