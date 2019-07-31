150+ Cute Korean girl names and their meanings you will love

Picking the perfect name for your newborn can feel like a never-ending quest. But if you're a fan of all things East Asian, you might want to check out the charming Korean girl names that are making waves. With a rich history and deep cultural significance, these names are sure to tug at your heartstrings. And did you know? Most Korean names follow a two-syllable structure, with one syllable representing the family and the other picked by the proud parents.

Welcome to the ultimate guide for parents-to-be searching for the perfect name for their little bundle of joy! The meaning behind Korean names is often determined by the Hanja (a traditional writing system typically consisting of Chinese characters) used in a particular name.

Top Korean girl names to choose from

If you're interested in Korean culture and want a unique and meaningful name for your baby girl, you've come to the right place. Here are the top Korean girl names to choose from, each with its own special significance and beauty. Let's dive in!

Cute Korean girl names

Here are some pretty Korean girl names that not only have nice meanings but also sound quite good.

Dallia: It refers to the Dalia flowers.

It refers to the Dalia flowers. Areum: Good-looking

Good-looking Ailiseu: Iris

Iris Nabi: Butterfly

Butterfly Soo: Charitable and noble daughter

Charitable and noble daughter Ha Yoon: Ha stands for summer or talent while Yoon means allow/consent

Ha stands for summer or talent while Yoon means allow/consent Yun: Lotus flower

Lotus flower Hwa-Young: Beautiful flower

Beautiful flower Kyung Soon: Korean for ‘honored’ and ‘mild.’

Korean for ‘honored’ and ‘mild.’ Sang Hee: The pleasant and benevolent one

The pleasant and benevolent one Gyeong: The respected one

The respected one Nam Kyu: Southern

Southern Eun-Hye: Grace

Grace Ho- Sook: Clear lake

Clear lake Yeona: ‘One with a heart of gold.’

‘One with a heart of gold.’ Yumi: Reasonable and friendly

Reasonable and friendly Hee-Ryung: Graceful and bright

Graceful and bright Ki: ‘One who has risen.’

‘One who has risen.’ Yuri: Crystal or glass

Crystal or glass Mi Cha: Gorgeous daughter

Gorgeous daughter Goo: One who completes

One who completes Deiji: This nature-inspired name refers to the daisy flower.

This nature-inspired name refers to the daisy flower. Soo Yun: A perfect lotus flower

A perfect lotus flower Yun Hee: Flower of pleasure

Flower of pleasure Ok: ’One who is treasured.’

Popular Korean girl names

Every culture has several popular names that are quite easy to come across. Here is a look at some common Korean girl names you can give your baby girl.

So Young: Eternally beautiful and prosperous

Eternally beautiful and prosperous Min Jung: Bright and decent daughter

Bright and decent daughter Min: Sharp-minded

Sharp-minded Yoon: Allow or consent

Allow or consent Mi-Hi: Beauty and joy

Beauty and joy Ara: Beautiful and good

Beautiful and good Woong: the grand and magnificent one

the grand and magnificent one Molan: From the Korean word for ‘peony.’

From the Korean word for ‘peony.’ Sarang: This name means ‘love.’

This name means ‘love.’ Myung-Ok: Bright pearl

Bright pearl Hyun-Ae: Loving daughter

Loving daughter Mi-Ok: Beautiful pearl

Beautiful pearl Hee-Young: The joyous and prosperous one

The joyous and prosperous one Soo-A: Perfect flower

Perfect flower Whan: Always enlarging

Always enlarging Doh: The accomplished one

The accomplished one Min Jee: Wise and bright girl

Wise and bright girl Paenji: From the Korean word for ‘pansy.’

From the Korean word for ‘pansy.’ Mindeulle: Korean for ‘dandelion flower.’

Korean for ‘dandelion flower.’ Youra: Silky one

Silky one Yon: Lotus blossom

Lotus blossom Sung: Heir

Heir Mi-Sun: Beauty and goodness

Beauty and goodness Migyung: A nature-inspired name meaning ‘beautiful scenery.’

A nature-inspired name meaning ‘beautiful scenery.’ Gi: The brave one

The brave one Yoon-Suh: Forever young

Forever young Ae-Cha: Affectionate or loving lady

Affectionate or loving lady Soon-Ja: Obedient child

Obedient child Yong: The perpetually brave one

Unique Korean girl names

If you're looking for a name that will set your little girl apart from the crowd, consider these unique names, both meaningful and uncommon. By choosing one of these names, you'll be giving your daughter a special and distinctive identity that she'll be proud of for years to come.

Soo Jin: Treasure, truth, or excellence

Treasure, truth, or excellence Kyung Mi: Honorable and beautiful

Honorable and beautiful Mishil: Striking reign or kingdom

Striking reign or kingdom Ah-In: It means benevolence

It means benevolence Suseonhwa: From the Korean word for daffodils.

From the Korean word for daffodils. Aera: Love, or ‘the one who catches birds.’

Love, or ‘the one who catches birds.’ Kyong: The meaning of Kyong is ‘brightness.’

The meaning of Kyong is ‘brightness.’ Chun-Ae: Righteous love

Righteous love Sena: Worldly beauty

Worldly beauty Seung: Winning daughter

Winning daughter Tyullib: Korean for tulips

Korean for tulips Eunjoo: It means a little flower or a summer grace.

