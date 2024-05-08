JUST IN: High Court Gives Judgement on PDP's Possible Removal of National Chairman, Damagum
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
FCT, Abuja - An Abuja high court on Friday, May 3, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from replacing Umar Damagum as the acting national chairman.
As reported by The Cable, the court took the decision pending the determination of a suit brought before it by two party chieftains.
Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: