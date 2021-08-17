100+ fun things to talk about with your crush via text or IRL

Finding common topics to talk about with your crush when you are still in the talking stage can be difficult. There are some things that genuinely spark a connection between people; they let you learn more about this person and, in turn, open up to them. What are some of the best things to talk about with your crush?

Starting a conversation with someone you are interested in romantically may seem like a difficult task to do. Our article will, hopefully, help you start a pleasant chat with that special someone.

Things to talk about with your crush: a complete guide

We are going to share some useful advice, which will help you learn what to talk about with your crush. Before getting anxious, remember - how you present yourself in front of them is more important than what you actually talk about.

What can I talk about with my crush?

Here are some topics to talk about with your crush in person or over text. You should keep in mind that the most important thing is to be confident.

Music

Discussing favourite songs always causes people to bond because it is quite likely that they either have a similar taste or can share their picks with each other. Who knows - maybe you can even subtly confess your feelings through music.

Fashion

You can start by complimenting their fashion sense, and perhaps, a conversation will evolve towards talking about places where they like to buy their clothes.

Sports

A lot of people enjoy sports. Try to figure out which sport your crush likes and their favourite team.

Movies

Asking about your crush's favourite movie can result in a pleasant discussion.

TV shows

Which show is your crush binging right now? Try to casually ask for their recommendations.

Travelling

Most people enjoy travelling and seeing new places. You can ask about the most enjoyable trip they have been to or their dream trip.

Hobbies

Asking about your crush's hobbies could give you a brief idea about their personality.

Pets

A lot of people either have a pet, have had one in the past, or want to have one. You can learn more about what kind of animals your crush likes - dogs, cats, or maybe some other sweet little creatures.

Jokes

You could showcase your sense of humour and make your crush laugh by making some funny jokes.

Studies or work

If your crush is a fellow student or coworker, it is always a good idea to bond over something related to studies or work.

What are things to talk about with your crush over text?

How can I flirt with my crush? If you know the person rather well, you can be a little flirty with them over text.

Here are some examples of questions to ask your crush while texting.

Could you tell me something about yourself that you have never told anyone?

What is the best pickup line you have ever heard?

What would be the best way for a person to let you know they like you?

What is the most romantic thing you have ever done?

How long have you been single?

What qualities do you find attractive in a person?

If I called you late at night, would you answer?

Is there anything you want to know about me?

How do you know when you are in love with someone?

What is the best part about being in a relationship for you?

Do you like cuddling?

What are the cutest things you would do for a date?

Have you ever used dating apps?

What is the biggest turn on for you in a person?

Do you have a crush on any fictional characters?

Casual conversation starters with your crush

If you would like to know how to start a conversation with your crush, you are probably determined to make the first step.

There is a lot of stuff to talk about with your crush, and here, you can find some of the most common yet meaningful conversation starters that you can use either in person or over text.

What is your favourite hobby?

Do you have any pets?

Which pizza topping do you like the most?

What was your dream job as a kid?

Why did you get your name? Do you know why your parents chose it?

Do you believe in soulmates?

If you could time-travel, would you prefer going to the past or the future?

What was the favourite cartoon you used to watch as a kid?

Do you have any siblings, or are you an only child?

Do you have any secret talents?

What is your favourite colour?

What food do you like the most?

What is your idea of a perfect date?

Which music genre is your most-listened one?

What are your pet peeves?

When is your birthday?

Who is your celebrity crush?

Are you an extrovert or an introvert, and why?

Are you a dog person or a cat person?

What is the silliest thing that you are passionate about?

What is your favourite meme?

Do you like being alone or with other people?

What do you consider the best and worst thing about human nature?

How do you calm yourself down when you are angry?

What is happiness for you?

What do you imagine the perfect world looks like?

What is the most important thing for a healthy relationship?

What is your spirit animal?

Where would you want to live?

Would you like to get a tattoo, and where?

What is your favourite fashion trend?

Would you choose the gift of flying or teleportation?

Would you take the opportunity to live forever?

How would you describe yourself as a child?

What is the most exciting set of skills you have?

Do you have a nickname at home or among your friends?

What is your zodiac sign?

Are you a ticklish person?

What is your favourite song in the whole world?

How do you relieve stress?

How would you describe yourself in three words?

Do you have any plans for this weekend?

Who is your oldest friend, and how did you meet?

What type of videos do you enjoy watching on YouTube?

Who is your role model?

What is the coolest thing that happened today?

What is the item that you bring everywhere with you?

What is the most interesting book that you have read lately?

Are there any things that make you nervous?

Do you have a ritual that you always do before bed?

What was your first impression of me?

Where would you travel right now if you could?

Which emoji sums up your day?

What is the movie you watch over and over again?

How often do you watch Netflix?

What is the one thing that makes you smile?

What are you proud of?

What is your most cherished childhood memory?

What are you thankful for?

Who are you the closest to in your family?

What was the most embarrassing thing you have done in your life?

What is your favourite ice cream flavour?

What do you value most in friendships?

If you had the power to change the past, what would you change?

What do you dislike about yourself that everyone else likes?

Who do you usually go to for advice?

If you could make three wishes, what would they be?

Do you play any musical instruments?

What talent do you wish you had?

What is the most sentimental place for you?

What usually makes you stay up late at night?

Have you been in any serious relationships before?

Have you had your first kiss?

What is the word that you like using the most?

What usually makes you cry?

What is your lucky number?

Have you ever been to the hospital?

Have you met any celebrities?

Do you prefer a bath or a shower?

Would you like to be famous?

Which qualities should your ideal partner have?

How many pillows do you sleep with?

Do you have any scars?

Have you ever had a secret admirer?

What is your personality type?

Are you afraid of spiders?

How long does it take for you to get ready?

What is (was) your favourite school subject?

Have you ever had rumours started about you?

Do you have piercings, and how many?

Do you prefer long or short hair on yourself (or other people)?

Do you like your name? What would you like to be called if you could change it?

What makes you angry?

Do you have a diary or a journal?

What are you allergic to?

What are your strengths or weaknesses?

Do you like big cities or quiet remote places?

Do you ever want to get married?

What is your daily routine like?

How do you keep a conversation going with your crush?

You can use anything that comes to your mind to keep the conversation going - tell them about your day, ask them some open-ended questions that they are guaranteed to answer, or use something from your surroundings to spark a dialogue.

However, if you see a clear lack of interest from your crush, perhaps it would be better to stop forcing it and move on.

The best things to talk about with your crush are spontaneous and unexpected. You can use our tips and work from there.

