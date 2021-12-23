Hailey Orona’s biography: age, height, birthday, who is she dating?

Hailey Orona is a rapper, model, singer, and dancer. She gained popularity on TikTok and Instagram with over 10 million followers across the platforms.

Mexican-American social media star, model, dancer, and singer, Hailey Orona. Photo: @real.ona

Source: Instagram

Check out her biography to learn more about her career, love life, body stats, and more!

Profile summary

Birth name: Hailey Orona

Hailey Orona Nickname: Real Ona

Real Ona Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 December 2002

24 December 2002 Age: 19 years old (as of 2021)

19 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Upland, California, United States

Upland, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, USA

Los Angeles, CA, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’3”

5’3” Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 106

106 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Brandon Westenberg

Brandon Westenberg Profession: Social media influencer, model, rapper, singer, dancer

Social media influencer, model, rapper, singer, dancer Net worth: $250,000

$250,000 Real Ona's TikTok: @real.ona

Hailey Orona’s bio

She was born in Upland, California and brought up in Ontario. She reportedly has four siblings, two brothers and two sisters; only two are her biological siblings. Her parents divorced in 2005, leaving Ona and her two siblings under the care of her mother.

What is Hailey Orona's middle name? Her middle name is not known. It is also challenging to establish if the TikTok star has one or not.

Growing up, Hailey loved dancing and playing soccer. At some point, she stopped playing, but she is a die-hard soccer fanatic. Currently, she focuses on dancing, modelling, and developing her social media presence.

What is Hailey Orona's ethnicity?

Orona has mixed ethnicity. She has Mexican and white American ancestry.

How old is Ona?

Hailey sitting in the middle of the road. Photo: @real.ona

Source: Instagram

Hailey Orona's age is 19 years as of 2021. She was born in 2002.

Real Ona's birthday takes place on 23 December annually. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Hailey Orona famous?

Hailey is famous because of her content on various social media platforms. She rose to stardom after she started sharing lip-sync, dance, and challenge videos on her TikTok account in 2017.

Currently, the account is followed by more than 9.7 million followers. In addition, her videos have attracted a total of over 424 million likes.

She also has an Instagram account. She uses the platform for her modelling work and personal stuff. Unlike TikTok, Hailey Orona’s Instagram account is not verified. At the time of writing, the account has over 2.4 million followers.

She also has a YouTube channel. Since creating it on 3 October 2017, the channel has attracted 668k subscribers. In addition, her videos have garnered over 19 million views. She uses the platform to release lifestyle, fashion videos, vlogs, as well as to share her music.

Orona has released three songs at the time of writing, namely Beboteo, Runaway, and Me Enamore. She mixes English and Spanish lyrics in her songs.

She has partnered with several fashion brands to help them market their products. This includes Romwe, Princess Polly Boutique, and Lounge Underwear. She is also a model and brand ambassador for FashionNova. Her partnership with FashionNova has been active since 2019.

Ona can be found on OnlyFans. For $12/month, her fans can get access to exclusive content.

Who is Ona dating?

Hailey showing off her outfit next to a wall. Photo: @real.ona

Source: Instagram

Hailey is in a relationship with Brandon Westenberg. Hailey Orona’s boyfriend is a YouTuber and social media star. They started dating in 2018 after Brandon broke up with his long-time girlfriend, Jordyn Jones.

Does Real Ona have a baby?

The teenager does not have a baby yet. Many people mistake her for Ona Moore, who recently got pregnant at 14 years old.

What is Hailey Orona's net worth?

There are no verified sources with his actual net worth. However, according to Idol NetWorth, she has an alleged net worth of $250,000. Social media and modelling are her primary sources of income.

What are Hailey Orona's height and weight?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. She also weighs around 106 pounds (48 kilograms)

Hailey Orona is a social media star, model, rapper, and dancer. She has a decent following on TikTok and Instagram. Since 2018, she has been in a relationship with Brandon Westenberg.

