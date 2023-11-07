70+ funny toasts for friends to whip out at a party

It is fun to have nice friends in your life since they keep you company. You can socialise and even share ideas with them. If you and your pals enjoy attending parties or other social gatherings, sharing funny toasts for friends in your discussion will make everyone chuckle.

Photo of people happily bonding together. Photo: pexels.com, @ekaterina-bolovtsova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Funny toasts help build up a great conversation without getting bored with each other. Whether you are looking for a funny or friendly toast or some drinking toast, here are some of the coolest and funniest toasts you can use.

Funny toasts for friends

It is good to have at least one all-purpose toast in your memory bank to use as you raise your glass at the perfect moment. These catchy phrases can save the day with a sentiment beyond "Cheers!

May our penises always be harder than our lives.

Our friendship is like old wine of vintage, rare and fine. A toast to many happy days, rare good luck and pleasant ways.

Alcohol may be man's worst enemy, but the Bible says to love your enemy.

Cheers to beers and legs behind your ears.

May the saddest day of your future be no worse than the happiest day of your past.

Here's to champagne for our real friends and real pain for our fake friends.

Here's to alcohol, which often makes one see double and feel single.

I would rather be with the people in this room than with the finest people I know.

May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty.

Pain makes you stronger. Tears make you braver. Heartbreak makes you wiser. And vodka makes you not remember any of that.

It is around the table that friends understand best the warmth of being together.

Here's to your good health. May you live to be as old as your jokes.

May we never meet a friend coming down when climbing the hill of prosperity.

There are good ships, and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But the best ships are friendships, And may they always be.

Here's to good friends: never above you, never below you, always beside you.

Funny cheers

A group of young people toasting with a wine glass. Photo: pexels.com, @anthonyshkraba-production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A good toast can be funny, sentimental, heartfelt or inspiring. Here is what you can say when giving out a cheers toast.

May the most you wish for be the least you get.

As Romeo and Juliet begin their new life, let's toast them as husband and wife. Here's to love, laughter and happily ever after.

I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.

Marriage is not just spiritual communion. It is also important to remember to take out the trash.

Love is blind. Marriage is an eye-opener.

A good marriage is like a casserole: only those responsible for it know what goes into it.

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.

Here's to the floor. It'll hold you when no one else will.

This year, my wish for you is for good fortune to precede you, for love to walk with you and for good friends to follow you.

May we all have the chance to prove that money can't make us happy.

May we be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows we're dead?

Cheers to a beautiful journey together. No road is long when you have good company!

I would like to reintroduce the most important people here tonight. We know them, we love them, and it's probably why we're all here…the bartenders.

May our children be blessed with rich parents.

Here's to the past, for all that you've learned together; to the present, for all that you share now; and to the future, for all that you've got to look forward to.

Here's to you, and here's to me. I hope we never disagree, But if, perchance, we ever do, Then here's to me: to hell with you.

Funny toast speeches

People holding glasses of white wine. Photo: pexels.com, @ekaterina-bolovtsova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Funny toasts can entertain your friends and bring laughter to an event. If you are giving a speech, here are some funny toast lines you can use to spice up conversations.

I'd like to take a moment to thank everyone who helped out with planning the Bachelorette Party. And I want to thank everyone who lied and told the groom we were scrapbooking.

As we all know, being the maid of honour is a great privilege–especially when it means that I get to embarrass you in front of everyone!

I recall the bride putting on cosmetics and fixing her hair before going out in public with the groom. He must be overjoyed that she is now content to spend their date nights in jammies and a ponytail.

If the ocean was beer and I was a duck, I would swim to the bottom and drink myself up. But the ocean's not beer, and I'm not a duck, so let's drink these pints and get messed up.

Marriage is an attempt to solve problems together which you didn't even have when you were alone.

My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.

Today, we are gathered here to witness a magical, life-changing event…my speech. The wedding wasn't so bad either!

Life is a waste of time, and time is a waste of life. So let's get wasted all of the time and have the time of our life.

We can all agree that it's been a beautiful day. Unfortunately, that ends here with my speech!

Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need ten years before you can call yourself a beginner.

God in goodness sent us grapes to cheer, both great and small. Little fools drink too much, and great fools not at all.

May you never lie, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie with each other. And if you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink with us. Cheers to the newlyweds!

I wish you a lot of happiness, but that there is always room for new ones. More money, but also so that there is room in the wallet for the future. To make your friends treasure you, women love you, and your bosses appreciate you!

Congratulations, buddy! I wish you good luck so that it never stops, love that does not get bored, and money that does not end.

My friend, Happy Holidays! Let the green light shine on you everywhere in life, and the red one will light up only in order to warn you in time. And let the road be without a single bump!

Short funny toasts

Photo of a couple holding wine glasses. Photo: pexels.com, @polina-tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laughter is known to improve the overall mood regardless of someone's mood. A funny toast can help break the ice and lighten the mood. Check out these short, funny toasts to use.

Live long and prosper.

May this be the least happy day of your life.

To all that gives you pleasure.

Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker.

Here's to that long, straight piece in Tetris.

To the holidays—all 365 of them.

May we be who our dogs think we are.

To those who wish us well, the rest can go to hell.

May we live to learn well and learn to live well.

Here's to being naughty and saving Santa a trip.

The past is always tense, the future perfect.

To another twirl around the sun!

Here's to your liver. May it live as long as you last.

To friends: as long as we are able.

To my schizophrenic friend. He's a good person.

Funny shot toasts

People are cheers. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you planning on going for some shots this coming weekend? What comes to your mind when you want to toast? If you don't have any ideas, check out these funny shot toasts you can use.

To absent friends.

Friends may come, and friends may go, but liquor comes to soothe the blow.

Here's to doing and drinking, not sitting and thinking.

May your giving hand never fail you.

Here's to those who have seen us at our best and seen us at our worst and cannot tell the difference.

Be the change you wish to see in the world.

Out with the old. In with the new. Cheers to the future. And All that we do.

May our friends remain faithful and clear.

Here's to those who wish us well. And those that don't can go to hell.

Remember that life's most valuable antiques are dear old friends.

There's many a toast I'd like to say: If I could only think it, so fill your glass to anything, and, thank the Lord, I'll drink it.

The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you're not going to stay where you are.

I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.

Here's to friends and family who know us well but love us just the same.

Here's to a sweetheart, a bottle, and a friend. The first beautiful, the second full, the last ever faithful.

May you never forget what is worth remembering or remember what is best forgotten.

Champagne for my real friends, real pain for my sham friends.

Using funny toasts in your conversation can help lighten up the mood in the room. If you and your friends plan on hanging out, consider memorising some funny toasts you will use to tease them up.

Legit recently published an article about funny ways to say goodnight to change up your texts. Since goodnight messages are frequently the last exchanges of the day, they can influence someone's mood the night before and the day after.

These amusing farewell phrases are the ideal approach to end the day on a humorous note. They will make your parting remarks even more interesting. This can be used with lovers, friends, and other significant individuals.

Source: Legit.ng