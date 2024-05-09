The naira again suffered a loss against the US dollar in the official foreign exchange market

Traders at the official forex market quoted the dollar N1,421 per dollar on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, as against the N1,403 quoted the previous day

Analysts say the current depreciation of the naira is due to the lack of weekly FX sales by CBN to the BDCs

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian currency, the naira, closed weaker at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Data from FMDQ Securities show that the naira crumbled to N1,421 per dollar in the official market, representing a 1.27% decline from the N1,403 per dollar it quoted the previous day.

Traders quote the buying rate of the dollar at a new high Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The naira depreciates by 2.5% in the official market

Forex turnover in the FX market rose by 2.5% to $164 million on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from the $160.77 million recorded on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Traders quoted the dollar at an intra-day high of N1,440 per dollar and a low of N1,335, according to data from NAFEM

In the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market, the naira also buckled by 0.34% to N1,450 per dollar from the N1,445 quoted on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Market analysts say the recent crash of the naira is due to the lack of interventions and FX sales to BDC operators by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In the last two weeks, the apex bank has not sold forex to BDCs, which is believed to contribute to the local currency's performance.

CBN stops weekly FX sales to BDCs

Forex trader and former banker Justin Oba said the naira is experiencing a crisis again due to the CBN's lack of weekly FX sales to BDCs.

He said the CBN had not supplied the operators with FX in the past two weeks, leading to increased demand in both market segments.

“We know that the weekly forex sales by the CBN to BDCs help prop up the value of the naira in the forex market.

“We have not been supplied with forex in the past two weeks. So, there is a liquidity squeeze from our end,” Oba said.

Dollar supply drops in the FX market

A previous report by Legit.ng shows that foreign exchange supply in the official market dropped by 5.9% in April, leading to the depreciation of the naira.

Forex turnover in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) dropped 37.4% month-on-month to $3.47 billion in April 2024 from the $5.54 billion recorded in March 2024.

An analysis of weekly transactions in the official market by FMDQ Exchange shows that turnover stood at $836.66 million in the first week of April but dropped by 49.5% to $420.33 million in the second week due to the three days of holidays observed over the week.

However, supply increased by 133.5% to $981.77 million in the third week and dropped by 12.3% to $860.54 million in the fourth week.

Vanguard reports that market turnover stood at $373,19 million in the last trading activities in April 2024, leading to the depreciation of the naira in the official and parallel markets during the review period.