It means a little flower or a summer grace. Cho: Beautiful one

Beautiful one Hyun Jae: Wise and respectful

Wise and respectful Soo Min: Excellent and brave one

Excellent and brave one Eun-Ha: Silver river

Silver river Oung: This name means ‘successor.’

This name means ‘successor.’ Dasom: Beautiful love

Beautiful love Sun Jung: Goodness and nobility

Goodness and nobility Eui: This means righteousness.

This means righteousness. Hei-Ran: Gracious orchid

Gracious orchid Eun: Silver

Silver Yo-Jin: Valuable and rare

Valuable and rare Iseul: Dew

Dew Sook: Pure and natural girl

Pure and natural girl Chin-Sun: One who seeks goodness and honesty

One who seeks goodness and honesty Bom: Springtime

Springtime Konnie: This name means ‘constant’ or ‘steadfast’ in Korean.

Inspirational Korean female names

Korean culture is rich with strong, inspiring women who have made their mark on history. What better way to honour them than by naming your daughter after one of these amazing women?

These inspirational Korean female names not only sound beautiful, but they also carry with them a powerful legacy of strength, determination, and success. Here is a look at some inspirational Korean girl names and meanings.

Minji: Sharp and intelligent

Sharp and intelligent Yun-Yeong: Brave hero

Brave hero Ae-Ri: Merit or advantage

Merit or advantage Yoonah: This spiritual name means ‘oe who has the light of God.’

This spiritual name means ‘oe who has the light of God.’ Yeong: Courage

Courage Bong-Cha: The ultimate girl

The ultimate girl Taeyang: This nature-inspired name means ‘sun.’

This nature-inspired name means ‘sun.’ Hae: Ocean-like

Ocean-like Byeol: Star

Star Mi Sun: Attractive

Attractive Kiaraa: God’s precious gift

God’s precious gift Mun-Hee: The educated one

The educated one Wook: Sunrise

Sunrise Ga-Eun: Kind and beautiful

Kind and beautiful Chul: Firmness

Firmness Kaneisyeon: From the Korean word for ‘carnation.’

From the Korean word for ‘carnation.’ Nari: Lily

Lily Young Mi: Prosperous and good looking

Prosperous and good looking Seo-Yun: Well-chosen

Well-chosen Kwan: Strong daughter

Strong daughter Hyun-Ok: Wise and beautiful pearl

Wise and beautiful pearl Chun-Hei: Graceful and just

Graceful and just Ha-Neul: The sky

The sky Hana: The favourite one

The favourite one Ora: From the Korean word for purple

From the Korean word for purple Moon: The smart one

The smart one Chun Cha: Righteous and chaste girl

Righteous and chaste girl Hae-Won: The graceful and beautiful garden

Profound Korean names for girls

As with other cultures, female names in Korea have varied meanings. Here is a look at some with profound meanings.

Gyunghui: Honor and respect

Honor and respect Da: ‘To attain or win.’

‘To attain or win.’ Yang-Gwibi: From the Korean word for poppy flowers.

From the Korean word for poppy flowers. Bon-Hwa: Glorious

Glorious Kamou: Purity, spring, or love

Purity, spring, or love Kyung-Hu: A girl in the capital

A girl in the capital Bongseon: Impatient flower.

Impatient flower. Dae: The great one

The great one Bada: Ocean

Ocean Sora: Beautiful sky

Beautiful sky Sun Hee: Pleasure and goodness

Pleasure and goodness Mi Kyong: Brilliance and exquisiteness

Brilliance and exquisiteness Hea: Graceful baby girl

Graceful baby girl Baram: Wind

Wind Da-Eun: Da-Eun means ‘kindness’ in Korean.

Da-Eun means ‘kindness’ in Korean. Soon Bok: Gentle and blessed

Gentle and blessed Ahnjong: Tranquility or peace

Tranquility or peace Eun-Ae: Grace and love

Grace and love Yeon: Little queen

Little queen Myung-Hee: Cheerful joy.

Cheerful joy. Bitna: Shining

Shining Eun Jung: Grace with affection

Grace with affection Ah-Seong: Succeed or accomplish

Succeed or accomplish Eun-Kyung: Graceful gem

Graceful gem Young-Soon: Mild and flowery

Mild and flowery Eunji: It means intellect, kindness, and mercy.

It means intellect, kindness, and mercy. Bae: Inspiration

Inspiration Mi Young: Everlasting beauty

Everlasting beauty Mee: The one who holds beauty

Korean girl names that start with J

If you're drawn to the letter J, there are plenty of beautiful names that start with this letter. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect Korean girl name that starts with J.

Jae: Respect

Respect Jae-Hwa: Respect and beauty

Respect and beauty Jee: The wise one

The wise one Jeong: The silent one

The silent one Ji: Intellect and wisdom

Intellect and wisdom Jia: beautifully good

beautifully good Jieun: Something hidden

Something hidden Jin Ae: Love, truth, and treasure

Love, truth, and treasure Jin Kyong: Truth, treasure and brightness

Truth, treasure and brightness Joon: Talented

Talented Jung: The silent and chaste one

Which Korean girl name means smart?

The name Moon means ‘the smart one.’

Which Korean girl name means brave?

Several girl names mean brave in Korean. These include: Yong for the perpetually brave one, Yun-Yeong for a brave hero, and Soo Min for the excellent and brave one.

If you are a fan of East Asian culture and naming systems, then you might be looking for Korean girl names to give your child. The country has numerous beautiful names with interesting and profound meanings.

