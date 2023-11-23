50+ Finding Dory and Finding Nemo quotes about family and friendship

Finding Nemo and Finding Dory (sequel) are popular Disney Pixar Animation Studio films. They tell the story of an adventurous young fish (Nemo) who gets lost and his father's (Marlin) journey to find him. The film is fun to watch, inspiring, and motivational. Marlin's father does not give up on looking for his son despite many dangers and threats. Discover some of the best Finding Dory and Finding Nemo quotes about family and friendship.

Finding Nemo is one of the films with encouraging, fun and inspiring quotes about family, love and friendship. When Nemo gets lost in his adventures, he meets Dory, and together, they manage to survive in the daring adventure. The film is hilarious and full of emotions.

Finding Dory and Finding Nemo quotes

The films have captured the hearts of many due to an inspiring story of an over-protective clown fish, Marlin, in search of his son. The animated film stars celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Geoffrey Rush, and Albert Brooks. It has colourful characters and inspiring messages about love, life and family.

Finding Nemo quotes about family

Family is important because it gives one a sense of belonging. Finding Nemo emphasises the importance of family. It is seen in how Marlin is determined to find his lost son. Check out the following family quotes from the animated movie.

Mr. Turtle is my father. The name's Crush.— Crush

It's okay, daddy's got you. I promise that nothing will ever happen to you… Nemo. — Marlin

If there's anything you need, just ask your Auntie Deb, that's me! Or if I'm not around, you can always talk to my sister, Flo. – Deb

I can remember some things because I have a family because everyone has a family. — Dory

How come every time we're on the edge of this reef, one of us is trying to leave? For once, can't we just enjoy the view? — Marlin

I'd give anything to be with my son again. — Marlin

I'm from the ocean! The ocean brought us together! — Dory

When life gets you down, you know what you gotta do? Just keep swimming. — Dory

Finding Nemo funny quotes

The film also has some of the funniest lines to make you laugh and smile. Why not share these hilarious Finding Nemo quotes with others so they can smile?

Es-cap-ay. That's funny. It's spelled just like 'Escape. — Dory I remember it like it was yesterday. Of course, I don't remember yesterday all that well. — Dory You're really cute, but I can't understand what you're saying. Say the first thing again. — Marlin Cause we were like, 'woaaaah.', and I was like, 'woaaaah.' and you were like, 'woaaahh… — Crush I forget things almost instantly. It runs in my family! Well, I mean… at least… I think it does. — Dory Don't tell me to calm down, ponyboy! — Marlin What is it with men and asking for directions? — Dory I don't want to play the gender card right now. You want to play a card, let's play the "let's not die" card. — Marlin Well, you never really know, but when they know, you know, y'know? — Crush So, we're cheating death now. That's what we're doing, and we're having fun at the same time. — Dory It has been three weeks since my last fish; on my honour, or may I be chopped up and made into soup

Finding Nemo quotes about love

Love is the feeling of being appreciated. When you love someone, they feel special and treasured. In the Disney Pixar animated film, there are several quotes about love from characters such as Marlin and Dory. Check below.

I shall call him Squishy, and he shall be mine, and he shall be my Squishy. — Dory Of course, I like you. It's because I like you. I don't want to be with you. It's a complicated emotion. — Marlin I look at you, and I... and I'm home. Please... I don't want that to go away. I don't want to forget. — Dory I Promise I will never let anything happen to you...Nemo. —Marlin Well, you can't never let anything happen to him. Then, nothing would ever happen to him. — Dory We're not gonna eat you. We're gonna help you. — Crush I know what you're going through. There's nothing you can do. You gotta let him go.— Gil I'm looking for someone, too. Hey, we can look together. — Dory You're funny, Dory. I like you. —Marlin Hey, kid. You'll get back there, I promise — Dory

Finding Nemo quotes about friendship

Friends are the best gift one can have because they prevent isolation and loneliness. Friends are amazing and give one a shoulder to lean on in times of difficulty. Dory and Nemo are great friends, and through them and other characters, you can appreciate the importance of friendship.

I'm gonna be your best friend. — Marlin From my neck of the woods, eh? Sorry if I ever took a snap at you. Fish have got to swim; birds have got to eat. — Nigel Dory, if it wasn't for you, I never would have even made it here, so thank you. — Marlin Don't make any sudden moves. Hop inside my mouth if you want to live. — Nigel Crush, I forgot, how old are you? –Marlin Fish are friends, not food. — Bruce You're my best friend, Dory. –Marlin Don't worry. Whales don't eat clownfish. They eat krill. — Dory

Best Finding Nemo quotes

Some of the best Finding Nemo quotes are about love, friendship and family. They are from characters such as Dory, Marlin, Nemo, Gill and Charlie.

My first escape landed on dental tools. I was aiming for the toilet — Gill

When something is too hard… there is always another way. — Charlie

Everybody else, be as gross as possible. Think dirty thoughts. We're gonna make this tank so filthy the dentist will have to clean it. — Gill

When life gets you down, you know what you've got to do? Just keep swimming.— Dory

Now I'm stuck with that song… Now it's in my head. — Marlin

Okay, he either said move to the back of the throat, or he wants a root beer float.— Dory

Nemo quotes

Below are some of the quotes from Nemo that stood out from the film. They include:

Dad, you're not going to freak out like you did at the petting zoo, are you?

I can do this.

What would Dory do?

Yeah, Dad, you can get us all the way across the ocean. Right?

How old are sea turtles? Sandy Plankton from next door says they live to be a hundred years old!

It's OK, it's OK. I'm looking for somebody too. Hey, we can look together.

Has anyone seen my dad?

Dory quotes

Dory is a fictional blue tang who is a significant character in the animated film Finding Nemo. She has a short memory loss. She is friendly and has an outgoing personality. What does Dory say in Finding Nemo? Below are some of her best quotes.

OK. I'm thinking of something orange, and it's small.

Yes, I'm a natural blue.

The best things happen by chance. That's you being with me out in the ocean, not safe in some glass box.

I can read. That's right, I can read!

You got a problem, buddy? Huh? Huh? Do ya, do ya, do ya?

Short Finding Nemo lines

When you listen attentively to the conversation between characters in Finding Nemo, you will realize some exciting lines. Some are hilarious. If you are looking for the best short lines from the animated film Finding Nemo, consider the ones below.

Thank You-Hooo! — Dory

Now What? — Bloat

I'm H2O intolerant. — Sheldon

I see a light. — Dory

You guys made me ink. — Pearl

Fish aren't made to be in a box, kid… – Gill

What is the famous line from Crush in Finding Nemo?

Crush is a sea turtle and a supporting character in the animated film. His famous line is, 'Oh, it's awesome, Jellyman. The little dudes are just eggs; we leave 'em on a beach to hatch, and then, coo-coo-ca choo, they find their way back to the big ol' blue.'

Finding Nemo is an animated film with many inspiring and motivational lines. Mosty, Finding Nemo quotes emphasize the importance of friendship, family and love. The movie is also known for hilarious scenes that will leave you in stitches.

