150+ Cute Korean girl names and their meanings you will love
Picking the perfect name for your newborn can feel like a never-ending quest. But if you're a fan of all things East Asian, you might want to check out the charming Korean girl names that are making waves. With a rich history and deep cultural significance, these names are sure to tug at your heartstrings. And did you know? Most Korean names follow a two-syllable structure, with one syllable representing the family and the other picked by the proud parents.
Welcome to the ultimate guide for parents-to-be searching for the perfect name for their little bundle of joy! The meaning behind Korean names is often determined by the Hanja (a traditional writing system typically consisting of Chinese characters) used in a particular name.
Top Korean girl names to choose from
If you're interested in Korean culture and want a unique and meaningful name for your baby girl, you've come to the right place. Here are the top Korean girl names to choose from, each with its own special significance and beauty. Let's dive in!
“I don't understand the word austerity”: Dino Melaye flaunts his Rolls Royce Wraith, video sparks reactions
Cute Korean girl names
Here are some pretty Korean girl names that not only have nice meanings but also sound quite good.
- Dallia: It refers to the Dalia flowers.
- Areum: Good-looking
- Ailiseu: Iris
- Nabi: Butterfly
- Soo: Charitable and noble daughter
- Ha Yoon: Ha stands for summer or talent while Yoon means allow/consent
- Yun: Lotus flower
- Hwa-Young: Beautiful flower
- Kyung Soon: Korean for ‘honored’ and ‘mild.’
- Sang Hee: The pleasant and benevolent one
- Gyeong: The respected one
- Nam Kyu: Southern
- Eun-Hye: Grace
- Ho- Sook: Clear lake
- Yeona: ‘One with a heart of gold.’
- Yumi: Reasonable and friendly
- Hee-Ryung: Graceful and bright
- Ki: ‘One who has risen.’
- Yuri: Crystal or glass
- Mi Cha: Gorgeous daughter
- Goo: One who completes
- Deiji: This nature-inspired name refers to the daisy flower.
- Soo Yun: A perfect lotus flower
- Yun Hee: Flower of pleasure
- Ok: ’One who is treasured.’
"Absolutely incredible": Several years after being found in a basket, woman helps pupils access education
Popular Korean girl names
Every culture has several popular names that are quite easy to come across. Here is a look at some common Korean girl names you can give your baby girl.
- So Young: Eternally beautiful and prosperous
- Min Jung: Bright and decent daughter
- Min: Sharp-minded
- Yoon: Allow or consent
- Mi-Hi: Beauty and joy
- Ara: Beautiful and good
- Woong: the grand and magnificent one
- Molan: From the Korean word for ‘peony.’
- Sarang: This name means ‘love.’
- Myung-Ok: Bright pearl
- Hyun-Ae: Loving daughter
- Mi-Ok: Beautiful pearl
- Hee-Young: The joyous and prosperous one
- Soo-A: Perfect flower
- Whan: Always enlarging
- Doh: The accomplished one
- Min Jee: Wise and bright girl
- Paenji: From the Korean word for ‘pansy.’
- Mindeulle: Korean for ‘dandelion flower.’
- Youra: Silky one
- Yon: Lotus blossom
- Sung: Heir
- Mi-Sun: Beauty and goodness
- Migyung: A nature-inspired name meaning ‘beautiful scenery.’
- Gi: The brave one
- Yoon-Suh: Forever young
- Ae-Cha: Affectionate or loving lady
- Soon-Ja: Obedient child
- Yong: The perpetually brave one
Unique Korean girl names
If you're looking for a name that will set your little girl apart from the crowd, consider these unique names, both meaningful and uncommon. By choosing one of these names, you'll be giving your daughter a special and distinctive identity that she'll be proud of for years to come.
- Soo Jin: Treasure, truth, or excellence
- Kyung Mi: Honorable and beautiful
- Mishil: Striking reign or kingdom
- Ah-In: It means benevolence
- Suseonhwa: From the Korean word for daffodils.
- Aera: Love, or ‘the one who catches birds.’
- Kyong: The meaning of Kyong is ‘brightness.’
- Chun-Ae: Righteous love
- Sena: Worldly beauty
- Seung: Winning daughter
- Tyullib: Korean for tulips
- Eunjoo: It means a little flower or a summer grace.
- Cho: Beautiful one
- Hyun Jae: Wise and respectful
- Soo Min: Excellent and brave one
- Eun-Ha: Silver river
- Oung: This name means ‘successor.’
