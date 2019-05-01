100+ sweet birthday prayers, wishes and messages to a friend

One of the most touching ways to celebrate a friend’s birthday is by sending them happy birthday prayers, which show that they are in your thoughts on their special day, and you took the time to let them know. Sending heartfelt wishes and messages to your friends are some of the many things you can do to make their day memorable and special.

Happy birthday card besides flowers, thread, box and macaroons. Photo: pexels.com, @Giftpundits.com

Source: UGC

Regular birthday wishes to a friend can get quite boring if you repeat them year after year. If you want to stir real emotions inside your friend’s heart, you need something personalized and exceptional.

Lovely birthday prayers for a friend

Nothing is more heartwarming than sending a prayer as your birthday message to your friend. It is a unique way to inspire hope and optimism as they grow older. Build the faith of your friend with any of these prayer messages. Here are some birthday blessing for a friend you can use.

I pray that God will fill you with peace and happiness and that divine peace and joy will follow you now and always. Have a blessed and fun day.

I call for guardian angels to watch and guide you all the time. Many happy returns!

I declare that excellence and greatness will always surround you. And above all, God bless you now and forever.

I celebrate the life that God has given you and thank him for the many blessings you bring to my life.

May God bless you on your birthday and every day after. May you be comforted by His presence in your life, and always follow his guiding light. Amen

Heavenly Father, bless my friend on this day with a happy day full of friendship and surprises! Amen

This is my prayer to you: I ask for Gods unconditional love and blessings upon you as you celebrate this special season in which you were ushered into this world. I wish you all the best in life.

Celebrate this fantastic day with the knowledge that the Almighty God guides and watches you as you journey through life. Have a wonderful day full of memories that you will cherish all your life.

May the divine peace and happiness of this day follow the rest of your life. HBD, pal. Enjoy the moment!

HBD, my pal; I pray that you may be blessed with many more years so that we can always celebrate together. Stay blessed

As you celebrate, dear friend, I pray for total happiness and sunshine in your life. Your destiny will never meet with the darkness, and have a wonderful day full of joy.

Dear friend, may God grant you good health and wisdom to be successful in the upcoming years. May he remove all the negativity surrounding your life.

I declare for God’s loving presence in your life to be felt strongly now and every other day. Amen!

I thank God for this milestone in your life. You are a true blessing to me. May your paths be straightened by the hand of the Lord. Happy beautiful day, my wonderful pal

Heartwarming birthday prayers for a friend

A short and straightforward happy birthday prayer to a friend is a great way to send your wishes via text or a card. Choose any of the following prayer birthday messages to send to your friend on their special day.

Colourful balloons. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To my dear best friend, may God bless you with abundant joy on your birthday and always!

I pray that the grass you tread on will always be green, and the sky above you will remain blue and clear. God bless you, my dear.

On your birthday, I pray that your day is filled with joy and peace, and I thank God for all you bring to my life.

May your life be ripe with opportunities and happiness. May God never stop blessing and keeping you. Happy blessed day!

Nobody has ever had a significant influence on my life as you have done. I pray that you remain blessed for the rest of your mortal life. Have a wonderful day, my dear.

I wish that the Lord places endless opportunities on your path that will lead you to great success in your life.

May the Lord give you more reasons to smile as you celebrate your day. I pray that the desires of your heart materialize today and always.

As you enjoy your special day, I pray that the Almighty God turns all your worries into glorious moments in the days ahead. Have a fantastic one!

Today, I thank God that he made you. You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our life. Raising a glass in celebration of you and sending many best wishes to come your way.

May God bless you every single second of your life, dear friend. And may he keep you shielded from anything that brings sorrow to your life. HBD!

May God make each moment of your life as beautiful and as golden as you. May the Almighty go on to add more years of happiness and good health to your life!

The road of the faithful is not always easy, and that is why God gave us friends on the way. HBD!

Every day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate God’s remarkable works. Each day is a gift of God, indeed, and today is the perfect day to celebrate one of his wondrous works, which is creating you! Enjoy your special day!

To someone, I am proud of in the Lord. I pray for sustained growth in grace and character are my wishes for you! May Yahweh satisfy you with His fullness. You are loved! Happy birthday my best pal.

