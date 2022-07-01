100+ favourite things list questions to get to know someone better

Relationships are an essential part of any person's life. Whether it's a friend, cush or even someone you just met, you may want to get to know them better. Figuring out how best to build the connection is the hard part. You, however, don't want to look overbearing or desperate. Thus, you may need to have a favourite things list to know someone better.

Photo: pexels.com, @alexant (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You might like someone, but their name is the only thing you know about them. To know them better, asking the right questions is essential. A good start can be asking about their favourite things. This shows your interest in them hence deepening your relationship. Here are 100 favourite things questions that will help you get to know someone better.

Favourite things list questions

Asking favourite things questions is a great icebreaker when you are trying to know someone better. This list of favourite things will get you started if you are trying to build a new relationship.

What's your favourite town?

What's your favourite hobby?

What's your favourite cocktail?

What's your favourite restaurant?

What's your favourite holiday?

What's your favourite travel accessory?

What's your favourite place to retire?

What's your favourite program on your computer?

What's your favourite program shoe brand?

What's your favourite type of cuisine?

What's your favourite type of fish?

Who's your favourite president?

What's your favourite continent to travel to?

Who's your favourite movie director?

Who's your favourite artist?

What's your favourite recipe?

Who's your favourite comedian.

What's your favourite app?

What's your favourite hotel?

What's your favourite souvenir?

What's your favourite way to travel?

What's your favourite video console?

What's your favourite fictional book character?

Favourite things questions

Photo: pexels.com, @ellaolsson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People like talking about their favourite things. These questions form a great base to form a bond with someone you just met. Here are tremendous questions you can start with if you're unsure what to ask.

What's your favourite snack?

What's your favourite car?

What's your favourite music?

What's your favourite talk show?

What's your favourite way to unwind?

What's your favourite holiday destination?

What's your favourite hairstyle?

What's your favourite ice cream topping?

What's your Karaoke song?

What's your favourite fast-food chain?

What's your favourite football team.

What's the best dish you can cook?

What's your dream home?

What's your most prized possession and why?

Do you have a favourite music composer?

What's your favourite funny memory with your siblings?

What's your favourite podcast?

What is your favourite game or sport to watch and play?

What's your favourite family game to play?

What's your favourite perfume/cologne?

What's your favourite actor?

What's your favourite park?

What's your favourite thing about new countries?

List of favourites questions

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

New relationships can be nerve-racking, especially if you don't know the other person well. The questions below will guide you when creating a connection with someone new.

What's your favourite way to spend a day off?

Where's the next place on your travel bucket list, and why?

Do you prefer cats or dogs?

What is your favourite book to read?

What's your favourite type of exercise?

Do you fancy going to the movie theatres or prefer watching at home?

Do you have any pets?

What is your favourite family holiday tradition?

Are you an outdoor or indoor person?

What's your favourite season and why?

What's your favourite food to eat while watching your favourite show?

What's your favourite family recipe?

What's your favourite actress?

What is the favourite gift you've received from your family member?

What's your favourite thing about animals

What's your favourite magazine?

What's your favourite music album.

Did you have a favourite toy growing up?

What's your favourite place to go on spring break?

Who was your favourite teacher and why?

What was the best trip you've ever been on as a child?

What's your favourite soup?

What's your favourite thing to do on your birthday?

Innovative favourite things list

Photo: pexels.com, @nubikini (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Meeting a new friend or falling in love with a stranger is normal in life. Relationships, however, grow when we get to know other people deeper. Asking the other person to list their favourite things is an excellent way to bond. The following questions are great conversation starters.

What's your favourite type of dog?

What's your favourite type of coffee?

Who is your favourite person?

What's your favourite colour?

What's your favourite chef?

What's your favourite day of the week?

What's your favourite religion?

What's your favourite number?

What's your favourite thing about Halloween?

What's your favourite type of phone?

What's your favourite sandwich?

What's your favourite song to dance to?

What's your favourite way to relax?

What's your favourite animal from the jungle?

What's your favourite instrument?

What's your favourite type of ethnic cuisine?

What's your go-to guilty pleasure?

What's your favourite road trip?

Who is your favourite author?

What's your favourite cartoon?

Who is your favourite uncle?

What's your favourite concert of all time?

Which animal do you identify yourself the most with and why?

Fun questions to ask someone

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to form a great relationship, having fun is a huge factor; people love to be around fun people. However, avoid being too serious, especially when getting to know someone for the first time. Here are some fun questions you can ask.

What's your favourite way to have fun?

What's your favourite form of entertainment?

What's your biggest pet peeve?

What's your fetish?

Who is your favourite fashion icon

What's your favourite radio station.

What's your favourite flavour of potato chips?

What's your favourite comedy?

What's your favourite junk food?

What's your favourite board game?

What's your favourite childhood movie?

What's your favourite clothing item?

What's your favourite museum?

What's your favourite video game?

What's your favourite Disney character?

What's your favourite Dancing style.

What are your favourite pizza toppings?

What's your favourite Youtube channel?

What's your favourite shoe type?

What's your favourite emoji?

What's your favourite day of all time?

What's your favourite soup?

What's your favourite sleeping position?

Deep questions to ask to get to know someone

Photo: pexels.com, @paragdeshmukh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Opening up to the other person and being interested in who they are is a great way to form a relationship. You will know so much about someone by asking them about their favourite things. What are the best questions to ask to get to deeply know someone?

Who is your hero?

What's your favourite romantic movie?

What's your favourite dating memory?

What's your favourite quote?

What is your favourite childhood memory?

What's your favourite body part?

What's your favourite time of the year?

What's your favourite basketball team?

What's your favourite drink?

What's your favourite juice?

What's your favourite food blog?

What's your favourite photo?

What's your favourite rapper?

What's your favourite hair colour?

What's your favourite nature park?

What's your favourite social media app?

What's your favourite person?

What's your favourite piece of an app?

What's your favourite rock band?

What's your favourite language?

What's your favourite relationship piece of advice?

What's your favourite story about your grandparents?

What is your favourite thing about your career?

How do you get to know one another?

Getting to know someone involves asking questions that will move the conversation forward. Avoid rapid-fire questions as they will put off the other person. Lastly, you need to actively listen to the answers given.

Human beings are relational, and no man is an island. This means meeting new people is a normal part of life. However, nurturing a new relationship can be challenging since you don't know what the other person is like. Preparing a favourite things list is a great way to start knowing them and establish deeper connections.

