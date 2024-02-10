25 best Blazing Saddles quotes from the iconic movie

Intending to ruin a Western town, an unscrupulous politician puts a black sheriff in charge. However, things change fast, and the sheriff becomes his worst enemy. The comedy film Blazing Saddles is interesting, and some of the characters’ lines have become popular today. Discover some of the best Blazing Saddles quotes to show your understanding of the movie.

Blazing Saddles is a great comedy film delving into multiple societal issues, such as racism and political disputes. Even though the movie gained popularity in the 1970s, some of its quotes are memorable and have been used by its fanatics. Undoubtedly, Blazing Saddles quotes are hilarious and will make you laugh your head off.

Blazing saddles quotes

How many Blazing Saddles quotes can you recall? The movie has numerous quotes from notable characters, such as Hedley Lamarr, Olson Johnson, Bart, and Taggart. If you cannot remember the quotes, here is a compilation of quotes from different characters to refresh your memory about the movie.

Best Blazing Saddles quotes

The comedy movie is known for its quotes and one-liners, which have been used for many years. Below are some of the quotes you might find relatable from your favourite Blazing Saddles characters.

My mind is a raging torrent, flooded with rivulets of thought, cascading into a waterfall of creative alternatives. – Hedley Lamarr

What the hell are you worried about? This is 1874. You’ll be able to sue her. – Governor Lepetomane

Men, you are about to embark on a great crusade to stamp out runaway decency in the West. Now, you men will only be risking your lives, whilst I will be risking an almost certain Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. – Hedley Lamarr

Meeting adjourned. Oh, I am sorry, sir; I didn't mean to overstep my bounds. You say that. – Hedley Lamarr

My mind is aglow with whirling, transient nodes of thought careening through a cosmic vapour of invention. – Hedley Lamarr

You’ve got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know, morons. – Jim

All right. We'll give some land to the niggers and the chinks. But we don't want the Irish! – Olson Johnson

Most Famous lines in Blazing Saddles

Some quotes from the movie have gained popularity, and you might hear them in conversations today. Here are popular Blazing Saddles quotes you are likely to come across.

A man drink like that, and he don’t eat, he is going to die. – Sheriff Bart

Come on, boys! The way you’re lollygaggin’ around here with them picks and them shovels, you’d think it was 120 degrees! Can’t be more than 114! – Lyle

Well, don't just sit there lookin' stupid, graspin' your hands in pain. How 'bout a little applause for the Waco Kid? – Bart

I got it! I know how we can run everyone out of Rock Ridge. – Taggart

Don't pay no attention to that alkie. He can't even hold a gun, much less shoot it. – Lyle

Well, now, if that don't beat all. Here, we take the good time and trouble to slaughter every last Indian in the West, and for what? So they can appoint a sheriff that's blacker'n any Indian! I am depressed. – Taggart

What in the hell do you think you're doing here? This is a closed set! – Buddy Bizarre

Dang, that was lucky. Doggone nearly lost a four hundred-dollar handcar. – Taggart

We'll kill the firstborn male child in every household. – Taggart

Funny Blazing Saddles quotes

The film is widely regarded as one of the funniest movies, containing numerous hilarious instances. Here are some of the funny Blazing Saddles quotes that you might enjoy:

A sheriff! But law and order is the last thing I want. Wait a minute, maybe I could turn this thing to my advantage. If I could find a sheriff who so offends the citizens of Rock Ridge that his very appearance would drive them out of town. – Hedley Lamarr

I get no kick from champagne. Mere alcohol doesn’t thrill me at all, so why, then, should it be true? That I get a belt outta you. Some get a kick from coca-yeai-yeaiineee – Sheriff Bart

Well, my name is Jim, but most people call me Jim. – Jim

I’m rapidly becoming a big underground success in this town. – Sheriff Bart

Let’s face it. Everything below the waist is kaput! – Lili Von Shtupp

Hello, handsome. Is that a 10-gallon hat, or are you just enjoying the show? – Lili Von Shtupp

See? In another 25 years, you’ll be able to shake their hands in broad daylight. – Jim.

No. Don’t do that, don’t do that. If you shoot him, you’ll just make him mad. – Jim

Unfortunately, there is one thing standing between me and that property – the rightful owners. – Hedley Lamarr

FAQs

What did the Waco kid say to Bart in Blazing Saddles? While trying to demonstrate how fast his hands are, the Waco kid says, "Put your hands on both sides of it [the chess piece]. Now, when I say, 'go', you try to grab it first." What is the famous line from Blazing Saddles? The movie’s most famous line is Hedley Lamarr's quote: "I want you to round up every vicious criminal and gunslinger in the West. Take this down." What does Gabby Johnson keep saying in Blazing Saddles? He continually says; "I wash born here, and I was raised here, and dad gum it, I am gonna die here, a no sidewindin' bushwackin', hornswagglin' cracker croaker is gonna ruin me bishen cutter." What inspired Blazing Saddles? The movie was inspired by the 1969 novel Yellow Back Radio Broke-Down by Ishmael Reed. What is the catchphrase in Blazing Saddles? The movie's common catchphrase is, "Get back into the saddle."

Even though the movie was released in the 1970s, quotes from it are still memorable and popular. Blazing Saddles quotes are an interesting way of recalling some of the movie's best scenes and the characters' personalities. For more fun, you can share the quotes with comedy film enthusiasts.