Smile, since it is your birthday. You have all the things that you have ever wished to have. So enjoy it to the fullest, and keep on praying so that God will continue to bless you abundantly.

Dear friend, go through life without a worry in your heart because God is in control. You will never stop receiving the favour of God in your life. Many happy returns!

Thoughtful prayer birthday wishes

A well thought out prayer for a birthday is sure to tug at your friend's heartstrings. Heartwarming prayer birthday wishes show your true appreciation of your friend on this special day. Here are a few of our top picks.

Aesthetic wallpaper art. Photo: pexels.com, @Ylanite Koppens (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy birthday! It is my prayer that the Lord places endless opportunities on your path that will lead you to great success in your life.

I am so privileged to be your friend, know you, and have you by my side. I know that our meeting was predestined when we were still in our mothers' wombs. Now I am happy the Lord has brought us together, and I greet you on your special day, hoping that our friendship will last. Have the happiest of days, my dear!

May you be blessed with a long life full of nothing but happiness and peace and never be lonely in this life. May you always be surrounded by family and friends that love and cherish you.

As you celebrate your big day, I want you to know that every single dream of yours is possible with God. May God help you achieve all your dreams, dear pal, and let your heart never know sadness. HBD!

Remember that I am here for you for every moment of your life, and may God continue to hold you in his gentle hands and bring you peace.

I am so grateful that you have been blessed with another fabulous year. On this blessed day, I pray that all your wishes come true and that you have eternal happiness. HBD to you, my dear friend.

On your special day, may God warm your heart, lift your spirits and grant you peace not only on this extraordinary day but also every day of your life!

To my dear friend, I pray that God's love and care and that you grow to know and love him more each day. HBD, dear friend.

In this season of your birth, may the good Lord shroud you in his incredible blessings. May you achieve all the dreams and aspirations that you have set for yourself in this life. Have a good one!

You have been a great friend for a long time now. May the almighty Lord straighten your paths, grant you more wisdom and love. May our friendship grow strong every day. HBD pal.

As you turn a year older, I would love to wish you an HBD. May you live long to see greater days, and may God fill you with his abundant blessings.

To my dear friend, on your birthday, I pray that you will be guided by God's hand in everything that you do, that you will find comfort in him, and be encouraged in the knowledge that the Lord holds you in the palm of his hand and watches over you.

You mean the world to me, my friend. I pray that the Lord blesses your life with all that is good and beautiful. I pray that God helps you fulfil all your dreams and aspirations. HBD!

I pray that you will never cease to see the goodness of God in your life and family on this day of your birth and onwards, amen.

As I welcome you to this new age of your life, I also pray that God will bestow upon you all the blessings in his possession. Have a fabulous HBD!

You have been a blessing to my life; you are the kind of friend who goes the extra mile. I pray for God to give you more happy days. Happy born day, friend.

I pray for you that all the gold and wealth of the earth be your portion as you grow older today. That as the wealth of kings and the beauty of flowers in the open field that you will be adorned with riches.

As you celebrate, dear friend, I pray for total happiness and sunshine in your life. Your destiny will never meet with the darkness, and have a wonderful day full of joy.

My prayer on your birthday is for you to be forever happy and that you follow God’s will for your life. May God continue to bless you, and may you have so many more birthdays to come!

Amazing happy birthday blessings for a friend

Are you looking for a unique happy birthday prayer for a friend? Try sending any of these happy birthday messages to a friend. They will be grateful for the love you will have sent their way.

Pink and white happy birthday cake. Photo: pexels.com, @Jill Wellington (modified by author)

Source: UGC

May showers of blessings fall upon you as you celebrate this special moment of your existence.

Wishing you, my dearest friend, an HBD. May the Lord that we serve to bless you today and forever. Thank you for being such a great friend to me.

May God give you the strength and wisdom to smoothly surmount all the challenges life brings you. Stay blessed and enjoy your day to the fullest.

Happiest birthday to the most amazing person ever. I pray that you will continue to be an amazing friend to me, and may you have so many more birthdays to come.

May you always be blessed with what you deserve. Wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear.

Move from glory to glory, May the Almighty save you from evil eyes. I wish you the happiest of birthdays.