- Dasom: Beautiful love
- Sun Jung: Goodness and nobility
- Eui: This means righteousness.
- Hei-Ran: Gracious orchid
- Eun: Silver
- Yo-Jin: Valuable and rare
- Iseul: Dew
- Sook: Pure and natural girl
- Chin-Sun: One who seeks goodness and honesty
- Bom: Springtime
- Konnie: This name means ‘constant’ or ‘steadfast’ in Korean.
Inspirational Korean female names
Korean culture is rich with strong, inspiring women who have made their mark on history. What better way to honour them than by naming your daughter after one of these amazing women?
These inspirational Korean female names not only sound beautiful, but they also carry with them a powerful legacy of strength, determination, and success. Here is a look at some inspirational Korean girl names and meanings.
- Minji: Sharp and intelligent
- Yun-Yeong: Brave hero
- Ae-Ri: Merit or advantage
- Yoonah: This spiritual name means ‘oe who has the light of God.’
- Yeong: Courage
- Bong-Cha: The ultimate girl
- Taeyang: This nature-inspired name means ‘sun.’
- Hae: Ocean-like
- Byeol: Star
- Mi Sun: Attractive
- Kiaraa: God’s precious gift
- Mun-Hee: The educated one
- Wook: Sunrise
- Ga-Eun: Kind and beautiful
- Chul: Firmness
- Kaneisyeon: From the Korean word for ‘carnation.’
- Nari: Lily
- Young Mi: Prosperous and good looking
- Seo-Yun: Well-chosen
- Kwan: Strong daughter
- Hyun-Ok: Wise and beautiful pearl
- Chun-Hei: Graceful and just
- Ha-Neul: The sky
- Hana: The favourite one
- Ora: From the Korean word for purple
- Moon: The smart one
- Chun Cha: Righteous and chaste girl
- Hae-Won: The graceful and beautiful garden
Profound Korean names for girls
As with other cultures, female names in Korea have varied meanings. Here is a look at some with profound meanings.
- Gyunghui: Honor and respect
- Da: ‘To attain or win.’
- Yang-Gwibi: From the Korean word for poppy flowers.
- Bon-Hwa: Glorious
- Kamou: Purity, spring, or love
- Kyung-Hu: A girl in the capital
- Bongseon: Impatient flower.
- Dae: The great one
- Bada: Ocean
- Sora: Beautiful sky
- Sun Hee: Pleasure and goodness
- Mi Kyong: Brilliance and exquisiteness
- Hea: Graceful baby girl
- Baram: Wind
- Da-Eun: Da-Eun means ‘kindness’ in Korean.
- Soon Bok: Gentle and blessed
- Ahnjong: Tranquility or peace
- Eun-Ae: Grace and love
- Yeon: Little queen
- Myung-Hee: Cheerful joy.
- Bitna: Shining
- Eun Jung: Grace with affection
- Ah-Seong: Succeed or accomplish
- Eun-Kyung: Graceful gem
- Young-Soon: Mild and flowery
- Eunji: It means intellect, kindness, and mercy.
- Bae: Inspiration
- Mi Young: Everlasting beauty
- Mee: The one who holds beauty
Korean girl names that start with J
If you're drawn to the letter J, there are plenty of beautiful names that start with this letter. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect Korean girl name that starts with J.
- Jae: Respect
- Jae-Hwa: Respect and beauty
- Jee: The wise one
- Jeong: The silent one
- Ji: Intellect and wisdom
- Jia: beautifully good
- Jieun: Something hidden
- Jin Ae: Love, truth, and treasure
- Jin Kyong: Truth, treasure and brightness
- Joon: Talented
- Jung: The silent and chaste one
Which Korean girl name means smart?
The name Moon means ‘the smart one.’
Which Korean girl name means brave?
Several girl names mean brave in Korean. These include: Yong for the perpetually brave one, Yun-Yeong for a brave hero, and Soo Min for the excellent and brave one.
If you are a fan of East Asian culture and naming systems, then you might be looking for Korean girl names to give your child. The country has numerous beautiful names with interesting and profound meanings.
READ ALSO: 100+ Brazilian girl names and meanings: Most beautiful names
Legit.ng recently looked at the best Brazilian girl names and the meanings behind them. Brazil is the largest South American country and is renowned for its citizens’ passion for soccer, breathtaking cities, and nice-sounding names.
If you are looking for a meaningful and beautiful name for your newborn daughter, you cannot go wrong with options from Brazil. As with most other cultures, some Brazilian girl names are more popular than others.
Source: Legit.ng