A Nigerian Twitter user named Harry, using the handle @harrizone98, has sparked discussions by sharing the alleged high tuition fees of Redeemer's University

Harry questioned the affordability of these fees for the average Nigerian, with the document indicating tuition fees ranging from approximately N600,000 to over N1 million

Many Nigerians defended the high fees, pointing out the challenges of running a private university in Nigeria without government subsidies

A Nigerian Twitter (now X) user simply identified as Harry has stirred reactions on the social media platform after posting a breakdown of the alleged tuition fees of Redeemer's University.

Harry, with the handle @harrizone98, noted that the fees are too high and asked how many Nigerians can afford the private university, which is owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Nigerians shared thoughts on the tuition fees of Redeemer's University. Photo credits: @RCCGNYAYA, @Gidi_Traffic

Source: Twitter

He asked:

"How many of you Nigerians can comfortably pay these fees for your kids? In the Nigeria of today, which class of people can comfortably pay these fees?"

The tuition fees sighted in the document shared by Harry range from about N600,000 to over N1 million, depending on courses.

Legit.ng cannot immediately confirm if the document indeed reflects the tuition fees of the private varsity. However, the amount reflects the average tuition fees of private universities in the country.

Redeemer's University Tuition Fees: Nigerians react

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ, an education journalist, commented:

"Private universities do not enjoy any form of education subsidy from the government. How are they meant to equip the school? Get accreditation? Pay salaries while still maintaining global academic standards?

"Redeemers as at Today is one of the few schools in Nigeria with a Centre of Excellence. They were very close to coming up with a vaccine for COVID-19 as at 2021 but for paucity of funds, so what are we saying?

"It is highly interesting that you chose to single out Redeemers but ignored other religious private institutions that even charge way higher lol."

@Dripping Caramel❤️, @Flowfy02, said:

"It’s a private university some re way more expensive than this."

Udoma, @akanyvic, commented:

"Go and find out the cost of running a school. Taxes, salaries for Academic staff members (including professors) and non-academic staff members, high cost of stationery, fuel and diesel consumption, maintenance of facilities, internet subscription, Charges from NUC and many more."

Mayokun, @King_MayorBlack, said:

"This life no suppose hard, the school was established for those who could afford it and for those parents who want good quality education for their children.

"You’re also making it sound like the proceeds of the school fees dey go the pastor pocket."

Saheed Okerayi, @Saherayi_15, said:

"Redeemer’s University is a private institution. They don’t receive education subsidy from the government."