Hey, cheer up! This is the perfect time to celebrate! Remember that the Lord will guide you and bless you every step of the way, so there is no need to worry.

On this special day, I would like to let you know once again just how special you are in my life. I pray that the Lord blesses you with a happy and fulfilling life.

Wishing a happy birthday to a friend is always tough: I will need years to name all the good things I wish to you now. That is why I will say that I wish you whatever good may happen to you, as much happiness and love as you can handle, and your life always be filled with light.

We have been together through good and bad times. No matter what the future has for you, I want you to know that I will always be at your side whenever you need me. I am happy and proud to be your friend, and I am privileged to greet you on this very special occasion. Be happy, and may God bless you now and forever!

This is my wish for a special friend: you will always be the dearest one for me. I wish you the happiest party and the best gifts ever!

Today, I pray a sweet birthday prayer for you, my best friend and every day, may God’s blessings be upon you. Can his love for you lead you and console you in his care? Every day, you can learn more about and enjoy him. Thank you, Lord.

You have always been able to read my mind. I do not need to speak long to say how I love you and cherish our friendship. I wish you a great time full of awesome experiences!

What do you want to have, my dear? Happiness? I wish you a full basket of happiness, then. Love? May it always wrap you. Kindness? I wish that all those people around you never turn their faces to you without a smile. I wish that you always stay satisfied and blessed!

If there is anybody who deserves all the best in the world right now, it is you! So have a lot of happiness, love, gifts, and cakes because it is your special day, and I wish that you may feel on top of the world!

Short birthday prayers and wishes for a friend

Lovely and emotional birthday wishes for a friend do not necessarily need to be long, wordy, and complicated. Simple phrases will also do, especially if your true feelings accompany them. If you are trying to compose a greeting message yourself, think about why you love this person so much. The words will complement what you feel towards them.

A lovely birthday wish. Photo: canva.com, (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I hope your birthday is as wonderful and extraordinary as you are.

I wish you love and blessings as you make this day memorable and fun. Enjoy your birthday.

May this special day bring you happiness, special memories and wonderful moments.

I am always glad and blessed to have you as a best friend. Have a blast, dear.

You will forever remain as the best friend I will ever have throughout my entire life. Enjoy this day, dear.

May you be blessed this day and more other years to come.

I am so happy to share this great day with you. HBD, my dear friend.

You are one in a million. Have a great day as you turn a year old.

Did you just say you are getting old? Anyway, may the Almighty God bless you in all the days of your life.

God's favour is upon you, my friend. Happy blessed day.

It is a special day for you, my friend. May God bless you abundantly.

It is a blessing to have a friend like you. Enjoy your birthday.

God will open more doors for you as you continue getting older my friend.

Time for cakes and a lot of presents for my best friend. Fell blessed always.

The way you smile brings optimism and strength to my life, and I appreciate that everyday day.

On your birthday, I want to let you know that I am grateful for you choosing to be part of my life. HBD friend.

May God fill your days with glory and blessing. HBD

Touching birthday wishes and prayers for a friend

You can also decide to send your friend a deep loving message on their special day.

A sweet birthday wish. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have an exceptional party, just as special as you are. Have the year full of as much love as you give to this world.

You have always been able to read my mind. I do not need to speak long to say how I love you and cherish our friendship. I just wish you the happiest of birthdays!

I am so grateful that you have been blessed with another fabulous year. On this blessed day, I pray that all your wishes come true and that you have eternal happiness. Happy birthday to you, my dear friend.

May the guardian angels be with you all the time, and sadness not know its way to your doorstep. May happiness and goodness surround you all the time. And most importantly, may God always bless you. HBD dear.

Years go by, and you may think that you are getting older, but look at me! I still look awesome, and so do you, my dear old pal. Age is just a number, so have a happy party and forget about the age!

We are the best team ever: I am handsome and clever, and you are coping with being my precious friend so well! I wish you the most fabulous time!

I pray that God blesses you with all the happiness in this universe. May you prosper and shine everywhere you go. HBD friend.

I am always ready to listen carefully to you when you need to speak your mind. Today it is your turn to listen to what I say. I say, happy birthday, my dear, and may your life be happy and bright from now on and always! May all your dreams come true.

