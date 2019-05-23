50+ classic SpongeBob quotes for every occasion imaginable

Not only kids love to watch cartoons. Many adults enjoy them as they are hilarious, wise, and fun. Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants love and laugh at many SpongeBob quotes about life and friendship because they are striking at their simplicity, childishness, and genius.

SpongeBob cartoon. Photo: @SpongeBob SquarePants (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do not think of an excuse to watch children's series and animation stories. Many people remain kids deep in their hearts as they grow up, and recollecting the most famous phrases from the TV series you love the most is something entertaining to do in the company of your friends and little minds.

Classic SpongeBob quotes for every occasion

The animated TV series about the residents of Bikini Bottom has become the highest-rated show on Nickelodeon. It was released back in 1999. This series boasts over 300 episodes, a feature movie, and a sequel, which means the release of a significant number of best SpongeBob SquarePants quotes to love.

Best SpongeBob quotes

SpongeBob SquarePants has become one of the best shows many kids enjoy watching. Here are some of the best SpongeBob quotes from the show.

Good people don’t rip other people’s arms off.

Well, it is no secret that the best thing about a secret is secretly telling someone your secret, thereby adding another secret to their secret collection of secrets.

Well, the way I see it, there are three possibilities: One, you stole it; two, you stole it; or three, you stole it!

If I were to die right now in a fiery explosion due to the carelessness of a friend…. Then it would just be alright.

The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time.

Stupidity isn’t a virus, but it sure is spreading like one.

I'll have you know that I stubbed my toe last week and only cried for 20 minutes.

Excuse me, sir, but you're sitting on my body, which is also my face.

Did you smell it? That smell. A kind of smelly smell. The smelly smell that smells... smelly.

Once upon a time, there was an ugly barnacle. He was so ugly that everyone died. The end!

I order the food. You cook the food. The customer gets the food. We do that for 40 years, and then we die.

Funniest SpongeBob quotes

SpongeBob and his friends during the Passover feast. Photo: @SpongeBob SquarePants (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Every time SpongeBob hangs out with his friends, audiences love their funny quotes. All of these crazy characters contribute to the best SpongeBob quotes that are relatable and have a mood. Here is a list of funny SpongeBob quotes that you will love.

Wake me up when I care.

Licking doorknobs is illegal on other planets.

Well, it may be stupid, but it is also dumb.

Oh well, I guess I’m not wearing any pants today!

Can I be excused for the rest of my life?

I was trying to tell you that I was choking on snow, but the snow melted and turned into water, and I drank all the water. Now I'm better.

If I was a mom…this would be kind of shocking. Just call me daddy!

Look at all the hip, young people eating sa-lads!

You don’t need a license to drive a sandwich.

It's just a cruel reminder that I'm single and likely to remain that way forever.

I know of a place where you never get harmed. A magical place with magical charms. Indoors! Indoors! Indoors!

Iconic SpongeBob quotes

SpongeBob and Patrick Star. Photo: @SpongeBob SquarePants (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes, conversations need to be spiced up to make them more interesting. There's no better way to accomplish that than by quoting SpongeBob. Here are some of the most well-known SpongeBob quotes to incorporate into regular talks.

If you believe in yourself, with a tiny pinch of magic, all your dreams can come true!

You do not need a license to drive a sandwich.

Sometimes, we have to go deep inside ourselves to solve our problems.

I guess hibernation is the opposite of beauty sleep!

So much later, the old narrator got tired of waiting, and they had to hire a new one.

See, no one says 'cool' anymore. That's such an old-person thing. Now we say 'coral', as in 'That nose job is so coral.

The inner machinations of my mind are an enigma.

Remember, licking doorknobs is illegal on other planets.

F is for a fire that burns down the whole town, U is for Uranium…bombs! N is for no survivors!

I'm hotter than a hickory-smoked sausage!

I knew I shouldn’t have gotten out of bed today.

Famous SpongeBob quotes

SpongeBob heading to the beach. Photo: @SpongeBob SquarePants (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many of the most famous and recognized by children and their parents in different life situations. Here are quotes from the show that will keep you in a good mood.

Are they laughing at us? No, they are laughing next to us.

I’m ugly, and I’m proud!

I have a square head, and a real ghost has a round one. All we have to do is make my head round and boo, I'm scary!

Always follow your heart unless your heart is bad with directions

You’re about as ugly as homemade soup!

Squidward… I used your clarinet to unclog my toilet!

I'm so loyal; I don't mind sleeping out on the cold, hard ground while Captain Krabs sleeps in his warm, dry tent.

Oh, these aren't homemade. They were made in a factory… a bomb factory. They're bombs.

Home is where you're surrounded by other critters that care about you.

You never really know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory.

This is not your average, everyday darkness. This is…advanced darkness. Hey, if I close my eyes, it doesn't seem so dark.

SpongeBob quotes about friendship

SpongeBob and his friend Patrick Star. Photo: @SpongeBob SquarePants (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is cool when you know some awesome or iconic extracts about friendship. You can use them in emails, SMS, and congratulations to those you hold dear and regard as your greatest friends ever.

F is for friends who do stuff together!

No one can change a person. However, someone can be a reason for that person to change.

Knowledge cannot replace friendship.

Who would want a friend as ugly as I am? They would! It makes them feel better about the way they look!

What do you usually do when I am gone? I'm waiting for you to come back!

Fortunately, I have enough talent for all of you.

Well, it wouldn't be the first time you ruined everything.

Too bad SpongeBob's not here to enjoy SpongeBob not being here.

A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become and still gently allows you to grow.

These iconic SpongeBob quotes will suit various moments in your life. It is fun when a children's cartoon contains many inspirational and emotional phrases that kids and their parents easily remember, become famous extracts, and give you many flashes of laughter.

Legit.ng recently published a list of happy birthday prayers for children from friends and family. A sincere birthday greeting or prayer shows affection.

Check out these strong, joyful birthday prayers for a child that you can use to create a lovely birthday message if you need some inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng