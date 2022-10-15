50+ rapper Future's quotes and lyrics about life, love and women

Future is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn. He has collaborated with numerous musicians throughout his career, including Drake, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. These rapper Future's quotes will inspire you to believe in yourself, love, and life.

Future was born on 20 November 1983. He first used his stage name while performing with the musical collective The Dungeon Family, where he was known as "The Future." He has received numerous awards and nominations as a rapper and musician since his debut in the music industry. These Future's best quotes on love, life, success, and money are wise, motivating, and relatable.

Best rapper Future's quotes

Future is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand rappers in the current hip-hop scene. The American rapper uniquely combines rap and Auto-tune. Below are some of his famous quotes and saying.

I ain't giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain't got nothing else to say for you.

My obsession with outer space is my way of being different. I make astronaut music. It takes an astronaut so long to get to space. That's how long it takes to catch up on my music.

You got people that surround you, they gone try they best to down you, keep them squares up out your circle.

You know that I can make hits. You know I can do all these rap records. So, I'm going to start opening up and letting you know my struggles.

If you are behind me, I will not look back and try to figure out what you're doing behind me.

I don't write hits for myself or other artists or just write them. I write it because I was born to do this, was given this gift, and I'm making the most of my opportunity.

If you want to play the piano, you just gotta love piano, and I loved how that music sounded from the beginning. Always did everything about an instrument I loved.

Rapper Future's quotes about love and relationship

The American rapper is at the pinnacle of his career and is still working hard. Take a look at some of the rapper Future's quotes about life, love, and relationship.

If I cheat and you can't forgive me, then you never really loved me.

I'm always most comfortable in the studio. It's my comfort zone. I love being there, and I love making records.

My die-hard fans who came out, I call them my die-hard fans because any time a fan pays to see you, they have to love what you're doing and respect the craft.

I was drawn to love songs, but I was just drawn to great music. No matter if it's hip-hop, pop, R&B, or whether it's rock n' roll or country. That's why I'm a fan of great music.

My kids gotta understand: they gotta make a sacrifice having a superstar dad.

Sometimes it's hard to open up about your personal life and your relationship because you always want the music to be at the forefront. You want the music to be the biggest carrier of everything that you represent.

I take a little bit from everybody and add that to my life to make me, me. I wanna be nobody else but Future. When you look at me, I want you to say, "Future." The way I talk, the way I dress, there's nobody in the world but me.

Rapper Future's quotes about life

Below are Rapper Future's quotes about life to inspire you as you go about your daily activities at home and work.

Everybody just needs a second chance.

You got to live and learn and make mistakes to be a man.

You got one life to live. So I'm living it the way I want to live it.

It changes the way people look at you from how they used to look at you.

I've made a lot of mistakes in my life. I wouldn't say musically, though.

The hardest part of fame and success is adapting to the people around you that are changing.

I don't take anything for granted. I know there are a million and one dudes who are rapping, wishing they were in my shoes.

If you're doing what you think people might like rather than doing what you like, people will see through it.

Don't matter if you're rich, poor, or whatever; you just want to be able to have your own experiences in life and listen and learn from other people.

Rapper Future's quotes about women

Below are famous Future quotes about women that you can relate to.

I like all types of women. I accept them as they are when they come into my life.

Rihanna takes risks, and I love a woman who takes risks. It just goes to show you have your own mind and your own way of thinking.

I won is not a love song. It’s just me uplifting women in general. I’m giving women the power to treat themselves as a trophy – to show that and know it in yourself and be confident – because when they do that, whoever they’re with is winning.

I’m not a romantic. I’m just up-front. I like to be a part of something real, not make-believe. I tell women to tell me the truth, to just lay it out. Let me be the judge and decide if I want you around or not. Let me have my choice.

Best Future's lyrics for captions

The rapper rose to prominence in the early 2010s and continues to provide excellent content for his fans. Below are some great rapper Future's lyrics to use as captions for Instagram.

Can't trust none of these b*tches, gotta be cautious. I bought all the sodas at the gas station. I just put a famous b*tch on rotation.

And when we get together, we make magic, and it's ours.

I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b*tch.

Savage, a product of my environment, I'm hustlin'.

I don't wanna change 'cause I'm good where I'm at.

I thank God every day I don't feel basic.

From food stamps to a whole other domain.

Had to c*m on these niggas' faces so I could show them how far I came.

Gossip, bein' messy, that ain't what we doing

Fascinated by the lifestyle, you know it brings greed.

I'm a put my thumb in her b*tt.

The music I make, I'm different.

I never get stars truck.

I feel a responsibility for telling the truth.

Inspirational Future's quotes

Future has accomplished a great deal in a relatively short period of time. Here are some of his inspirational quotes to help you along the way.

You get inspiration from the craziest places. It's just about being creative. You gotta step outside that box; you know what I'm saying, to reach the people. You never know who can feel it; or who it can connect to.

I want to let little kids know that no matter what situation they come up in, they're not exempt from success. All I ever wanted was for people to believe in me and just recognize my potential. I came, I struggled, I made it, and I conquered.

It takes an astronaut so long to get to space. That's how long it takes to catch up on my music.

Every mistake you make allows you to be honest because what's in the dark will come to light, so it's better to be truthful about it.

I know I haven't always done things the right way. I'm just trying to reflect on how to make myself better, how to become a better man, a better father, a better person, and a better artist.

When you grow up in something, you don't even know if it's bad or good. You just know that's how it is.

Every day, I bring out something new. You got to be prepared; you got to have a few outfits laying out for when you wake up, in case you want to change, to set the mood.

You want to create your own path, no matter what situation you're in.

Quality is everything to me, and I perfect everything I do.

Everyone's dream can come true if you just stick to it and work hard.

Future is a gifted performer who has released several critically acclaimed albums. He has released several mixtapes and albums since 2010, all of which have charted at the top. Rapper Future's quotes will inspire you and help you relate to some things that happen in the music industry and life.

