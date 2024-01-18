33 best BTS quotes for bio to show off your ARMY status

BTS has transcended the boundaries of a conventional boy band to become a cultural phenomenon. Beyond their chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, the seven members of BTS have left an indelible mark with their poignant and inspiring words. Explore the profound wisdom of the band through these soul-stirring BTS quotes.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group made its debut in 2013. It consists of seven members: RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS has achieved unprecedented global success, gaining a massive fanbase known as the Adorable Representative MC For Youth (ARMY).

Best BTS quotes

The Bangtan Boys are a treasure trove of raw vulnerability and unwavering optimism that permeate their messages. The band has carved a unique space in the hearts of millions globally with their notable long and short quotes. Some of the best short BTS quotes go beyond entertainment, delving into themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams.

Inspirational BTS quotes

Through their discography and interviews, BTS members have shown layers of insight and encouragement. Some of their amazing inspirational quotes have a profound impact extending far beyond the realm of music. These BTS quotes for students can inspire you to stay the course, even when things get complicated.

The morning will come again. No darkness, no season is eternal. – V

Life is tough, and things don’t always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives. – V

When things get hard, stop for a while and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world. – V

In the middle of the road, in the moment you want to give up, shout out even louder: So what? – RM

I’m kind of scared of saying this myself, but it’s okay to be defeated as long as you’re not giving up. – RM

I’d rather die than live without passion. – Suga

Let’s not push off the things we have to do today. – Suga

If any of you feels lost in the face of uncertainty or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath. You may find that any moment can be turned into opportunity. – Jin

BTS quotes about life

There is timeless wisdom encapsulated in the words of the Bangtan Boys. They echo inspiration that resonates with individuals on a personal and transformative level. BTS quotes and lyrics often capture the complexity of life, reminding us that it can be beautiful even during challenges. These BTS pathway quotes can help you find your way when you feel lost.

We are all human beings, and that’s what connects us. Even if we have different skin colours or speak different languages, we’re all one. – RM

I’m starting to look up at the sky differently. It’s different from when I looked at it before. I find myself looking up often now. – RM

We have to live each moment with sincerity. Sincerity is important because that is what makes everything so cool. – RM

We’re on some path that’s set since we’re born, but I still believe we can change some things. So, I believe in my faith, but I still don’t believe in my fate. – RM

To be honest, I don’t know the answer yet. I’m trying to find that out, too. But I’m going to try to live the way I want to live and try to love myself slowly. – Suga

I’m living because I can’t die, but I’m not living because I want to. – Suga

Life is more beautiful knowing that we’ve taken a loan on death. – Suga

Even if you live for a day, do something. Put away your weakness. – Suga

Live your life. It's yours anyway. Don't try too hard. It's okay to lose. – Jin

BTS quotes about dreams

We can discover the motivations, philosophies and shared experiences that connect BTS and their fans through the wisdom in their words. The Bangtan Boys offer several adventure quotes, encouraging their fans to take a risk for the sake of their dreams. These BTS quotes for ARMY members encourage them to relentlessly focus and follow their dreams.

Don’t be trapped in someone else’s dream. – V

Effort makes you. You will regret it someday if you don't do your best now. Don't think it's too late, but keep working on it. – Jimin

Dream, though your beginnings might be humble, may the end be prosperous. – RM

Dream, may your trials end in full bloom. – RM

It's okay to lose. But it's not okay to not try. – RM

Don’t let your dreams just be dreams. – RM

Go on your own path, even if you live for a day. – Suga

Believe in yourself and what you can achieve. – Suga

BTS quotes about loving yourself

From affirmations of self-love to rallying cries for perseverance, BTS references have become anthems for a diverse global audience. Their heartfelt "you are amazing" quotes will remind you of your greatness when filled with self-doubt. These BTS quotes for bio are excellent for reminding those visiting your page to love themselves.

You were born to be real, not to be perfect. – RM

If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first. – RM

I have come to love myself for who I am, for who I was, and for who I hope to become. – RM

The 'you' that you are right now is blindingly beautiful. – Jimin

You’re the one who can make yourself happiest. – Jin

Your existence is enough for someone. – Jin

You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection. – V

To the world, you may be one person. But to one person, you may be the world. – Jungkook

The Bangtan Boys have captured the rhythm of hearts throughout their career, connecting them with their fans across cultures and languages. Profound BTS quotes have woven a tapestry of inspiration. BTS is more than a musical sensation; they are purveyors of universal truths and ambassadors of self-discovery.

