Gospel singer Dare Justified has announced that he and some of his colleagues have been made ambassadors to the city of Brampton in Canada

The singer shard, the video where they were given certificates as they all pose for nice shots with the Mayor of the city

According to him, they went for a Christian program in Canada and the Major decide to honour them with the title

Nigerian singer, Dare Ogundoyin, professionally known as Dare Justified, has shared good news with his fans.

The singer said that he has been made the ambassador to the City of Brampton, Canada. According to him, Moses Bliss, the gospel singer who got married last year, Kenney Blaq and Ajele Adeyemi were among the people who were made ambassadors to the city.

He shared a video where he was collecting his certificate from the Major.

Moses Bliss others become ambassadors in Canada. Photo credit @darejustified

Dare Justified share experience

In the caption of his post, he noted that they were in the country for a Christian music program when they were honoured by the Major, Patrick Brown.

The singer added that the last one year has been great for him as he has enjoyed speed. He thanked the people that made it happen and the Major.

Recall that Charles Okocha was also honoured in Canada a few months.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made to the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_vicktoriahkahffy:

"Congratulations sir."

@nikkilaoye:

"Awesome. Congratulations to you all."

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Congratulations Eeyan mi."

@apostlemayowadavid:

"What Grace can do in the life of a man and there’s no limitations to what God’s Grace can acquire for men!! Congratulations @darejustified."

@adeola_matthew:

"Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard, neither has it entered into the heart of men what God has in stock for you. Let's go for more."

@yel3.k:

"Awon ara Canada oooo. Please Sir I need Visa. Congratulations my brother I’m proud of you!!."

@pastornikki_:

"Super proud of you brother".

@omodaramakeovers:

"Omo lya Supply to the world ...Continue to flourish man of God. Well deserved . Congratulations."

@adeyinkaalaseyori:

"Congratulations more to come e."

@bim_beau_signatures:

"This is the least of God’s blessings in your life. Congratulations Baba mi."

