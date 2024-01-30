33 Wednesday Addams quotes by different iterations of the character

The Addams Family is one of the best TV series you would love to watch if you are a comedy-fantasy fanatic. The series has numerous interesting characters, but one seems the most outstanding – Wednesday Addams. Wednesday Addams's quotes have captivated many people, and the character has become a cultural icon. Even though some of her quotes are spooky, they are relatable and can apply to many situations.

A parade participant is seen in a Wednesday Addams costume during the Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Murder, mystery, and mayhem are among the themes in the Netflix series The Addams Family. Wednesday Addams is one of the main characters who has drawn people’s attention with her wild powers and extraordinary personality. From her interaction with other characters, she has clever comebacks and one-liners that depict her unapologetic and quick-witted spirit—looking for the best Wednesday Addams quotes?

Wednesday Addams quotes

Wednesday Addams quotes from the Netflix series The Addams Family are popular today. They can be used for witty responses or captions on social media posts. Some of the quotes are also inspirational and can uplift your spirit. Here is a compilation of Wednesday Addams quotes.

Inspirational Wednesday Addams quotes

What was Wednesday Addams most famous quote? The character has many famous quotes which have inspired people. Here are her popular quotes that will inspire you and boost your confidence.

A dark vignette cement wall. Photo: Nenov (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

For the record, I don’t believe I’m better than everyone else. Just that I’m better than you.

From this time forth, my thoughts are bloody or nothing worth it. If I must strike you dead, I will.

Great thinkers need obstacles to function.

Every day is all about me. This one just comes with a cake and a bad song.

I’m not friend material, let alone more-than-friend material. I will ignore you, stomp on your heart, and always put my needs and interests first.

I see the world as a place that must be endured, and my personal philosophy is to kill or be killed.

No man chooses evil because it is evil. He only mistakes for happiness, the good he seeks.

Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

I don’t believe in mandatory volunteer work, sugar-coated history, or happy endings. But most of all, I don’t believe in coincidences.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of being proven right.

Wednesday Addams quotes for social media

Looking for the best Wednesday Addams quotes for Instagram captions? If you intend to share a witty post on social media, Wednesday Addams quotes would be best for captioning it.

A rough sea and dramatic cloud covering the mainland. Photo: James O'Neil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

There must be something. We never go anywhere. Who knows the untold horrors we're missing out on?

How I wish something would lighten up this already tedious day.

What's so great about being yourself when you can be like everyone else?

I don’t have a phone. I refuse to be a slave to technology.

I cried my little black heart out. But tears don’t fix anything. So I vowed never to do it again.

Our first order of business is to escape this teenage purgatory.

You know the old saying – never bring a knife to a sword fight. Unless it's concealed.

Edgar Allan Poe said, 'Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.

Emotions are a gateway trait. They lead to feelings which trigger tears. I don't do tears.

My grandmother once told me secrets are like zombies. They never truly die.

To paraphrase Agatha Christie, one coincidence is just a coincidence, two are a clue, and three are proof.

Funny Wednesday Addams quotes

The Addams Family series is never short of hilarious incidents and quotes. Even though some scenes may be scary, others are so funny that they will make you laugh your head off. These short Wednesday Addams quotes are humorous; you can share them with a friend who wants a little chuckle.

A dark concrete floor and wall background. Photo: Sean Gladwell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you don’t mind, I will respectfully decline the hug. I’ve been social distancing since birth.

Nice knife! Can I play autopsy with it?

I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour.

I haven’t always been against birthdays. Each one reminds me I’m a year closer to death’s cold embrace.

I enjoy funerals. I’ve been crashing them since I was old enough to read the obituary section.

If you are discovered, I will disown you and collect the reward tied to your capture.

When I look at you, the following emojis come to my mind: rope, shovel, and hole.

Sometimes, I act like I don’t care if people like me. Deep down, I'm secretly enjoying it.

You might find a nice girl to be miserable with.

Drip is for people who hate themselves and know their lives have no real purpose or meaning.

The cover-up is always worse than the crime.

Nobody gets out of the Bermuda Triangle, not even for a vacation. Everyone knows that.

Wednesday Addams quotes are relatable; you can memorise them to respond to certain situations. Moreover, some quotes are funny and inspirational, and you can share them with friends and relatives who love the Netflix series. They are also a good caption for social media posts.

Legit.ng recently published a list of short love messages to melt her heart. Communication is an essential aspect of any relationship. It helps convey your feelings for each other, making you grow in love together. A short, simple message can best express your feelings.

Want to let her know how much you love her in the simplest way possible? A short love message does the trick. Check out this compilation of love messages that will make her feel loved.

Source: Legit.ng