My dear friend, today is your birthday, and all I wish you is a great day full of blessings. May you achieve success in everything you have started or are planning to start and always be surrounded by love and loving ones, and me among them. Have the happiest of celebrations on this special occasion!

Happy birthday! May you be blessed with a long life full of nothing but happiness and peace. May you never be lonely in this life. May you always be surrounded by family and friends that love and cherish you. I wish you a joyous and blessed day.

The world would have been different for me without you. You have taught me a lot, and I thank God for giving me such a fellow as you. I pray for your happiness, luck in everything you do, never-ending success, and endless love. You do deserve it!

May God make each day of your life as beautiful and as golden as you are. May the Almighty go on to add more years of happiness and good health to your life. HBD dear.

This is my birthday message meant for you, my dear pal. I pray to God that He gives you everything you want, that He keeps you safe and well all the time, and that you are always happy with everything you have. You deserve it, and I use this occasion to wish you the best time in your life!

Have a happy celebration! Looking forward to entering another year of your life together with you, my dear one!

My dear friend, as you commemorate the day God brought you into this world, may you know nothing but the choicest of God’s divine blessings all your days on this earth.

I pray that God blesses you with all the happiness in this universe. May you prosper and shine everywhere you go. HBD.

You understand me like nobody else. I have a sibling in you, my friend. Happy born day to my best friend!

Despite our many misunderstandings and fights, you know that we love each other more than anything in this world deep inside. Happy birthday to you, my dearest friend.

Light the candles with the fire of your dreams and celebrate this special day in a special way. Have a splendid birthday.

Happy birthday prayer quotes

Check some of these out birthday prayers and quotes you can send to your friend.

A birthday quote. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. -Oprah Winfrey

A birthday is like a new year, and I wish you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! - Catherine Pulsifer

Today is the oldest you have been and the youngest you will ever be. Make the most of it! - Nicky Gumbel

Today you are another year older, and we know how fast time flys as we get older; therefore, live each day and be happy! - Kate Summers

All the world is a birthday cake, so take a piece, but not too much. - George Harrison

Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord, trust in him, and he will do this: he will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn, your vindication like the noonday sun. - Psalm 37: 4-6

Birthdays are happy as a child, defeatist with age and joyful again at surviving another year. - Stewart Stafford

For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." - Jeremiah 29:11

Birthday marks the beginning of a new year, new hopes and new dreams! So, we should never blow out the candle before cutting the cake on such a day. Let the candle burn! Let it spread light everywhere! - Md. Ziaul Haque

Even to your old age and grey hairs, I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you, and I will carry you; I will sustain you, and I will rescue you. - Isaiah 46:4

You don’t get older, you get better. - Shirley Bassey

The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. - Numbers 6:24-26

Every birthday is a gift. Every day is a gift. - Aretha Franklin

Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labour: One can help the other up if either of them falls down. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. - Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

May you live to be 100, and may the last voice you hear be mine. - Frank Sinatra

Just remember, once you’re over the hill, you begin to pick up speed. - Charles Schulz

Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you! - Dr. Seuss

Nature gives you the face you have at twenty, it is up to you to merit the face you have at fifty. - Coco Chanel

My policy on cake is pro having it and pro-eating it. - Boris Johnson

There is still no cure for the common birthday. - John Glenn

When you were born, you cried, and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die, the world cries, and you rejoice. - Cherokee Expression

It’s such an honour to have an unpaid therapist friend like you, who memorize every little thing about me and made it today as my jolliest birthday ever. - Shaa Zainol

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. - Les Brown

Use these happy birthday prayers for a friend as a source of inspiration for your own customized messages to write on a card or a text message or combine any to make your own unique birthday prayer message. Your heartfelt greetings for your friend will be appreciated and will go a long way in conveying your birthday blessing to them.

READ ALSO: Happy birthday to me wishes: 120+ best ideas in 2020

Legit.ng reported that happy birthday to me wishes are messages and quotes that are all about celebrating your past, present, and future.

Buy gifts for yourself, pamper yourself, play the music you love, dance, and celebrate yourself. Why? You have every reason to do all these things.

Source: Legit