BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odinya made a fashion statement in her glamorous white dress for her birthday

The beautiful lady, who describes herself as a Gen Z baddie, looked stunning as her dress exposed some parts of her body

Her colleagues and fans made remarks about her beauty as they sent in their good wishes for her special day

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars reality show winner Ilebaye Odiniya marked her 23rd birthday on May 9 in a sassy outfit which showed off her curves.

Ilebaye shows gorgeousness in her outfits. Image credit: @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

She looked party-ready in her outfit which exposed her bosoms, hips, and back. Her white dress extended to the ground and she combined it with silver bracelets and a flashy ring that gave her a gorgeous look.

Her bob gold hairstyle and beautiful makeup complemented her looks and she displayed different angles of her outfit.

The former reality star had her fans and colleagues on her Instagram page celebrating her special day with her. However, some people were not comfortable with her dress that exposed her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out Ilebaye's birthday pictures in the slides below:

Ilebaye gets birthday wishes

Some fans and colleagues of the reality star have reacted to Ilebaye's birthday post. See some of he comments below:

@officialdoyin_:

"Happy birthday Gen z baddie."

@blakko_7:

"Na BBNaija we go blame."

@mump_p:

"Your greatest achievement after winner Big Brother Naija na nakedness."

@officialadekunleolopade:

"Happy Birthday my baby."

@inidimaokojie:

"Happy Birthday my darling. You look stunning."

@queenmercyatang:

"'Happy birthday my baby

@princenelsonenwerem:

"Happy birthday Baye boo."

@symply_tacha:

"Happy birthday Baddieee."

sophiealakija:

"Happy birthday angel."

@amaliri1:

"You don go do BBL, werey."

@yvonne.godswill:

"Happy birthday Sweet girl."

@f_c.h.a.r.a_:

"Let me see who will say this one didn’t pur again because this is fire. Happy birthday pretty."

Ilebaye wears sultry attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilebaye wore a suggestive outfit to Priscilla Ojo's birthday party.

Her outfit left little to the imagination as most of her upper body parts were on display.

She looked excited at the party as she danced with the celebrant and other guests around the birthday cake.

Source: Legit.ng