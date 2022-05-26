100+ interesting questions to ask a girl over text to get to know her

When a guy develops an interest in a girl, he may not know much about her, except for the primary information such as her name and occupation. There are several questions to ask a girl over text to know her better without offending her. So, how do you go about it?

Do you have your crush's number, and you have probably tried to pen a few words, but you lack the confidence as you are unsure what to ask? Here are creative questions on how to get to know someone over text without looking desperate.

Deep questions to ask your crush while texting

Some questions may be hard to ask face-to-face, especially to a new crush. Texting becomes more effortless and gives you a sense of safety and comfort that can help you feel bolder about which questions to ask a girl. Here are some things to ask your crush over text that will give you a chance to get some real insight into who she is beyond her cute face.

What does your perfect day look like?

What do you do when you are in a happy mood?

What's your biggest deal-breaker when dating?

How religious are you, and what do you believe?

What movie would you consider your best?

Have you ever been cheated on?

What do you want in a relationship?

Where would you love to have your dinner date in town?

Who is the one person you cannot live without?

What's the best compliment someone is ever given you?

What is your greatest fear right now?

Do you have an embarrassing hobby?

What's your worst habit?

What TV show do you often want not to miss?

What is your biggest turn-on, and why?

What are your top three goals in life?

What is your favourite song at the moment?

Are you an indoor or an outdoor person?

How do you feel about me?

Do you believe in soulmates?

What's something you've done that you are most proud of?

What type of people do you enjoy hanging with the most?

What cheers you up when you're in a bad mood?

What rules do you have about dating?

What's something most people agree on that you disagree with?

Best flirty questions to ask a girl

If you want to stand out from other guys and make your conversation enjoyable, then flirty questions to ask a girl to make her laugh is your solution. Here is a collection of flirty questions to keep your conversation interesting.

What is your worst fear?

Do you like tight hugs?

Do you like to do things alone or be around people?

What physical feature do you find most attractive in a guy?

What is your love language, flowers, cash gifts.....?

Do you like to party?

Have you ever dated two men at the same time?

How often do you go out?

Do you like pet names in a relationship?

Do you like to go dancing?

How comes a beautiful lady like you is not taken?

Do you enjoy french kissing?

What are your plans for tonight?

Where should I kiss you right now?

What's the most exciting thing that happened to you today?

Do you prefer kissing or cuddling?

What does love mean to you?

Are you always this much fun?

Have you ever thought of kissing me?

What would you do if I said, I love you?

Do you prefer a crazy night or relaxing at home?

What makes you nervous in front of a guy?

Would you consider having a friend with benefits?

If I asked you out, would you say yes?

What makes a guy handsome?

Funny questions to ask a girl over text

Laugh prolongs life, not only for humans but also for the life of your relationship. It would be best to come up with questions that will make your girl melt in a smile. Check out some of the funny conversation starters that will take things in the right direction.

Which way should toilet paper face on the table?

What household object or task makes you irrationally frustrated?

Have you ever stolen anything from a store or from someone?

Do you talk to animals?

What's the weirdest thing you've ever bought on vacation.

Do you think dancing with a boy in a nightclub is cheating?

If your life was a sitcom, what would it be called?

What's the one ice cream flavour you wish could be a thing?

What is the first thing you think of when you wake up?

Do you think bald is sexy?

What childhood game do you wish was still socially acceptable to play?

What is your funniest childhood memory?

If you were a man for a day, what would you do?

What household chore brings you a weird amount of satisfaction?

If you could have that one guy in the world? Who would it be?

Would you still like me if I was a foot shorter?

What's the worst pet name you've ever been called?

What nickname would you give me based on my personality?

Would you ever drive a motorcycle with me on the back?

Have you ever broken someone's heart?

If you had to take a pie to the face, what flavour would it be?

What's the weirdest thing you've ever done to entertain yourself?

How did you find out that Santa isn't real?

What's the funniest prank you've ever pulled on someone?

What random topic are you weirdly knowledgeable on?

Can you close your eyes and raise your eyebrows?

Cute questions to ask a girl to know her better

Communication relies heavily on the connections you have. Therefore, initiating the conversation with a question is a great way to bring you closer to your girl. Take a look at the following questions that will help you dig a little deeper to know about her.

What are your favourite foods?

Do you think you could be with someone who is deeply religious?

Tell me something your mother doesn't know about you?

What are the ridiculous arguments you've had?

Are you a career woman?

What's the worst and best thing about being female?

What would you change about me?

What's the last habit you tried to stop?

What is the most unusual fear you have?

What was the best birthday you ever had?

What relationship advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

What is the most extensive lesson life has taught you?

Do you have any addiction?

What song always makes you bust a move?

If you got pregnant today, what would you do?

Given a chance, what would you do for your country?

Do you like waking up early or staying up late?

What lessons did you learn from your last relationship?

Did you ever suspect you were gay?

Who is your best friend?

When does time pass too fast and when does it pass slowest for you?

Would you date a blind man?

What are your thoughts on gender equality?

What are your most embarrassing moments?

Interesting questions to ask a girl over text

Finding the right questions to ask a girl over a text message can challenging, especially if you've just met her. It would help if you started with accessible and interesting questions that have the widest variety of possible answers.

What type of music do you like?

Would you rather have me or coffee?

What are your weaknesses?

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Have you ever been caught doing something you weren't supposed to?

How long should someone wait before asking you out?

If you had one superpower, what would it be?

What is your current wallpaper on your phone?

What's something about your past that you wish you could change?

If you were given $1 million, what would you do?

What is something popular now that annoys you?

What is something you do for fun on the weekends after school work?

Would you like Netflix and chill with me?

If you could be invisible for the day, what's the first thing you would do?

What is your darkest fantasy?

Do you think you could give up technology for a week?

Have you ever cheated on your boyfriend?

What is your biggest goal in life right now?

How do you keep a girl interested while texting?

No one wants to be in a boring conversation. Here are several ways to spice up your conversations with the girl you like.

Don't text her about boring stuff.

Create an inside joke with her.

Keep your texts short but not one word.

Start a fun debate.

Communicate one idea at a time.

Don't deal with anything negative over text messages.

Know when to respond.

Getting to know your crush over text is not a problem anymore. All you need to do is to pick the right questions to ask a girl over text. This way, you will be able to learn more about her without looking desperate or offending her.

